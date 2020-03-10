In which the pond gets dudded by the dog botherer … and swears never again ...

The pond is slowly feeling its way back into reptile la la land, and has to admit it got caught like a mug punter with this dog botherer splash.
The pond was expecting a decent dose of dog bothering … but instead it turned out that it was just a classic example of reptile recycling …
So how are we going? What to say?
Desperate shit, that's the truth of it. Who knew the dog botherer fancied himself as doing a Media Watch?
What a rampant delusion. Isn't that just a bit like putting a lunatic in charge of the asylum?
The pond knew it had been ripped off, dudded and deluded, but at least there was a bright spot … a chance to run a cartoon or two …
You see, at the end of his 'survey', the dog botherer couldn't resist a classic reptile jab at the reptiles' mortal enemy …
But, butt, billy dog bothering goat, who's the classic user of Twitter?
This is why the pond has such trouble, what with the reptiles living in an alternative reality, deploring the likes of Twitter, apparently unaware that the clock has ticked and tocked for young things, while their eternal favourite keeps on with his endless wittering and twittering …
Did any of this turn up in the dog botherer piece?
Well no, but the pond isn't going to run through all the examples the dog botherer cited (how he must feel shame when even Paul Barry can make him look like a media sheep lost in the back News Corp paddock).
Here, have another cartoon …
And then have some more of idiot tweeting ...
And so on and on and on, reams of it, like an endless roll of toilet paper, and none of it noted by the reptiles, because they're either injured to it like the rest of the world, or they're happy in their alternative universe of idiot tweeting …
There's not even a hint of a disconnect, between bemoaning the idiots on twitter, and celebrating the wonders of the idiot in chief on twitter … and yet the dog botherer fancies himself as a media man ready to comment on the media and the twitterati?
Pig's arse, as they used to say in the glory days of Rubbery Figures ...
Well, lesson learned, and the pond will be a bit more cagey about getting caught by the reptiles and the dog botherer again.
Presumably there's going to be a lot more of this as AAP disappears, and the reptiles disappear ever more deeply up their own fundament, and all we're left with are the cartoons …
No comments:
Post a Comment
Comments older than two days are moderated and there will be a delay in publishing them.