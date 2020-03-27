In which the pond dallies with our brave hole in the bucket man Henry and is so excited by new Moorice that a little time travel is needed ...

If only the pond could be so bold and brave, rather than cowering and quivering in place, with only The Mocker to hand to identify heretics, deviants and preverts …
Does it ever occur to this zealot - long suspected to be the cowardly dog botherer anonymously parading his spleen - that it might equally be said, "sadly, and to the detriment of all, the lizard Oz simply cannot let go of its agenda, even in a national emergency. The furious scribblers are far too busy wallowing in their ideological zealotry."
Of course we've seen portrait assemblies of deviants and heretics in other times …
But enough of smashing Godwin's Law, and more than enough of the Mocker, because the pond has had more than enough of ABC bashing from the reptiles, as they seek to prop up their flailing, failing business model, and besides, that was yesterday, and the pond has other bigger, fish to fry this day …
Yes, our hole in the bucket Henry has bravely stepped forward, abandoned his attempt to find straw to fix the bucket, and announced his willingness for all old people, himself including, to join Glenn Beck in dying for the young …
Even better, our Henry has been blessed by the cult master Lobbecke for his righteous willingness to die, or at least consign others to death, purely out of economic necessity and the survival of the fittest …
Hmm, there seems to be something of a double edge in that image …was that intended? Is there a little undermining going on here, in the manner of someone rushing off to L'Age? The pond needs interpretative help here … what does it mean? The dollar sign entwined with pirates or Nazis? Are we in the land of Totenkopf? Must there be another breach of Godwin's Law?
Never mind, let's get on with our Henry's sacrifice. No, please, you go first, the pond is happy to hang back a little, you go first ...
May sound hard-hearted? Geometric progression, moi? Tragic choices …?
No, you go first, the pond is happy to insist that you go first … and so on, and on, and on ...
Ah, dear sweet brave bold Henry. The pond is ever so pleased he's decided to step out of the tent, and may be gone for a little while.
No, you go first, the pond insists. The pond is happy to stay inside the tent, and cling to whatever warmth and sustenance it might find. Please, it's no trouble, you go first ...
Courage? Why dear sweet bold brave Henry, all the pond asks is that you go first …
And so to a Low cartoon the infallible Pope dug up and tweeted here … from The Bulletin, 13th February 1919 … (click on to enlarge)
What a ripper, and how the pond needed a little breathing space after our Henry's noble sacrifice, before moving on to the musings of Moorice …
Strange, once upon a time, Moorice was ever so keen to keep shovelling more and more of our dinkum pure clean Oz coal down Chinese throats, oi, oi, oi …
But it seems this is a time for sacrifice, and Moorice is now advising that we must never ever give the deviant, tricky and dangerous Chinese a single lump of our precious vital bodily fluids ...
Oh heck, this is a bit dull. If the infallible Pope can do a flashback to 1919, surely the pond can travel back in time to 2013 ...
The trouble is, of course, that the pond has set the new model Moorice running, and should really keep the motor firing for completists who can't get enough of Moorice's current thinking ...
There's no doubt that there are hints of the old Moorice there, but what of those who hunger for the genuine Moorice of 2013?
Should the pond stiff them, or should the pond continue on with its routine William Burroughs' inspired cut and paste, celebrating mugwump Moorice past and present? Okay, back into the time machine, and back to the future ...
Why, with this strategy, it's just another quick jump into the time machine, and we're back with current Moorice, and he's just a gobbet away from completion ...
Strange. The reptiles completely forgot to round out the piece with a list of Moorice's incomparable credentials …
As to his arguments, the pond can only marvel at his willingness to go first, and abandon all coal sales to China … because that'll learn 'em …
It goes without saying that back in the day, the reptiles were always willing to round off a Moorice piece by acknowledging his important work and deeds and advanced thoughts, all done in the name of the onion muncher ...
Oh well done Moorice, well played through the ages, and how pleased you must be to read the news, which even managed to break through all the talk of that virus ...
You have to hand it to Moorice and our Henry. There are many ways to fuck people and the planet, and they won't stop until somehow they manage to complete the job ...
And so to an immortal Rowe to wrap things up with a little wild swinging fun, with more immortal Rowe here ...
Unlike Hopper, the pond is not a big fan of Fragonard or The Swing, and isn't certain that Rowe needs to apologise, since the re-working is more fun than the original ...
