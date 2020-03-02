In which no-one can compete with the Major's zingers, though the Caterist and the dog botherer try, and end up very trying ...

The Major won the Monday reptile race by a country mile this day, and left the pond gasping in admiration and awe, as he came out with a couple of ripper zingers that left the rest of the dotards staggering to the kool aid in the office water cooler.
You can't beat an old liar when it comes to delivering classic porkies in style. The Major showed that his hunt for that Order of Lenin medal was no flash in the pan … by golly, taking more holidays than a cardigan wearer at the ABC has done wonders for him ...
Now all that opener was just standard reptile fodder, repeated a zillion times, and the sort of stuff the Major could trot out in his sleep. Just give him a Xanax and a keyboard, and he could do variations on the reptile climate denialist riff without a twitch of the eyeballs …
But it takes real genius to open the next paragraph this way:
My colleague, Chris Kenny, never a climate denier ...
Well in a perverse, yet deeply humble way, it's true … the dog botherer has never denied there's a climate, and has even gone so far as to suggest the weather is changeable. But as for being a climate science denialist?
The pond just has to interrupt the Major to head back to the archives. Crikey in 2017 will do - there's lots more here if you can get behind the paywall, but this comedy is more than enough …
But enough of the comedy - the pond could spend all day deploying dozens of examples of the dog botherer at work - it's on with the zinger, as the Major has to do some major back-pedalling, and explaining how the reptile vision of climate science in some way has a remote connection to reality …
Another zinger. Of course it was left to Bjorn.
Bjorn is the best, cleverest, trickiest climate science denialist the reptiles know. How they love Bjorn, and what do you know, he too is a believer in warming. Hallelujah sisters and brothers, feel the sudden gush, the sudden rush of true belief from the new believers (it is after all a religion, and has nothing to do with replicable studies that might lead to acceptance rather than belief)...
And note the way that the Major moved, with no noticeable shifting of gears, to a litany of other complaints about lefties getting it wrong …
He's still got it, and that's why poseurs like simple Simon can only gasp as they're left behind in the dust ...
Yes, Boris and Albo, two peas in a pod, and a lot more peas in that pod.
Sure simple Simon has a parrot-like capacity for mimicry - apparently his imitation of the Major is a show stopper at the reptile Xmas party - but the pond thinks it can move on in comfort, knowing that Simon can be safely ignored, because the Major has set the world right, and it's time for the Caterist to set wretched modern youffs right ...
Indeed, indeed, what would young voters know of the movement of flood waters in quarries? What would they know of a decent defamation payout? What would they know of lower north shore living, a prerequisite for any sensible commentary on austerity?
And besides the Caterist scored the Lobbecke of the day. It might not be the best of the cult master, indeed some might think it pitiful, but the pond thinks it a perfect match for the simplicity that emanates from the Caterist himself ...
A little woke?
Ah, the Caterist has made a basic linguistic error. He doesn't seem to realise that woke has a new status, as noted in the pond recently …
Should the pond help the Caterist get woke, get Donald and Mike?
Not really, not when he can go on, in the usual paranoid, hysterical reptile way, to get agitated by a wave of left-wing populism. Ah, right-wing populism and the Donald and the dictators of the world, so yesterday ...
All is as might be expected from the director of the Menzies Research Centre, one of those cushy little perks that allows the Caterist to denounce idle talk of lack of balance in incomes … though it turns out having a humble degree in sociology from the University of Exeter might be part of the reason that the world is going mad ...
Hmm, salaries for those with lower-ranked college degrees are lower than those who didn't bother?
Was the whole thing a plaintive cry about what the Caterist was scoring by way of cash in the paw at the MRC? Is he still feeling resentment at missing out on Eton and a position in the Tory government?
After all, the lad has a rather large defamation payout looming … scruffy, ugly youffs, take heed, or you too could end up a Caterist, and be forced to scribble for the reptiles for your supper.
But now, as the Caterist mentioned wokeness, another woke moment ...
Let us all pray, though the pond might have to start believing in a melding of KFC and the spaghetti monster.
And so to the dog botherer, allegedly not a climate denialist ...
Luckily the dog botherer this day has forsaken his scribbling on climate for more esoteric and arcane activities up there with the Inquisition.
Heretic spotting …
This is a very technical sport, but the pond might offer just a few tips as we wend our way through the thickets of dog botherer thinking ...
Ah Speersy. Everyone knows that Speersy was once inside the tent, pissing out. But now he's outside the tent, everything he says, whether ancient or modern, can be virtually guaranteed to show some sign of heresy, some deep flaw in understanding …
And there are other miscreants and heretics to be spotted ...
The cawing Crowe of Nine Newspapers?
Who can forget the long ago days when the cawing Crowe was a member of the News Corp team, and regularly drank the corporate kool-aid? Then something happened, one day he missed a serve, and suddenly he stepped outside the tent, and he's been more than a little while gone, and now he's off consorting with the likes of Fran Kelly, a decidedly lesser Kelly, a completely wrong Kelly, a - gasp - ABC Kelly - an almost unimaginable thing …
At least the cawing Crowe gives the dog botherer a chance to have his say on zero emissions, and naturally he takes a dim view - but then why wouldn't he, because as noted above, back in 2017, he managed to discover a global warming pause up there with the Caterist ability to predict the movement of flood waters in quarries ...
The astonishing about-face from Crowe?
Yes, it's shorthand for saying that the cawing Crowe was once in a News Corp paradise, but then ate the poisoned apple of reality, and left paradise, and so can never be forgiven, and must have his liver pecked at by reptiles for all eternity …
As for the rest, it's just the usual dog botherer shit, and not really worth a commentary, not when the pond has the immortal Rowe standing by, with more Rowe here, ready to assure us that ignorance is bliss for the Donald, and certainly for the Major, the Caterist and the dog botherer ...
