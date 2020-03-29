In which "Ned" and prattling Polonius are on hand for a Sunday meditation ...

The pond began to realise that it was a crisis of massive proportions when it clicked on nattering "Ned" …
There was the usual bombastic spacing in the lizard layout, which heralded extended portentous pronouncements by "Ned" of the usual interminable kind … and when the pond clicked on the header, it prepared itself for a rough ride through the partisan divide …
And then, what do you know, it was all over in a single gobbet ...
This was fortuitous, because before heading off to hear what prattling Polonius had to prattle, it allowed the pond time to offer up the weekend Lobbecke, skilfully formatted for mobile phone sheep …
Make of that what you will, decoders, decrypters, decipherers, though it had an eerie echo of the infallible Pope cartoon the pond ran yesterday …
Unfortunately the master cult illustrator was attached to the oscillating fan, and the pond couldn't go there, but for those yearning for the rest of the fan's advice, remember there's always a handy Firefox extension to help out …
Luckily, not going there created some space for the pond before getting on to prattling Polonius and his prattle … in particular, a story in the Weekly Beast here, featuring the reptiles …
There you have it …at last the ethics and standards of the lizard Oz revealed for all to see …
Well, the pond will wait on medical advice regarding the quality and worth of the snake oil … after all, the Chinese are decimating wildlife in Africa for nostrums to fix ailing men's penises ...
Meade ended the story this way …
The Australian’s editor-in-chief, Chris Dore, has been approached for comment.
Comment?
Why need for comment, it's cash in the paw over ethics for all snake oil salesmen and con artists. Just ask the Donald, as good a con man as the ages have ever seen …
And luckily all this proved relevant to Polonius and his prattle …
As usual, on Friday, he was having one of his eternal, monotonous, monomaniacal, obsessive compulsive, anal retentive goes at the ABC …
And then for the weekend, he doubled down with yet another of his eternal, monotonous, monomaniacal, obsessive compulsive, anal retentive goes at the ABC …
Uh huh, but has the ABC taken to publishing expensive ads from snake oil salesmen and con artists?
Of course the real ABC thought crime is to question the government, but Polonius is too clever to go the simple gushing, arse-licking route of the bromancer …
No, no, no, bromancer, in love with the woolly sheep, you miss the point … it's all the fault of ABC activists …
Oh dear, Polonius was briefly unemployed in early 1976 … never mind that those were the glory days, when you could actually get by on the dole, unlike New Start … and it was only in March 1976 that the aloof western districts' squatter, the freezer, the head prefect and his mob really began to turn the screws …
But now, history lesson over, it's time to turn to the glories of the government and the deeds of the wicked ABC, and wonder if they were selling snake oil too?
Please allow the pond to pre-empt Polonius … because the ABC had the temerity to notice a little mixed messaging, as here …
Don't expect any mixed messaging from Polonius, always forthright in his desire to shake the hand of the government ...
Going slow? Irresponsible?
Should we shake hands on that, head out to the gym, or maybe the footy?
Outrageous, shocking, shake your hands all you like, go to the gym, and maybe head off to Bondi or to St Kilda beach to share the irresponsibility, oh, and don't forget to sell the snake oil …
It's possibly apparent by now that the pond has some considerable contempt for the reptiles, and in particular for prattling Polonius ...
And where does that contempt come from? Well only Polonius, allegedly interested in history, could slide from talk of the Great Depression to the line "the recession began in the late 1920s…"
No, a recession didn't begin in the late 1920s, a Great Depression did, a depression that made your average recession look like a Donald Trump easter bunny sitting in the pews munching easter choccies …
You know, in the old days, the pond was constantly told to keep trying harder, to try to do better, to improve things as much as possible, to devise clever responses … and what do we get from Polonius instead?
Woolly cloth-eared notions that everything is going swimmingly, and the government is doing a top notch job, and never mind the odd bump along the road …
… because they're following best practice and best medical advice, and never mind the odd death or three … and instead pay attention to all the wickedness of the ABC … because that's the sort of snake oil the reptiles, and particularly the monomaniacal, anal retentive, compulsive obsessive Polonius, have always been in the business of selling …
And now, as it's a meditative Sunday, why not a bunch of cartoons to show another government following best practice …though one should never forget the entertainment value in Marina Hyde dishing it out to "I'll shake hands" Boris and his motley crew ...
