In which "Ned" and Polonius do duty for a meditative Sunday ...

The pond makes no apology for leading with nattering "Ned" on a meditative Sunday.
What better way to ensure a little extra sleep? What better way to think, well, things are bad, but they could be worse, I might be spending a week inside "Ned's" mind …
And besides there was some anxiety about the level of hagiographic energy inside the reptile 'leet in Surry Hills, just across from the best baristas in the world … with Shanners having done his duty, and "Ned" about to do his, what a false panic that was …
Lay it on Mc"Ned", and be damned be him who first cries 'Hold!':
Ah yes, the bushfires and climate science, so yesterday, unless you happened to be one of the unfortunate punters caught up in the flames, or the insurance companies ready to raise their premiums, or one of the small bunch of Australians who fork out for insurance, comfortable in the knowledge that climate change is having zero impact on their premiums.
But the pond digresses, and should remember that this is a happy clappy tour, and we all must sing bright, perky songs of hope ...
What a pleasure it is to see nattering "Ned" down from the attic, and with the recent pall of gloom cast off, and talk of hope and plan B's, and what good plans they sound, most excellent, and sure to defeat any minor glitch or blip …
Jargon is the redemptive way forward here … when in doubt, always trot in a "scalable"...
Oh dear. After such a good start, "Ned" has reverted to his old form.
Didn't he assure the pond only a few pars ago that there was only going to be a love tap to the budget, maybe $1.8 billion. Yet here he's suddenly talking of $2 billion for tourism alone, never mind all the other impacts, and if it were to last say six months, that'd be tourism down a $12 billion hole, not to count all the other areas that might be affected …
Hmm, could we be in a Blade Runner illustration moment?
Yes, yes, we are, "Ned", or at least his illustrator, has suddenly gone Asian dystopian … quick, back to the reassurance, a few uppers and mood enhancers ...
Nope, there's signs of a steady, slow decline, and the drugs wearing off. Another downer. Perhaps "Ned" got confused about which pill makes you taller and which one makes you smaller.
This is going to take another couple of substantial "Ned" gobbets to turn the situation around ...
Ah, that's sure to lift the spirits. Fond memories of the glorious days of Captain Smirk at his finest …but wait, more saucy doubts and fears. Can Australia actually handle a crisis?
One thing's for sure, if it can't it won't be the fault of a government incapable of governing, it will be the fault of the deviant, wretched opposition and their entrenched poisonous partisanship … because as everyone knows, the opposition governs all the time when things get tough ...
Oh dear, questions, questions, and the pond was hoping that the SloMo cadre would have had a whiteboard in the PM's office, ready to assign nattering "Ned" a position on the chart, just like they do in other countries ...
Well, we know that Shanners would have got a position anywhere in the organisation chart, but the pond suspects "Ned" will have to work harder to move from foot man to door mat ...
And so to a modern reptile tragedy, unfolding in real time before our eyes.
Poor Polonius, a sad and forlorn figure, valiantly reminding us that right-wing extremism isn't the only threat ...
There seemed to be some mixed messaging going on here as the pond scanned the full to overflowing intertubes …
Left-wing Islamic terrorists? How could the pond have forgotten so soon?
Well an infallible Pope is always worth a repeat, but before we get on to the dull, predictable and tedious attempt by Polonius to deflect away from right wing terrorism, please allow the pond to take a trip down memory lane to a few days ago, when Polonius was showing off his case of obsessive compulsion ABC Plyushkin disease, wherein he collects everything he can that does the ABC down ...
In that case, it was an IPA poll, so say no more, though some might find it amusing that Polonius thinks the ABC is out of touch with ordinary dinkums.
Where on earth does that leave Polonius, in his ivory Sydney Institute tower, and his tedious suits, and his boring, desiccated, right wing air of an undertaker?
Never mind, further down the page came this sad note …and why is it sad? Well in the guise that he's pretending he's a dog, Polonius refers to himself in the third person! And the pond thought it had identity issues ...
Fuck, that third person stuff is deeply weird … but punters can take a bet that the obsessive compulsive desire to report on IPA polls about the ABC will increase tenfold for the rest of the year …
And so to downplaying that idle talk of a right-wing terrorist threat, because our Polonius wants to prattle about rising foreign interference, which is much more interesting than crazed right wingers, seeing as how they might be confused with members of the government or the Sydney Institute or the IPA, or scribblers for the lizard Oz ...
Ah yes, ASIO has had the matter in hand, and all is well, in much the same way as ASIS kept those wretched East Timorese on the straight and narrow in negotiations.
But already the pond had started to nod off, and felt the need for a cartoon ...
That's better, because the pond knew that Polonius was warming up for one of his notorious history lessons …
What? No mention of Francis De Groot, the New Guard, the fascists in Lawrence's Kangaroo, and the down under fascists who surrounded BA Santamaria and worshipped Franco?
Yeah, go onion muncher, go Polonius, go Catholic church, and go Franco, get those commie swine doing down Jesus, piercing his heart with bullets …and can we have a few Nazi planes to help out? Just asking for an onion munching friend ...
Phew, the pond needs a cartoon, a smiley one ...
And so to the final gobbet for Polonius … and the distraction from any talk of those right-wing folk ...
Job done, distraction complete, right wing threat undermined and tossed in bin.
And now, since Polonius likes to boast about how he foresaw the coming of the Donald, and seems quite happy the Donald has landed, a few more cartoons ...
What, Ned, so good government starts today?ReplyDelete
Hi Dorothy,ReplyDelete
“Fiery the angels fell, Deep thunder roll'd around their shores, Burning with the fires of Orc.”
Roy Batty misquoting William Blake in Blade Runner.
Nice to see that “Ned” was able to pull up some independent economic modelling from Deloitte Access Economics indicating that we have nothing to fear but fear itself.
I do wonder though if Deloitte Access Economics has any relationship with a certain Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu who appear to be making a motza from Government contracts.
https://www.smh.com.au/politics/federal/deloitte-s-government-business-grows-by-179-per-cent-in-five-years-20180927-p506i8.html
In any case I’m sure the rigorous modelling was carried without any thought of fear or favour.
DiddyWrote