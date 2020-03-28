In which Dame Slap will be in the pews by Easter, and the dog botherer disses climate alarmists yet again ...

It was a cruel juxtaposition, but a good one, because anyone moronic enough to think that donning the MAGA cap was a good move was probably moronic enough to head down to the beach in search of a dose of the virus …
Did Dame Slap do that? Did Dame Slap join the revellers?
Or was she up in her eerie shouting out advice to her readers, urging them on while doing her best to stay out of harm's way?
Immediately the pond felt in urgent need of a vaccine, because Dame Slap was recycling the Donald with that blather about the cure being worse than the disease, as if death was better than living … strange how Xians suddenly want to stay alive in the end times … Jerry Falwell's flock aside …
Could be another New Orleans mardi gras in the making there … while the Donald has presided over a country plunging into crisis and chaos, and which has become the world leader in infections …
There's more here and it's outside the paywall, and probably easier to read at The New Yorker, but the pond just wanted to move on to the next bit, before returning to Dame Slap, because it tags that bullshit about the cure being worse than the disease … which began emanating from the Donald, and now has been picked up by the mindless morons at News Corp, including Dame Slap …
And now back to Dame Slap's follies …
Say that again about the Donald? Hope? You must remember that song …
beside a chicken shack
so I left for the city
and I didn't look back
Now I'm living in hope
Living in hope
Yes, I'm living in hope
Living in hope
Walkin 'round the city
feeling all alone
nobody told me
the streets are paved with stone
But I'm living in hope
Yes, I'm living in hope
I'm living in hope
I'm living in hope
What a fuckwit she is, how determinedly moronic, what an infinite capacity for stupidity she sees in the Donald's offer of hope, and packed churches by Easter … and so the pond had to retreat to The New Yorker for one last gobbet ...
Enough already, back to Dame Slap, peddling the same uncertainties being peddled by a Vietnam war draft dodger with a phoney foot problem …
Ah, there we have it. "I had passed on the Minister's assurances to try to allay the concerns …"
And now I'm passing on the Donald's hopes that the churches will be packed by Easter, because I still have a job scribbling bullshit for the lizard Oz ...
Actually the virus doesn't give a flying fuck about what Dame Slap is thinking, or unthinking, and when you're dead, you're dead for a long, long time …but anyone who dons the MAGA cap is by definition a moron, and anyone who associates the Donald with intellectual curiosity and ferment is beyond the valley of the morons ...
But never mind, if you want to die, feel free to join Dame Slap and the Donald on the beach or in the church pew …you might end up sharing bench space with Christopher Hitchens in atheist heaven … or some such thing …
For its druthers and its kicks, the pond would rather spend time with the infallible Pope …
And so to the second reptile of the day, and did the pond have a choice?
No, it simply wasn't possible to go with the bromancer, so far up Scotty from marketing's bum that it seemed a new and vibrant bromance had been born, with the onion muncher just a dim, irrelevant memory, a faded love, a rose that had lost its colour … up against that sheep so vividly conjured by the infallible Pope and so besotting for the bromancer … (it's not just New Zealanders that fall in love with sheep, you know).
Besides, who could resist an epic pointscorer, a spiteful vicious verbal bully, madly deploring pointscorers showing their true colours?
Sadly, you have to abandon any sense of irony when you visit the reptiles, especially when it's the dog botherer, who has been using this crisis to advance his misguided and erroneous agenda, not least in assorted attacks on the ABC … all in the service of a master, who knows the wisdom of having a rural retreat …
Oh yes, we're all preppers now in search of a bug out … and so to bugging out with the dog botherer …
Oh fucketty fuck, the pond didn't realise that it was going to be a contest as to who might be the most uxorious in their love for SloMo …
Sure, the dog botherer had opened strongly with talk of the usual petulance, partisanship and ego-driven posturing, without delivering much, but wait, his usual display of petulance, partisanship and ego-driven posturing is sure to follow ...
And there you have it. What better example of the dog botherer's usual petulance, partisanship and ego-driven posturing than to fling in a sally at "climate alarmist points" … because really, remember that tale of the scorpion and the frog, so how could the dog botherer resist fomenting unrest and division, not least by dusting off the moths and dragging up Brexit and reminding the pond of Boris …
Oh it's a three ring circus alright, but the dog botherer is keen to appreciate the work of the clowns ...
No, no, no, households are reading Dame Slap, and looking forward to being in church pews by Easter, if not on St Kilda beach by yesterday …
Gallows humour? No, the gallows humour comes with the dog botherer's idea of methodically going through the process of dealing with Centrelink …
He really doesn't have a clue, does he, living as he does in Chairman Rupert's ivory tower of complacency and self-sufficiency ...
The pond isn't exactly sure what the dog botherer has been taking, but the pond wonders if it might be so bold as to head out to Myers in search of that kool aid …
Oh wait, that's a tad tricky at the moment …
Instead the pond must settle for an immortal Rowe, with more Rowe here …
