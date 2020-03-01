In which Dame Slap is relegated yet again to the dead zone ...

Of late, the pond has taken to putting Dame Slap's Saturday piece out late on a Sunday, where few will see it, and any passing child who's evaded the parental family zone will immediately head off to check some decent, rather than reptile porn …
A reader noted recently that the Weekly Beast is a splendid read for anyone interested in herpetology, and as we're speaking of Dame Slap, this week's episode has some wonderful stuff …
Did a chill waft across Dame Slap's keyboard, did her hairs wave in the breeze and the nape of the neck shiver when she read this, concerning the fate of a fellow Dame, the notorious Groan?
Lordy lordy, she's gone back to the penny a word days that used to see the likes of Dickens use two words when one would do …
And it's no secret that Dame Slap is equally useless, locked in her IPA school above the faraway tree on planet Janet, churning out IPA propaganda, yet hauling down a substantial amount of cash in the paw from the reptiles for the pleasure of their publishing IPA tosh …
And yes, this weekend, there was a lot more of it, mashed together with indigestible hysteria and cauliflower paranoia hidden in the potato … beginning with a picture evoking mobs, rioting, torches and is that the Sauron shape of the Donald in the light as flames burn around him?
Oh apparently it's the online mob, and never mind that the reptiles are a classic mob online of the kind that makes the Droogs seem civilised …
So Peterson is out, and Murray and Toby are the new kids in town? And we're back with the right to bash poofters and trannies and grab women by the pussy and mock blacks, and there's Billy poking fun at tykes, so everything's fair game. They never forget or forgive, do they ...
Did someone mention GetUp?
Perhaps this helps explain why the reptiles are so sensitive …
Freedom to pay salaries, travel, lobby and say what you like about the reptiles? Free speech. Not like that. Not on your nelly …
And so back to lobby group IPA's notion of free speech …
Uh huh, but the Weekly Beast had a splendid example of free speech, as opposed to Peterson's right to blather on while high as a kite, or Folau's right to revert to playing thugby and maybe get a dose of CTE, unless he's already got it, with constant talking to imaginary friends perhaps a warning sign diagnostically …
Now there's freedom of speech, but back to the IPA variety …
Intellectual diversity? So Dame Slap wants intelligent design added to the curriculum, and perhaps, who knows, young earth studies, and perhaps explanations of why creationism is a proper response to Darwinian thinking, and perhaps who knows, in time the rocket man might be honoured with a 101 unit on the earth as a pizza shape with a curvy crust...
Okay, the pond is bored, but that's because as, so often happens with Dame Slap these days, the piece long ago turned into a typical Dame Slap IPA litany, and the pond knows the lines off by heart now.
And if the lizard Oz thought twice about paying a fortune to offer the chance to see Dame Groan endlessly repeating herself, should Dame Slap be worried about being just a paid propagandist for the IPA?
As for the litany, there are dangers in IPA free speech, and not just for the likes of Bettina, but for the Speccie mob too …
Sheesh, the defamation lawyers must have been hovering and licking at the lips ...
Frankly, the pond wouldn't have made it this far into Dame Slap without chunks of beefy delight from the Weekly Beast, but now it must do the final gobbets like a hooked junkie going off the pills, and trying to sound sensible …
Uh huh, is there at least a cartoon in the house, one that suits a MAGA hatted journo slipping out into the New York night, perhaps to warn the citizenry of a diabolical UN plot to use climate science to establish a world government by Xmas?
Luckily the tedious, almost endless IPA litany, and the pond's suffering, is coming to an end ...
Uh huh, well here's another cartoon, one that celebrates free speech, and without the nonsense or the need of a union …
Yes, boycott all News Corp products, in all forms … Sky, the tabloids, the lizards of Oz, whatever …
It saw Dame Groan downsized, and how the pond yearns for the day that that Dame Slap is downsized too, and it will all be in the name of free speech, with people finally realising that they don't have to listen to the bullshit, that they have the right to shout out the window that they're mad as hell and they're not going to stand it anymore and that they're reading an IPA arsehole, and they're showing her the door ...
