In which the bromancer goes full batty ...

The news continued to be grum this day, as a Kiwi might say - oh no, not Prince Chuck - and the reptiles decided, in their tree killer edition to celebrate solidarity, just as NSW and Victoria were deciding they'd had enough of slow march SloMo …
But of all the mixed messaging, could there have been any better (or worse) if you like than that offered by the bromancer yesterday?
Perhaps the bromancer thought he might escape the pond's gimlet eye, but it was such a pathetic, wretched piece of self-pitying racist moaning that the pond simply had to clear space on the deck this day ...
From Anglo-Saxon (what happened to the Celts?) to Anglomorph, has there ever been a better mishmash of stereotypes and cliches?
Meanwhile, in another country …
The best of British pluck, which naturally leads to Boris Johnson and his donkeys stumble on, led by lions they try to lead ...
But back to the bromancer, wailing and moaning in a piteous way …
Actually time spent does matter, because time spent with the bromancer is a truly sparse and barren experience … imagine being stuck with him week in, week out, as the pond often finds itself ...
After all that, cabin fever had indeed set in with the pond.
Too much time with the bromancer already … and yet what do you know, who was head of the commentary section this day, with an even more bizarre exercise in stereotypical white man thinking? You guessed it …
The pond had to immediately throw away poor old Barners' desperate attempt to stay relevant, and other contributors had to be shoved aside, as the bromancer once again fell to eccentric musing, and demanded that attention be paid … such that the pond felt the need to get it over and done with in three big gobbets ...
Indeed, indeed, and no doubt it's the deeply Confucian nature of German society that explains this …
Or is it the Nazis? It's why the won the war, except they lost it, except they're now winning the war … make some sense out of that if you will … but remember, only a bromancer rant laden with cultural nonsense worthy of a subject of Queen Victoria will be allowed entry ...
Just remember, you pick a stereotype, and you scribble nonsense how you will, and yes, the reptiles bizarrely might find some space for it (assuming there's no room at the Spectator inn)...
Oh fuck, not film and TV shows. Thank the long absent lord comics are a little too old these days and have re-birthed into terrible films, but can anyone imagine a finer assembly of meaningless thought bubbles?
Perhaps reaching a peak form of weirdness with the bromancer managing to contradict himself in just two sentences "I am not arguing here that Confucianism is better than the Judaeo-Christian civic tradition. Nor am I arguing the reverse."
Just what the fuck is he arguing, and why did he bother? Wouldn't it have been simpler just to have scribbled "I am wanking here in public … and I am just as capable of wanking in reverse!"
And so to the final gobbet ...
"I am inexactly …?!"
Words cannot describe how inexactly, how inanely, how stupidly, the bromancer has responded to the current crisis … up there on a par with that reptile hero providing Borowitz with easy fodder …
As for the bromancer's cultural analysis? Curiously, not a mention of Fox News, the Donald, the malignant role of Chairman Rupert and his minions, Dame Slap donning her MAGA cap, and the assorted bizarre US responses to the current crisis, right down to this …
(here in full)
The Donald, Jerry, Xians and the bromancer? Now there's a bunch of bananas.
For a guide to that magical thinking, the pond had to turn to the infallible Pope …
Bugger it, is the bromancer going to ruin everything for the pond this day?
Sure there's no room at the inn, or even a humble holiday flat in London for Barners, but the pond must make space for the savvy Savva, if only because she has been blessed with an illustration by the cult master Lobbecke … and the pond realises there are certain specialist pond readers - well at least one, you know who you are - who are expert in decoding the hidden messages in the cult master's drawings …
Just who is Gladys banning? Why the sign? What does that look mean? Is it a look to the heavens? Is it a morph to Anglomorph culture?
Who knows, but the savvy Savva doesn't bother with airy fairy notions of cultures - as if the bromancer fancied himself as some kind of latter-day Will Durant (now there's a sub specie totius name that will boggle all but the most esoteric readers of ancient follies). No, the savvy Savva is more a down to tin tacks type …or should that be brass tacks?
There are so many alternative, often inaccurate sources of news?
Damn right, and if the pond wants even weirder, inaccurate sources of commentary, the pond looks no further than the bromancer …
And the Lord said, Behold, the people is one, and they have all one language; and this they begin to do: and now nothing will be restrained from them, which they have imagined to do.
Go to, let us go down, and there confound their language, let us give unto Chairman Rupert cabal television and sundry newspapers scattered across lands, that they may not understand one another's speech.
So the Lord scattered them abroad from thence upon the face of all the earth: and they left off to build the city.
Therefore is the name of it called the News Corp Babel; because the Lord did there confound the language of all the earth: and from thence did the Lord scatter them, the bromancer and Hannity and Tucker and many others, abroad upon the face of all the earth.
Okay, okay, the pond is still shell-shocked by the bromancer, and finds it hard to let go, which is terribly unfair to the savvy Savva, especially as she's about to let fly on our very own local pitiful Babeler … one Stuart Robert, apparently a BFF ...
And on that ominous note, on that sword of savvy Savva Damocles hanging over Scotty from marketing's head, the pond can wrap up proceedings with the usual relevant immortal Rowe, with more immortality available here in these troubled times…
The pond does love it so when Rowe references a favourite artist, and the pond has long loved Hopper ...
But it's not just Nighthawks …
Look at the social distancing in these … just right for our troubled times ...
And look at the light in this …though the chance of seeing the brushstrokes at the DMA are pretty slim at the moment, and the pond has to settle for the print above its bed ...
