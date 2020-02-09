Xian mayhem and the bromancer off his meds … are you not entertained?

The pond's thought for the day comes from the KJV, Proverbs 13:
He that keepeth his mouth keepeth his life: but he that openeth wide his lips shall have destruction.
And that's why the pond found the Angelic one irresistible and decided to work overtime:
Yes, it hasn't been going on for a couple of thousand years, it's all the fault of social media, and it only happened last week, or perhaps the week before.
But the pond could understand the Angelic one's issues. Let's face it, the uppity, difficult Jews have always been a problem. It's well known in informed reptile circles that Jews murdered Christians and used their blood for ritual purposes, as a way of thwarting Jesus's message of hope, love, and death to the Jews …
You see, the Jews killed Jesus. You can't walk around it, they're a mob of Xian killers. And don't get the pond started on the Jews in banking, or you might rush off and join the Nazi party.
Phew, it's good to go a little Duke of Windsor every so often, and now back to the Angelic one …
Ah, your papist has to do a little blink at that one, because the Catholic church did a ripper line in collective Jewish guilt for hundreds of years. It was a most excellent persecution. It set it all up for Adolf. You could spend a couple of thousand years wallowing in the assorted Xian notions of Jew hate …
But back to the Angelic one, confirming that indeed, it was all the perfidious Jews' fault ...
We live in an age of outrage?
How quickly the reptiles forget previous ages of outrage. A bit like the Angelic one, who shows such a sublime ignorance of history that she then proceeds to fold into her allegedly mainstream rag, a yearning for poofter bashing and dissing the fundamentalist faith-filled greenies with their strange climate theology, or migrant lovers touting the bizarre notion that Jesus's mum and dad were refugees who shacked up in a barn …
So it goes, and so goes the endless stupidity of paying attention to reptile argumentation …
And so to another contribution the pond missed …but being the bromancer, it's as deserving of attention as the Angelic one …
Yes, it was all hail the chief, all kiss the Donald's arse, and we should bear in mind an earlier bromancer offering when reading it ...
Trust a fundie tyke to be inspired by G .K. Chesterton, and it raised an important question for the pond. Does the bromancer go off his meds in order to be funny? These days he seems to spend a lot of his scribbling time in a barely suppressed manic hysteria.
Never mind, it's an idle speculation, and instead of going on with it, we must observe the bromancer trying to be funny ...
Come up trumps? Well, it's certainly trying to be funny, as they used to joke in the most pathetic way in Tamworth, very trying …
Here, have a joke …
Oh how the reptiles were shocked by a little ripping and tearing ...
And that's why we must all hail the tacky, unbecoming, unpresidential, dishonourable Donald …a wonderful chief, worthy of worship ...
But enough with the cartoons, it's a long slog through the bromancer's comedy stylings, and the pond must get on with it ...
Ah, a snap of Mayor Pete. Well perhaps one more cartoon wouldn't hurt …
And how back to heiling the chief ...
Ah, the good old wall …
It bids fair to be as effective as the great wall of China, though as the Donald doesn't even have a clue about Kansas, it would be a bit much for him to remember how the Manchu Qing marched through the wall and replaced the Ming, the most ardent of the wall-building dynasties … (here)
Oh yes, there are many ironies, but the bromancer still seems a tad short on the laughs ...
And so reality TV is the new way to conduct politics, and we're all living in a variant on The Truman Show …
Is it any wonder that the pond feels a touch cynical?
Never mind, there's just a short gobbet of bromancer comedy stylings to go ...
Personally, the pond has no problem with the Donald winning, and the GOP and Fox and Murdoch and the bromancer getting what they want …
At some point then, they'll look around, and start chanting "we won", "we won", and the sound will echo around a collapsing country, or perhaps the wrong football stadium in the wrong state, and the real comedy will continue …a country that once prided itself as an exceptional leader of the world, now in the thrall of a complete loon.
We've been there before with all the winning, and we'll be there again, and the reptiles can take all the credit for all the comedy that has kept Colbert, Kimmel and the like doing well in the ratings…
Put it another way …
Talk about a bundle of G. K. Chesterton laughs …
No comments:
Post a Comment
Comments older than two days are moderated and there will be a delay in publishing them.