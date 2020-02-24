Monday, and the reptiles are out in force ...

Monday is the biggest day of all for the reptiles, and they were lathering themselves up in a righteous fury and frenzy, though they didn't seem to be sure if a danger to farmers was worse than a business body blow.
There were many anxious members of the reptile commentariat straining at the bit for the pond's attention but first the pond had to deal with the reptile climate crisis, and who else to handle the situation than 'Simon says' …?
Simon in his saying did his best to sooth shattered reptile nerves. Ancient farts were still with the reptiles! Let the gerontocracy run wild and free …
Makes sense. To hell with the planet, and young folks. The pond will be long gone before the worst effects kick in, and the reptiles can keep on doing their very best to downplay the threat, and all will be well … at least until those over fifty kick off and stop subscribing to News Corp, and then where will the reptiles be? Likely up shit creek with the rest of the planet ...
Well there's a rhetorical question for the ages, one the reptiles might well apply to their business model, but the pond had to move on quickly, because the Major was back from his ABC++ length hols, and sounding alarmingly uxorious …
Clearly there was no reason for the pond to spend any time at all with the Major's drivel …the Bolter had already spoken …
And then there was David Speers finds hell has no fury like News Corp scorned, and most alarming of all, if you scour the first three episodes, there's not a Polonius in sight!
No Polonius!?
Oh there'd been the savvy Savva, and Annika Smethurst, and harmless old Malcolm Farr, along with the usual suspects of the probing Probyn, the cawing Crowe and the carve-'em-up Karvelas kind, but not a hint of Polonius and his prattle! Say no more.
The pond's case rests, and the doddery Major must get up to speed, or be dismissed as a harmless old crank who should be stored in the reptile attic …
Simply put, the ABC can never be redeemed, and any reptile who forgets that - even the doddery uncle in the attic - will likely end up in a heresy trial.
But at least that means that with that tedious business done, the pond can get on with the meat and potatoes of the reptile commentariat, with the redeemed, reformed feminist leading the way ...
Now before anyone quibbles, of course you can get a meaty Oreo …
No veganism for reformed, redeemed academic feminists quoted in university curricula around the world. Just a steady diet of alarmism and hysteria.
Sadly it seems that all those courses in western civilisation aren't doing enough to restore universities to their medieval role ...
The pond apologises unreservedly. Suddenly an Oreo cheeseburger looks good compared to the relentless swill of rhetoric of the "in the digital age, censorious elites dull the mind of dissent" kind …
Really the reformed, redeemed feminist must have a lot of short cuts on the computer. Press a key and out rolls a mindless stream of repetitive blather, surely designed to dull the minds of censorious elites, and plain old punters ...
Well the pond only puts up these gobbets for the information and entrainment of others, at least if they enjoy a little black bashing ...
Yes, get the government involved. Perhaps there should be a spreadsheet for the allocation of funds, or perhaps the figures fiddler could lead the way, tweaking the numbers so that intellectual diversity can be given a government certificate of authenticity, or perhaps there should be a graduate degree, a doctorate course for coal lovers … because let's face it, anyone who studied feminism at university is sure to be fucked in the head, undergo a mystical religious transformation and end up writing for the lizards of Oz ...
And now, simply because the pond is greedy, it's determined to fit in the Caterist, knowing that there are many keen students of the movements of flood waters in quarries ...
Why was the pond so keen?
Well surely the splash alone was enough. The director of the entirely useless Menzies Research Centre having a go at a quango?
It was so absurd, such a bizarre notion, that the pond knew it would score chuckles just remembering the notion in the days to come.
It didn't much matter what the Caterist scribbled after that. Truth to tell, it never much matters what the Caterist scribbles, unless you happen to be in search of a solid defamation action and a handsome payout, but the pond felt obliged to add a little bulk to the splash ...
Ah, if the pond might paraphrase the Caterist in presidential style, the bitches are on the move, and the bitches have never had it so good, and what a bitch that is …
Well we can all rest assured there won't be any of that nonsense at the Menzies Research Centre. After all, what woman would have the first clue about the movement of flood waters in quarries? What woman could manage to drum up a decent defamation action? Hah, they talk about equality and diversity, but could any woman match a Caterist?
Yes, it's another Caterist nightmare, and luckily it doesn't involve flood water, but the pond's own nightmare - flood waters at rapid speed through a quarry - is slowly coming to an end ...
The pond isn't sure of those three attributes the Caterist is talking about, and surprisingly he refuses to name them.
The pond is hoping that one of them is religion … because if the Caterist can have a go at women being on easy street, then the pond can have a go at Xians …
Doctors will be able to humiliate Christian patients. For example, a Buddhist doctor could tell the Christian parents of an unwell child, "If you spent less time praying and more time caring about your child’s health, your child wouldn’t be this sick."
Shopkeepers will be able to intimidate Christian customers. For example, a Muslim butcher will be allowed to intimidate a Christian customer. The butcher could tell the customer, "You Christian infidels better watch out: you will suffer punishment." (more here)
Oh it's a world a Caterist might wish for … bring 'em all on, uppity women, uppity Xians, and loons that work for the entirely useless Menzies Research Centre scribbling about quangos or perhaps mangoes …
And now because the pond likes circularity in its storytelling, it's off to the immortal Rowe to remind us how the reptiles started the day, with more Rowe here ...
