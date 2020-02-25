In which the reptiles crank up the climate wars again ...

The pond rarely pays any attention to valiant Troy, lurking in the reptile swamp, but his opening pars this day were rippers designed to bring out rampaging ancient crocs …
Beyond mad?
Release the croc …or at least the kraken dog botherer ...
Yes, it grieved the pond sorely to have ignored the dog botherer yesterday, especially as he managed to bring together two pet reptile peeves from yesteryear … a fear and loathing of that dreadful Ali person, and climate science …
Well, if the 'beyond mad' Troy will pardon the pond, let's get on with the madness beyond …
Uh huh. "As I have demonstrated time and again..."
There you go Troy, are you ready to go beyond mad, as the pond routinely does when it dips its toe into the stagnant water known to some as the dog botherer's mind?
He really can't give up his denialism, and manages to twist and turn in the wind and rage at anybody who dare threaten his beloved coal, or the heretical theology known as climate change, and of course the easiest form of distraction is to talk of others, rather than note what's happening in our own back yard ...
Scrupulously fair? Now there's a laugh, as on and on the dog botherer ranted, oblivious to the notion that perhaps there were a lot of countries that needed to be doing more, and that to observe another nation not up to scratch didn't excuse Australia's own dismal record … especially as the dog botherer accuses Germany of shamelessly importing coal, which sort of raises the question of why the dog botherer's mob wants to keep shamelessly exporting the stuff, as much as can be dug out of the ground, as fast as possible ...
Just 35%? Shocking stuff? So how are the dinkum little Aussie battlers doing? (pdf here)
Yes, that'll teach those wretched Germans …but perhaps that data looked a little dry. How about a bigger splash, here:
Take that you damned Huns with your 35%, let a real country show you how it's done … and how are we going by other measures, here?
Highly insufficient?
Well played, but hey, it's all the fault of the Germans ...
The dog botherer talking of intellectual depth and integrity?
And yet Troy had the cheek to talk of beyond mad …
The pond had a sudden flashback to an ancient Pope cartoon - how the pond misses the infallible Pope …
What else? Well, the bouffant one was looking forward to a revival of the coal wars … because never mind the planet, let's just win the next election ...
Yes, the glory days could live again …
Talk about a triumph, talk about a boon for the reptiles, talk about warming the cockles of the dog botherer's heart ...
Never mind the planet, never mind the science, never mind the absence of coalition policies, just feel the need to bung on a do …
And so it's back to the old dog botherer angle. Everybody's doing it, so we should keep doing it too, and not just in a lackadaisical manner, but with great energy and spirit …
Yes, the planet might be going to hell in a Barners carry bag, but think of the political advantages …
And so in this reptile fever, the pond turned back to Troy for his thoughts ...
He waxed and he waned? So "climate change is crap" is what we call waning these days?
Never mind, let's look on the bright side …
And after all the both siderism and carry on, as if climate denialism wasn't firmly lodged in reptile hearts in Surry Hills, along with a deep and abiding love of dinkum clean Aussie coal, where does Troy end up?
Bring out the nukes …
It's funny in a way, because actually it turns out that the dog botherer is, as he claims, more intellectually deep and honest. He's a climate science denialist, and any trick of the trade can be turned to his denialism …
And the bouffant one is just as honest. Bring on the climate wars, so we can win again, and never mind the planet?
Troy? He's just a feeble brained limp as lettuce dullard without the first clue about anything much, keen to blame everyone, but refusing to recognise the role that the reptiles, the coalition and especially Nationals of the Barners/Canavan kind have played over the years …
And that bring out the nukes trick is a classic reptile tactic. Get the country arguing over nukes, and meanwhile pure sweet dinkum clean Oz coal can go on being dug up and shipped out, or used to drive a brand new, five year plan coal plant in Queensland …
In his own way, Troy is as fatuous a fop as any of the swamp dwellers wanting to face up to Australia's ongoing failure to meet its targets, or even set a target … because think how a target can be used to club an opposition into submission with a scare campaign, not about the planet, but about sweet coal …
Don't believe the pond, listen to the bouffant one, and his clarion cry ...
And speaking of targets, it just so happens that the immortal Rowe set a target this day, with more target-setting to be found here …
