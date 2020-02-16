In which prattling Polonius and the dog botherer are on the pond's Sunday meditation menu ...

When the pond left Polonius yesterday, the humourless sod was berating the ABC for using a virus as a source of humour, while the reptiles were busy publishing a cartoon using the virus as a source of humour.
When the pond left the reptiles yesterday, they were languishing outside the top ten, as noted here …
It's worth remembering all this as the pond wanders down memory lane with Polonius for a Sunday meditation ...
Oh dear, as if the pond hadn't already feasted at length on nattering "Ned"!
Is there anything more tedious, tiresome and tiring than anal retentive reptiles quoting each other?
Yes, of course there is, and it invariably comes when Polonius steps into his time machine and whizzes us back for one of his patented history lessons… though the pond thought it was a little cruel for Polonius to forget that at one point not so long ago, the carping Crowe was a badge-carrying member of the reptile Illuminati …
But once cast out of the sanctum, there can be no forgiveness of the wayward, wandering heretic, especially if he ends up in a consortium with a paper in the top ten … L'Age at number 9, the reptiles outside the top 10 at a lazy, indolent 16th!
How can this be?
Well even worse, that bloody savvy Savva is still allowed to preach in the lizard Oz temple, and then peddle her heresies on the ABC!
Just as the Donald keeps returning to 2016, and sprinkling his memory dust with lies, so Polonius wanders back in history, but to what avail?
Could it be that looking at the present is too terrible to contemplate? Is there so little to say about the figures fiddler getting away with it? What about the rorters and their paperwork, shuffling between office and PM HQ? What about the dire need to construct an actual energy policy? What about the electricity bills that continue to rise along with the dissembling and the lies?
Reasonable questions perhaps, but not to Polonius, who instead must revert once again to "Ned" ...
Oh for fuck's sake, you humourless sod. The reptiles came in at position 16. Try to scribble furiously about the present, instead of thundering on about the past, and you might get somewhere ...
And so to a bonus meditation.
How could the pond resist the dog botherer, at one point topping the digital commentary page?
The thing about the dog botherer is that his howls of despair are so predictable, they have to be eaten in the same way that a dog might contemplate yet another bow of dry pellets purporting to be chicken or beef or lamb ...
Yes, it's best to take the opening serve of dog bothering in a short lump. How else to cope with an opening that began "first they came for the coal", which is beyond the valley of the pathetic, and must have sent poor old Martin Niemöller spinning in his grave …
It's exactly the sort of shallow scribbling and thinking you might expect of actors, already haunted by the way they make a living pretending to be someone else.
You know, if you've starred as a reprehensible Joker in a reprehensible film, of course you're going to be traumatised.
At least Phoenix has an excuse … but the pond can't think of one for the dog botherer and his ongoing infatuation with coal and his Joker-like fixation on destroying the planet ...
What's funny in all this?
Well for no particular reason, the reptiles decided they'd interrupt the dog botherer proceedings with a couple of snaps of Jane Fonda ...
The excuse?
Well the dog botherer apparently is agitated at the notion that she might have worn the dress twice.
Of course the dog botherer himself is an impeccable example of doing it right.
When he goes on Sky, he waves away the make-up artist, insists that the chaff bag he wears daily will do - no fripperies for me he harumphs. Apparently on some days, he thinks even a chaff bag is a little too ostentatious, and he insists on showing he has absolutely no fashion sense whatsoever …
Perhaps the best example of his modest, frugal approach to life was his refusal to take legal action against comedians sharing a dog bothering joke his son famously found more amusing than his father's politics ...
Yes, our beloved coal, dinkum, clean and pure, is helping save the world, and if you're wondering about the logic of the 1.3%, here's how it works.
Think of a heroin supplier. Sure the product might do a little harm, but it's not up to the heroin supplier to dictate what the end users might do with it …
Whatever happens, it's all the fault of the end user - especially any overdose or death or such like - and so dinkum Oz coal lovers can sleep at night ...
How the reptiles hate Greta. And yet they spend an inordinate amount of time and energy keeping her in the public eye. The young thing must thank them daily …
And so to that line that so bemused the pond yesterday …
Why did the pond find it so funny?
Well yesterday nattering "Ned" was lecturing the world.
And today astonishingly, amazingly, as well as lecturing the world, the dog botherer imagines that he speaks for the world …
And there scribbles a man for a rag that came in 16th, and the irony and the humour and the sheer fun of it, and the delusional imaginings of the Surry Hills 'leet that they speak for mainstream people in a host of Western democracies is a comedy wonder to behold …
No wonder Polonius is a humourless old sod, and the dog botherer along with him …
Sour and wretched and bitter and cynical, and yet perhaps knowing that the young will inherit the earth, and they will do things differently, and look back to the time of the old farts at the lizard Oz in the same way that they look back at the dinosaurs ...
And that noted, luckily there's an amusing Rowe to hand dealing with the matter of coal and rorts, and as always there's more Rowe here ...
“But now the fashion goes with the zeitgeist, advocates for groupthink and shames individuals into conforming.”
Now we all know that Kenny as a dutiful reptile has only a limited number of arguments and has to repeat his grievances ad infinitum but does he really have to insert “zeitgeist” into every bloody column.
I’m not certain if he even understands what it means, as he first argues that the “spirit of the age” or “the spirit of the times” is defined by all the lefty, greeny celebrity types but then finishes by contradicting himself;
“Fortunately, mainstream people in a host of Western democracies who are sick of sanctimony on climate change, energy, border protection, Brexit and, yes, even veganism have been able to express their will through the ballot box. Just because the so-called elites are enraptured by the sound of their own exhortations, it doesn’t mean they’re resonating.”
So which zeitgeist is it? One controlled by sanctimonious elites or one run by a disdainful mainstream.
He could at least try out a few other Hegelian terms instead such as; Weltgeist “world spirit” or Volksgeist “national spirit”.
You can get into the Geist of things here;
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Geist
DiddyWrote
I guess it's a good thing that Kenny doesn't talk to Bernard Keane, who describes milk as "animal cruelty in a glass".