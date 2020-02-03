In which the pond goes with the old reliables, as dependable as a cone geyser doing its faithful spouting ...

Things are gradually returning to normal at the lizard Oz, though the shuffling around of the deck chairs on the commentary Titanic continued this day …
The Oreo is back in her Monday slot, defending the nonsensical, and only deserving of a Steve Bell cartoon, as found here …
It's odd to see our Henry move away from his Friday slot, but whatever, and the Caterist used to be on a Tuesday, but any day is a good day for a Caterist.
The big mystery is what has happened to Major Mitchell. The pond sent out an 'MIA' alert, and it seems the reptiles last heard from him back in December. He's now officially worse than the ABC, which is a dreadful state of affairs.
Never mind, there's an abundance of riches, but sadly the pond can only deal with two of them.
Two shall be the number, and the number shall be two, and of this number, the prime number is the dog botherer, and so his howl of rage into the ether shall lead the way …because the poor little doggie is still feeling the heat for his shameless conduct over the years, and now he not only has to remain a devoted climate denialist, he has to deny the denialism, which produces an abundance of denials, enough to keep de Nile in water for years …
Well of course dear sweet doggie denialist doofus, and the notion that you and the Bolter reporting the likes of the lesser member of the Kelly gang and such like weren't at the heart of it offers a false modesty the pond doesn't know how to handle.
Please, continue proud and out, don't let these indolent wastrels and nit-pickers hamper your ongoing denialism - denial of denialism is such a lowering of the standards …
Oh sure, people will joke, and laugh, and dance amongst the dead trees and creatures and people with Murdochian delight …
Stay strong …stay Plimerish!
Was it only on the weekend that Bjorn came out to deliver his usual nonsense?
And the Bolter was back, blathering about the warmists in the usual way, apparently unaware that things had been a tad warm this summer …
Stay out and proud, doggie dear, and please, scribble lines which can be read by anybody with a sense of comedy timing …
"…it is my choice as to the facts …"
Exactly, and long may you choose the facts that suit you, so that proud Murdochian traditions can continue … for the gatling's jammed, the square runs red with bloodied denials, and there's a rat in the family ranks …
Oh poor suffering, tortured doggie ...
Or it might just require ongoing reading of the dog botherer! What a cunning way to ensure ongoing readership interest! How soon before the dog botherer can put aside his weak defensive strokes, and return to his full blooded acing of the warmists …
And so to the bonus, another denialist, this time of the Caterist kind, surely the best guide to the movement of flood waters in quarries the land has ever seen, but this time, the Caterist must wade through the floods surrounding SloMo … not that the pond bothers to read News Poll and its easy way to fill in a Monday …
The pond has no idea why the Caterist is sounding so agitated. Everything is for the best. Sure, there have been some cheap jokes …
But great galloots aside, there's a chance for the greatest galloot of all to return to centre stage, and surely he's the main man …
Oh how the pond has missed him, oh how climate science needs him, and how the agenda-less agenda would benefit from his return ...
Oh dear, already, and yet too soon?
Are we ready for reptile quoting reptile, and the Caterist resorting to recycling nattering "Ned" this early in the new year?
It can't be a good sign … and so to a little standard denialism, and a recalling of Brian Fisher's discredited work, because what's a reptile has to do when the heat is on … rather like doggies returning to stale, weary and useless vomit, warmed by the noon day sun ...
Gas? But wasn't the dog botherer only a few short pars ago reviling those who relied on oil and gas?
Sometimes it gets so the pond is completely confused by the denialists who refuse to go the full denialist hog …
What on earth is he blathering about, this flood water Caterist, proposing that emissions reduction demands a serious policy response in its own right?
Does he think all those years of denialism are forgotten simply because it's the Year of the Caterist Rat?
Is it time for the Caterist to wash out his mouth with soap? What next, a proposal that coal might be priced out of the market in a short time? Whither Adani, whither years of reptile training?
And that's how it goes. Confronted with Scotty from marketing and Bridget from distribution, and climate denialism lurking in the woodwork, the reptiles are in a spot of bother …
Never mind, as always, the immortal Rowe can find a little humour in the situation, with more Rowe here …
