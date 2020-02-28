In which the pond dons a woke cap ...

Tucker's wokeness, or lack thereof, and his talk of woke cults, and the Donald going woke, reminded the pond of that old joke …
But what a problem for the local reptiles. It seems there's woke, and then there's woke, and for all the pond knows, there might be woke, and woke again, and woke redux too…
Will the reptiles know which woke they're abusing, and which woke they're praising and slavishly following? Will they ever woke from the nightmare?
Yesterday the Mocker seemed confused, aware of the woke predicament, and reverted to 'luvvies', because all reptiles know that love is disgusting, filthy, yucky, and possibly preverted, and as a proselytiser for love, Christ was most likely Satan in disguise …
The pond would rather spend a half hour chatting with an actor than the Mocker, and being a behind the camera sort of person, that's really something. What is it with these anonymous reptile scribblers, outraged at anonymous scribblers on the full to overflowing intertubes?
Never mind, the Mocker is clearly conflicted, and not woke, and with this predicament tormenting the pond, it was time for the pond to savour the delights of this day's reptile work, though whether it was woke or work, the pond will have to leave to others …
First up in the woke chit chat was our Henry, who didn't sound particularly woke…
First up in the woke chit chat was our Henry, who didn't sound particularly woke…
There's really no need to proceed further, though the pond will, just for reasons of stubbornness and perversity.
But our hole in the bucket man's splash shows the reptile strategy off to perfection.
Slag off opinions as appalling, and then explain at great, perhaps even Kantian length, why doing or saying anything critical of said indefensible, appalling remarks is in itself absolutely indefensible and appalling …
Is it any wonder the Google theme for the day is this one?
Well the pond was feeling lucky punk, and reckoned there were three Henry gobbets in the chamber, and so it was off to Henry's rabbit hole as he fired away …
You see, it's all procedural. Strangely, our hole in the bucket man himself might describe the comments as abhorrent, and thereby put the Council for the Order of Australia in an extraordinarily difficult position, inevitably tainting whatever decision by the pressure his words put on it, but our Henry is really attempting the most difficult reptile position of all.
Defending the indefensible, while attempting a back flip with Senate pike …you know, she was naughty, but come on guys, don't say she was naughty, that's terribly unsporting, don't ya know?
And forget the High Court. For the full apologist routine, you need Plato, Aquinas and especially Kant to deal with Bettina can't …(say a humble sorry) …
(Here).
Well our Henry heard the clarion call, and maintained the rage, though in the most arcane way imaginable ...
Has there ever been a more high-minded level of undiluted tosh and nonsense than that just trotted out by our Henry in defence of the indefensible?
It seems that Henry has forgotten the many occasions that parliament has expressed views on all kinds of matters, and apparently thereby reduced society to a form of self-imposed immaturity, which ergo, and cogito sum if you like, means Bettina must get off scott free, because, after all, she is Bettina, and has the backing of Plato, Aquinas, Kant, and our hole in the bucket man …seemingly intent on producing self-imposed immaturity in his readership ...
But our Henry wasn't finished, because how could he resist referencing the mobs on the internet baying for Bettina's blood,which naturally reminded him of medieval times and inter-war Europe ...
We expect the Senate to calm passions? The way they did when they joined in the hue and cry about banning the filthy, vile Commies?
You know, for all his book larnin', our Henry sometimes sounds like a really stupid man …
And so with woke the topic, and stupidity the name of the game, it's on to our next woke likely lad … but first a pause to catch breath, because the pond is only just now catching up with recent works by the infallible Pope …
And to think the pond innocently caught that train several times last year in the name of nostalgia, and catching the Flyer from Tamworth … but now back to the main show ...
This is another reptile racket, known as a variant on the blame the victim game …
Sure, there might be vile behaviour, but the best way to distract from it is to draw attention to all the others who did nothing, no matter their personal circumstances, or if they might have been ignorant of the behaviour, or in a situation where they faced difficult choices …
But first the pond must deal with the matter of globalisation, a pet peeve in reptile la la land ...
Baker was apparently scribbling for the Wall Street Journal, yet here he is, turning up in the lizard Oz, and awarded the cult status of the Lobbecke of the day … and yet by the very end of his piece, there will be a strange indication that powerful global forces are at work …
But before we get there, it's on with shaming all those who did nothing about Harvey, as usual beginning with an anecdote, in which the scribbler did absolutely nothing himself to confront Harvey ...
And with that out of the way, it's on with the blaming of the enablers ...
Many of these men are still in place, a little chastened perhaps but largely unaccountable?
Steady on, the pond sees absolutely no sign of a chastening …
And now back to blaming the women, though the pond vividly remembers being in a room when one powerful director told an actress in an audition to get down on the floor and bark like a dog … because he could, and because she wanted the job, she did ...
Strange. It started off in the WSJ, ended up in The Times, and was then dressed up in the lizard Oz with a Lobbecke? Talk about fiendish globalists at work …
But the pond isn't bitter. The pond understands that Mr Baker has indulged in a ritual denunciation of the Murdochian kind about conniving fellow travellers …
In light of the kind of organisation he works for, and the man who still retains control of it, as noted by commentators on this very site, by a shares racket, could Mr Baker be less than woke? Could he himself be an enabler, who, when given the chance to speak up, or at least scribble a stern column, fell silent?
Yes, they're all in it together, and the pond is pleased that, unlike Meryl Streep, Mr Baker's principled letter of resignation has already been despatched to Chairman Rupert.
The last thing anyone would want to be is an enabler of the Streep kind … fawning over the Chairman and his harassment-laden empire …why they even make movies about it.
And so to a pond bonus, because speaking of fawning, the bouffant one was in fine fawning form this morning …
Of course the pond has several reasons for going there, delving into the tale of a reformed and redeemed SloMo, and the only one to do with the bouffant one is that this fawn at least has the benefit of being short ...
The real reason the pond tosses in the fawning is that the pond had an infallible Pope cartoon it wanted to catch up on…
Why, that's just like the tale of the taking of Pelham 1,2,3 … and isn't it remarkable how the fawning bouffant one seems to have forgotten the way that very soon the government is going to need all sorts of excuses and apologists to write off the budget ...
As for the rest, the pond has always found that unseemly boasting might result in a slide on that bloody big snake called pride …
But don't let the pond get in the way of the boasting.
It turns out that if anything happens, it'll likely be the fault of the fully briefed Labor party, that tribe of rascally rogues, who somehow always have their hands on the levers of government, and corral SloMo's mob into errors ...
But you guessed it, the pond only needed that gobbet of misleading fawning as padding, stuffing, a little light filler, an Xmas stocking item a few months too late, full of the usual reptile nonsense about a disappointed SloMo, just so there could be a little space between cartoons, before the pond could end with an immortal Rowe, with more Rowe always to hand here …
And now, it seems we must hear no, see no, speak no, woke, because who knows which woke we're talking about …
No comments:
Post a Comment
Comments older than two days are moderated and there will be a delay in publishing them.