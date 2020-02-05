In which it's bad news for Barners, but lizard Oz devotees can rejoice at the return of the bromancer ...

Shattered.
The pond was shattered.
Barners rolled, and only by a few votes.
Woe unto the pond and the world. The cock crowed, and the fornicating, adulterating, coal loving climate denialist was refused his rightful place. And the Canavan caravan rolled out of town, to what avail? Another coal loving climate denialist brought low by the milksops, the weeds, the bloat-inducing Paterson's curse that litter the National party like bindi-eyes on a Tamworth footpath.
And where were the reptiles in all this? How can they live with the shame?
Oh the bouffant one might wag a finger …
Oh, they can hint at dark uncertainty, and division, and rats in the ranks, and they can even toss the Canavan caravan a sop, a measly bone, a column …
But is a fracking useless column from a fracking idiot enough to repair the damage done and the setting sun?
Now the pond should note from the get go that the lizard Oz readership wasn't convinced. Many of them wanted to nuke the country, and on some days, the pond is ready to nuke not just the country, but the entire planet …
Good on you Mary, better to nuke the water supply than to frack it …
Meanwhile, the man, now a classic case of irrelevance, carried on, and continued bleating from the sidelines of never mind, and who cares...
Yes, yes, there'll be pie in the sky bye and bye, though the farmers who've had their land comprehensively fracked might feel a little differently about being asked to bend over, and get a bloody good fracking …
Once upon a time, weren't the Nationals supposed to be about farming? Now it's all mining, and giving the country a bloody good fracking ...
We don't want no bloody green energy, we want dinkum clean Oz coal. Oh hang on, hang on, now we want a bloody good fracking, because the pond is supposed to believe that the Canavan caravan gives a flying frack about emissions …and the more methane the better, the climate scientists apparently say ...
Well as usual the pond turns to the immortal Rowe, more here, for a comment …
But there is good news for devotees of the lizard Oz, because at last the bromancer has returned, and in his own modest way, he's started with a little ripper of a Donald …
Indeed, indeed, but this one is a slow build, until the bromancer reaches peak punchline ...
Indeed, indeed, and meanwhile, the Donald is on a roll …
But back to the Dems, trying to unseat King George the tenth … and naturally the bromancer features wittering and twittering from the Donald, because it's the reptile way … (how quickly the reptiles forget Gore v. Bush, and the way the entire country has been comprehensively stuffed for quite some time, with the Donald just the latest, and the funniest stuff up in many a century).
Indeed, indeed, we are all Trumpians now …
But enough of all that. The bromancer is still on a roll with the Donald ...
Yes, what a spectacular success it's been …
And what grand results were achieved …
And so to that final gobbet by the bromancer, and his spectacular conclusion ...
Makes the Donald look sober, calm and reliable?
But, billy goat butt bromancer, he's the great entertainer and distracter, and apparently you missed the best tweet of all, with an oopsie and a correction …
There were cartoons ...
And there was much jocularity and hilarity … with gags about getting to Paris, Texas and being disappointed there was no Eiffel Tower, and Springfield not being the capital, and just a town in The Simpsons, or somewhere else, and so on and so forth, with much geographical confusion and town-naming in the air, and talk of other inspiring gags and attention-seeking from the narcissist jokester in chief ...
And there was even a hint of bitterness ...
Sober, calm and reliable?
Relax, that's just bromancer talk, bromancer code, for enjoying the laughter, the good times, and a country totally fucked by the Murdochians and their Putin-loving pawns, from the Donald to the pompous Pompeo, believed, if a name is any guide to anything, to be a citizen of Pompeii …
No comments:
Post a Comment
Comments older than two days are moderated and there will be a delay in publishing them.