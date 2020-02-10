In which dog botherer and Bolter crap pours down from the heavens ...

The pond appreciates that the dog botherer irritates the heck out of stray readers, unaware of what goes on in the Murdochian world above the faraway tree …
Sure, it's a shitty job, but someone has to do it … and so the pond must pay attention to this dog, and never mind the knotted fur, the brain warped by snail killer, and the smell of mange … because there's always something weird going on, or going down, whatever ...
This day the world has produced a curious inversion layer, wherein the dog botherer and others knew about climate change all the time, and are outraged at anyone saying otherwise … because all they do is a Joe Friday, just the facts ma'am, just the facts …
It would be unfair not to link to Media Watch's News Corp's fire fight, and having done that, it's back to the undiluted comedy of the whining, moaning dog bothering snowflake melting in the ABC sun … you see, the dog botherer has always accepted climate science, he's just a tad unhappy with wicked activists grossly exaggerating it ...
But, billy goat, butt, passionate denial has been the default position of the reptiles for many a year, urging that nothing be done because it's a figment of activists' imaginations. Fake, or faux news, if you will ...
You can't just wipe away all the works of Moorice in a moment, and banish him, or any of the other beloved climate trolls of the Bjorn and dog botherer kind …
The pond has dozens, if not hundreds of clippings, accumulated over the years, from the grand days of Dame Slap consorting with the "Lord" and seeing the UN using the science to introduce world government to more recent denials, without even feeling the need to clip a recent piece by Bjorn urging that nothing need be done, it was all to expensive, and anyway, it was just a storm or a fire in a teacup …
But you know that billy goat, and the pond understands that your form of trolling must now change a little to suit the mood of the times ...
Nota bene. It seems now that Sky News is more closely lined to Nine Media than to News Corp (guess that makes the dog botherer a closet Nine loon yearning for the good old days of Fairfax and the Devine and Paul Sheehan).
But on with the high comedy ...
Now some might think that this is just a passing summer swallow, full of the usual dog botherer bullshit, but the recanting is going on apace across the News Corp world above the faraway tree.
Normally the pond wouldn't waste time with the Bolter - the pond gave up on him and the assorted tabloids and denialist Akker Dakker and little Timmie Bleagh and the Devine and such like, when it realised there were only so many years left, and to waste them on the Bolter and the rest of them would be a tragedy …
But yesterday the pond couldn't help noticing, from the Currish Snail to the Hun, a curious attempt at a dog botherish change in tone … and taken in tandem, you get not Laurel and Hardy, because they were genuine clowns, but more Bolter Abbott and dog botherer Costello …(the pond would have maligned the Three Stooges, but there was one too many in that team).
Another Friday routine, albeit on a Sunday.
Just the facts, ma'am, you gotta face the facts ...
It's all bullshit of course, if the pond may speak presidential for a moment, but on with the comedy, with due credit to the source … because some mugs subscribe to read this stuff, and their rampant stupidity should be acknowledged ...
Meanwhile, it was business as usual at the Bolter blog, with standard references to the warmists and the warmistas, and the cry for a new coal-fired power station rang around the world, and everybody wanted to be on the Canavan caravan and so on and so forth …
And the lesson here? You can take the climate denialism out of the Bolter, but you can't take the Bolter out of climate denialism.
But back to the high comedy …
Strange how the reptiles never feature SloMo in his man of action days …
As for the rest, while the repetitious Bolter was busy repeating the 'facts', the news didn't seem to have caught up with the likes of little Timmy Bleagh, still repeating the words of his master, having fun at the expense of autistic Greta, and so on and so forth …
Meanwhile, the Bolter was just warming up … look ma'am, here comes the sun, and I say it's all right, little darling, it's been a long cold lonely winter, the smiles are returning to everyone's faces …remember, it's all a matter for debate and argumentation, the new kind of denialism ...
He just can't help himself, can he? The endless stream of, pardon the pond for always being presidential, bullshit, with his conclusion an epic pile of denialist tosh …
Never mind, the pond will leave others to contemplate and marvel at the dog botherer, the Bolter and sundry others wriggling on the hook they fashioned for themselves so long ago ...
There's just one more gobbet to go, and the pond is pleased to advise those links in blue don't work, it's just a screen cap, but rather than take them out, the pond left them in as a reminder that the pond would rather link to Satan and the works of hell, imaginary though they might be, than to the words and deeds of the Bolter, delusional as they are ...
Oh fucketty fuck, not Brian Fisher yet again. It never gets old does it? And yet there were plenty of ways to discover that Fisher was linked to the fossil fuel industry and had sundry axes to grind …
But all this has been observed so many times, just like the tired, tiresome, tedious references to religious zealots, as if climate scientists were just a bunch of priests …
As usual, there's a tell - that reference to hysterics.
The Bolter makes a living out of being a professional hysteric, stoking hysteria wherever he can … and this is just another day in the Bolter denialist life, a magical reinvention full of the usual Bolter nonsense, with a slight skew, as if to say there's another world out there, out beyond the Murdochian world above the faraway tree.
If News Corp think they can get out of jail with this sort of dog botherer and Bolter crap - if the pond might be allowed to sound onion muncher prime ministerial - then good luck to them.
The pond prefers to celebrate each refusal to subscribe or hand over a dime to News Corp, in whatever form, killing dead trees, polluting the air waves, as a victory for common sense …
Just to be fair and balanced, good old Richard Marles reminded the pond why it wouldn't be voting for Labor in the future …
Yes, even as the dog botherer and the Bolter try to wimp out, Marles tried to wimp in to the Canavan caravan …
And as usual, there's more cheerful insights in an immortal Rowe cartoon than in the entirety of News Corp, with more here …
No comments:
Post a Comment
Comments older than two days are moderated and there will be a delay in publishing them.