At last, it's the savvy Savva and bromancer show, coming to you from beautiful downtown Surry Hills …(or Burbank if you will) ...

Thank the long absent lord, Thursdays have returned to normal at the lizard Oz - though as this is the pond, 'normal' shouldn't be looked up in a dictionary …
The way it used to go, the savvy Savva would turn up, and ravage assorted Liberals, while the bromancer would indulge in some heavy Donald loving … a bit of petting, perhaps, and then a coarse rutting, a fierce fucking, a spilling of words, or semen in the Onan way …
So it was, and so it is again, and there's nothing more to be said, but just to get on with it, or in the bromancer's case, get in deep with it …
Oh how the pond loves it when the savvy Savva talks dirty … a summer of slips, slops and slaps …inconceivable that SloMo and all the rest weren't a bunch of rorters and looters…and so on and so forth.
It makes up for the pond wanting to shout at the TV screen and the ABC for providing uncontested space for the mutton Dutton to crap on about arsonists and back burning …when today in the Graudian it's possible to read Hazard reduction burning had little to no effect in slowing this summer's bushfires.
The arsonist issue had been dealt with in the Graudian a while ago here, but their ABC allowed the mutton Dutton to deliver his usual dissembling, deceptive, delibiberalely misleading denialist rant, with just a few mild and meek suggestions that he might be living in the alternative cartoon reality occupied by Mr Potato Head …
It's quite a unique broadcaster - no, on second thoughts, it's a really unique broadcaster.
As happens when reading about the US, the pond's favourite scribblers are the never Trumper conservatives … the ones that set up all the conditions for the Donald to strike, and now have deep buyer's remorse …
And lordy lordy it seems that the savvy Savva is a never SloMo type ...does she have things to say about Barners, Bridget, the coalition, and climate science, or what?
Get behind the government's emissions reductions policy?
But they don't have one, they've never really had one … all they've had is obfuscation, confusion, dissembling, deflection and destruction, and it keeps coming out on parade, as in recent days …
It's not just Jim lad or the lesser member of the Kelly gang, they're all denialists in their own way, they all love their coal …
But back to the savvy Savva talking dirty ...
Sheesh, it sounds like it's not just going to be a long, hot summer, it's going to be a bitter winter, and if the savvy Savva, is calling on he of little pride, and with good reason for not having any, wasn't he just a recent token, surface, shallow recanter?
They're all denialists, sometimes offering superficial recantings, but at heart at one with gorgeous George, the lesser Kelly, and all the rest of them ...
And so to the bromancer, and here the pond must strike a truly perverse note.
The more the bromancer sips on the Donald kool aid, the more the pond likes it.
The desire for the Murdochians to see the Donald get a second term might well see the destruction of the United States as it once imagined itself.
Outside the Murdochian bubble, the Donald is an entertainer, but only in the manner of reality television, giveaways, medals, prizes and Oprah-like nonsense …
Rush Limbaugh, the man who loved smoking, and led others down his wayward chemical hazed path, given a gong for his ability to fuck himself and others up? Only in America ...
The net result of the hubris?
He eclipses the sun, this sun king, he blocks out any signs of sanity, he's a shipwreck waiting to happen on almost a daily basis …
So when the bromancer talks up the Donald, the pond dances with delight at the imminent demise of the United States, which was always up itself, with its exceptionalism, and its notion that it was redeeming and saving the world, and presented an alternative way forward, when all it really wanted to do was shove Coca Cola down everybody's throat, so the rest of the world could end up as fat, as complacent, and as full of fast food as the Donald ...
So take it away bromancer, talk up the Donald ...
A silver platter?
It was a serving of the usual lies, in a monotone, though without the usual signs of assorted drug sniffings that appear in standard rants.
But if anyone dares to point out the lies, it leads to difficult moments for morons of the bromancer school, always willing to forgive the Donald for being outrageous, but always outraged when anyone else attempts a rival alternative reality TV show …
Ah, it turns out the immortal Rowe, more here, had the same idea …
Here's the thing. No one in Europe trusts the Donald; Britain under Boris is about to be fucked over big time by the Donald; and there's more hope in a virus taking down China than the Donald being able to do a thing about it, given his track record of futility and stupidity in North Korea and the middle east …
Sorry, but the bromancer always sends the pond on a cartoon jag, when we still have to gobbets to go ...
Note how the lies trip willingly off the tongue in service of the Donald. But that's what supine sycophants of the Murdochian kind do every day of the week …
Just one example, before the bromancer gets on to the business of taking down Donald's rivals.
A blue-collar wages boom?
But blather about a blue-collar wages boom is just a bullshit sound bite, and of course it brought out all sorts of fact checkers, with even the staid U.S. Today doing it, as well as the EPI here …
But the pond doesn't mind. Alternative reality, alternative facts, they're all part of the bromancer, Donald and Murdochian world, in a country which once prided itself on its capacity for science.
Four more years of the Donald, and the United States will be a much reduced and pitiful sight, but hey, it's about time all that exceptionalist nonsense had its comeuppance.
Some days the pond feels like a barbarian at the gates, ready to ravage Rome, especially with all that cant about being a society based on law, and spreading law and justice around the world, when really it's just Darwinian tooth and claw …
The gangsters are running the show, and the pond always had a taste for a Jimmy Cagney movie …
And now for the final bromancer gobbet ...
Respect his business competence?
Fuck a duck, who else could go bankrupt running casinos? Who could deliver Trump University and dozens of other rorts? What a scam artist, and yet the bromancer is a sucker for a scam, at least so long as he's sucking on the Chairman's teat ...
Oh the reptiles love the Donald the way they've always loved reality TV, snake oil salesmen, and hustlers and hucksters …
It's deeply embedded in the American way, and the pond takes as its text, the movie American Hustle which references everything from bullshit hair to bullshit hustles…
“I’m like the fuckin’ Viet Cong, man, alright? I’m in and I’m out. I was there the whole time. You don’t know it, alright? That’s the fuckin’ art of becoming somebody who people can pin their beliefs and their dreams on.” – Irving
“She was the Picasso of passive-aggressive karate. She was better than any con artist I ever met, including myself. And she had me like nobody had me. You might say she was my karma, for how I took advantage of people.” – Irving
“Maybe you’re gross inside. What, robbing people and all that shit that you do? Maybe we’re both gross inside. That’s what Irving loves about us. At least he’s consistent. You know, sometimes in life, all you have are fucked up, poisonous choices.” – Rosalyn
Yep, it's the Donald, and his nepotic Mafia style family, writ larger than any movie.
What's left after that, and a fucked-up, bullshitting bromancer?
Just confetti and a field of dreams …
