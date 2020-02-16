And so to Dame Slap for those who've got absolutely nothing to do on a late Sunday arvo ...

As a reader noted, the pond side-stepped an issue which has enraged the reptiles all week …
But when Dame Slap took a weekend view, it seemed only fair to slip her rage into a late Sunday slot, a space where few pay any attention whatsoever …
It was everything the pond expected, or perhaps more, but it was good for Dame Slap to start with Washington and the Donald and white nationalists and white supremacists and such like, and at that point the pond remembered the opening of The Wild Bunch where children had fun with a couple of scorpions …
You can probably spot a young version of the pond in that crowd, though in Tamworth, the favourite sport was to poke a stick at a bull ants' nest. The pond doesn't excuse the tormenting of creatures, it was just how it was done …
So wouldn't it be a whizz to pit someone against Dame Slap, one frequently featured in the reptile pages and something of a reptile favourite, though cruelly reduced to """ in this case, because the reptiles were too lazy to dig out a snap. Does it say something about how they really couldn't give a toss about difficult, pesky, uppity blacks?
Yes, that would avoid the pond having anything to do with the argument, as the two reptiles duked it out on the reptile pages … so it was over to Langton to call Dame Slap hateful and wrong, and who could argue with Dame Slap routinely being hateful?
The pond will leave others to judge the outcome of this feud. The pond is merely content to do a Burroughs' cut and paste, and so it's back to Dame Slap for round two …
Hmm, solid points, together with a photo of a despicable activist judge, so it's back to Langton for her response…
No photos! It's clear who the reptile sub-editors are favouring in this contest. So to a couple of short, sharp bursts from Dame Slap, and what do you know, the second gobbet is blessed with a photo …
Yes, another photo! And a damned activist judge at that ...
Can Langton come back from this photo handicap?
No photos!?
And so to Dame Slap's final gobbet, and naturally there's another photo, so that the reptiles can claim a photo finish …
Poor photo-less Langton is left to straggle across the line, failing to understand that there has been a complete loss of democracy in this country, we face utter ruination, especially if we can't deport anyone and everyone, and let's face it, pesky difficult blacks have never had it so good, and the mutton Dutton is our saviour …
The tabloid media?
Oh cruel thrust, oh wretched joke, to imply that Dame Slap is just a tabloid hack drumming up hysteria for the tabloid media … and what's more that it's commercially lucrative.
Let's face it, the lizard Oz doesn't have the class or the style to be a decent tabloid. It just fosters delusions of grandeur and pretension, and IPA ideology parading as opinion ...
As for lucrative, hasn't Langton heard that the lizard Oz business plan is about as good as the plan for Foxtel? Or that the reptiles somehow, in their deep delusional state, have pissed good money against the wall on that dreadful Knewz, which reminds the pond of an attack by mustard gas …
Never mind, as always, the pond loves its Dame Slap lectures in the school above the faraway tree somewhere on Planet Janet, and in celebration of her awesome MAGA-cap wearing skills, here's a few cartoons for those who made it to the end of the cut and paste …
