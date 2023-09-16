In which there's a red card frenzy, with only the Bjorn-again one and the dog botherer surviving ...

With the Taliban attempting to outdo the Taliban, and assorted states in the United States actually outdoing the Taliban, and the mad Mullahs of Iran matching it with the Taliban, it's worth remembering something that won't be featured in the lizard Oz.
The pond isn't usually given to anniversary rituals, but this is a day others outside the News Corp thought bubble have noted ...
Any of those headlines can be googled or jeevesd or ducked or binged or whatever, just as you can easily discover news of the morality police at work in assorted American states, egged on by the worse excesses of the GOP, always willing to ruin a Beetlejuice while banning everything in sight... just not in the lizard Oz ...
What you will find this day is the pond handing out red cards in wild abandon, even as the reptiles seem to have suddenly rediscovered the Ukraine war, mainly as a stick with which to beat the Feds ...
Strange that there's never any mention of the GOP wanting to abandon Ukraine to a sociopath ...
On with the red cards, and there's one for nattering "Ned" and there's one for Dame Slap, and are there any contenders for a red card lining up down below in the comments section?
Sure, a huge red card for Brendan O'Neill sticking his colonial beak into the stew, why doesn't he just fuck off and help get together some prison hulks for foreigners?
Naturally there's a huge red card for the bromancer, with the nakedly racist statement that there's no racism in Australia, and a milk-laden red card for the oscillating fan wringing his hands, and what the hell is garrulous Gemma still doing hanging around after the weekend shift clocked in at 6 am? There's a red card for just hanging around too long ...
The result of course is that the pond has cut off its nose to spite its face, and there aren't many reptiles left standing after the decimation (more like 1 in 2 than 1 in 10), what with Polonius having to be saved for the Sunday meditation.
With a deep sigh and a sense of disbelief - still climate science denialism after all these years - the pond turned to the Bjorn again one for a bog standard serve ...
The pond clicked on that hot link to global warming
, not knowing what to expect, and bizarrely this is what it led to ...
And so on and so forth, and it wasn't even by Lloydie of the Amazon, last heard from on the 27th August 2023, and apparently still on a search for Colonel Fawcett ...
Back with Bjorn for more of the usual ...
The most recent scientific study? Is there a link? Is there a reference? Might we have the names of the scientists who did the study? There are many studies and of course there were many reasons for the ferocity of the fires, but there was also this in the Graudian
...
Just this morning the pond woke to yet another story from the BBC news hour brining news from the north ...
'Everything here is impacted by climate change'
The remote islands of Svalbard are seeing warming two times faster than other areas of the Arctic and five to seven times faster than the rest of the world.
A number of residents are taking part in global protests over the weekend against the burning of fossil fuels.
Hilde Falun Strom lives in the Svalbard capital. She explained to Newshour how the climate has changed over the years.
(sound here
)
And so on, and meanwhile, the reptiles dish out this Bjorn-again guff ...
An even worse adviser? The Bjorn-again one, who, in a just world, would be treated as a criminal for his criminal climate science denialism, instead of being offered a regular slot in the lizard Oz to peddle his denialist wares ...
Here, have a cartoon to celebrate ...
And so to the bonus, and here the pond allowed the dog botherer, even though like all the other reptiles, he was carrying on about the Voice, and in a most unfortunate way ...
Actually it turns out that the dog botherer isn't much of a speech writer, but the pond had some sympathy for a man given to endlessly bothering dogs, because he's at the heart of the racist war mongering that's been going down, as noted in the Weekly Beast
...
That sample leaves out the worst of the racist abuse doing the social media rounds ... but why does the dog botherer always have to sound like a mind-numbed parrot only capable of blathering about "groupthink", while surrounded by a bunch of groupthinkers?
The pond clicked on that hot link, just to satisfy its own curiosity and anyone else who wondered where it might have taken them, and as usual, it didn't lead to the outside world, it stayed in the hive mind, because it was the dog botherer referencing himself ...
Nah, not really. Talk about naked referential fluff gathering and navel gazing.
Carry on with your speechifying, but after the pond takes a short break to visit a Crikey story
about the groupthinkers (paywall):
The pond was astonished that the lizard Oz did so well in the survey, and it shows that the dog botherer's efforts have done something to help the hive mind achieve a balance ... but as for helping with the speechwriting, forget it ...
Around this point the pond wondered if it might have been better for the dog botherer to try cartooning, in infallible Pope style ...
Meanwhile, the dog botherer was still going ...
No, no, no, you can't say that about The Price is Wrong. She's a gigantic twit, alarmingly stupid, for no apparent reason a lickspittle fellow traveller with colonialists ... as any decent toonist would note, in the style of the immortal Rowe...
Sorry, dog botherer, the pond didn't come for a celebration of the colonial mindset ...
Around this point the pond began to nod off. It's the aim of most political speechifying and the dog botherer was exceptionally skilled at the art ...
There had been a mention of petulant Peta and the pond thought it should note the other News Corp yarn that turned up in the Beast, a reminder of why it's a Friday must read ...
The pond understands the problem. It turns up in all sorts of places ...
Meanwhile, the dog botherer was still yammering away interminably, heart no doubt in the right place, but sounding like a total bore ...
Here's the problem. The dog botherer keeps on turning the other cheek to the likes of the Sydney Institute's Mundine and The Price is Wrong, and yet if given half a chance, they'd eat him for lunch ...
Both siderism and touchy feely do gooderism have long left the debate. It's turned nasty, full of negativity, and the sort of aggro you'd expect from a boofhead Queensland plod turned on by the violence, and likely it will be the end of the whole thing ...
That's why the dog botherer's banal speechifying was so dispiriting. With friends, like these, who needs enemies, and in the end, the pond was just hoping for the dog botherer to end ... and at last he ran out of steam...
If this referendum fails? He's already thrown in the towel, he's signalled that it's time to start shuffling the deck chairs on the Titanic, and that's why, in a desperate search to be positive, the pond decided to end with a win ... any win would do ...
