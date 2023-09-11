In which the reptiles, and so the pond, grow more tedious by the day, with the Caterist not helping, and a minor skirmish between the lizard Oz editorialist and Killer just a novelty act for the clown car ...

The pond's tendency to red card any reptile blathering about the Voice produced another casualty this day, with Major Mitchell asked to leave the field ...
The pond did note that one reptile had attended to the weather with a story about El Nino, but when the pond went to check on what Lloydie of the Amazon had been up to, this is what the pond scored ...
Now they think he's an onion munching figure of fun? Possibly it's a temporary glitch, or a new feature. Lloydie's contributions are still there, just not to hand in the aggregate ...
Meanwhile, before moving to the usual reptile stew, a note on weekend viewing. After a dose of Noel Pearson, four people took to discussing the matter on Insiders - or rather, four white people, including the savvy Savva.
David Speers, in his usual "just asking questions" style, suggested it might be a good idea just to give up on the whole thing and walk away, as if the die, for good or ill, hadn't already been cast. The pond wonders why it still occasionally drops in on the ABC. They always disappoint. On the upside, the pond cleaned the bathroom while listening.
Meanwhile, the pond caught Albo announcing “I think it’s an extraordinarily strong statement from the world at this G20 meeting...Russia has to have gotten the message, that this is having a devastating impact, and that the world wants this war to stop."
The message Vlad the impaler got, with a little help from his G20 mates, was that western members of the G20 would settle for watered down borscht or perhaps a Russian potato pancake ... as the pond moved to cleaning the toilet and sighed about politicians - much like the ABC, they always disappoint.
The pond woke this morning to the news of Lavrov hailing the talks as a success and a milestone, thanks to his fundamentalist nationalist Hindu fellow traveller, and sure enough there in the Graudian ... the sociopath is now sanitised ...
So much for world Laura Norder.
As he often does, the immortal Rowe caught the mood, the zeitgeist, the vibe...
Down below the pickings were yet again extremely thin, much like a borscht gruel ...
Vibe? The Caterist has caught the vibe?
What an odd echo in the pond's head, but at least it's not talk of woke virtue-signalling, and that's a plus ... as the graphics department managed to work the Voice into the story ... though what all those folk in the snap thought about being called the 'leet must remain a mystery ...
As soon as Albo mentioned climate change, the pond knew that the climate denialist Caterist's hairs would stand up on the back of his neck, and never mind the kindly way that Labor has treated coal ... and sure enough, so it came to pass, though it took an unendurably long time to get there ...
Huzzah, the pond hasn't heard tat mashed avocado on toast line for quite a while, but golden oldies never quite go away - stand by for the return of chardonnay swilling - and it fits the mouths of Kirribilli dwellers, though apparently there's been something of a slump in apartment prices.
As for talk of Australia having an abundant supply of renewables, the pond knew immediately that unlike the Caterist's mother England, this was a land where the sun don't shine and the wind don't blow, and the only good blow you'll get is the Caterist blowing into the wind ...
The pond found all this fairly tepid stuff for the Caterist, just the standard sort of abuse an AI machine thingy might drum up after being fed a year of Caterist columns, and so turned to a feud between the lizard Oz editorialist and Killer ...
The lizard Oz editorialist could see a point to all the recent jawboning ...
It should go without saying that all this praise had to be tempered with yet another lizard Oz generated "scandal" ... and talk of a sensible mutton Dutton ...
What did Killer think of all this travel and jawboning? He was having none of it ...
Oh dear, Killer wrote all that before the communique was released? But it was a triumph, a milestone, even if the pond only bothered with the first bit of the BBC summary
...
There was a coda to that ...
In Bali last year, most members had deplored "in the strongest terms the aggression by the Russian Federation against Ukraine". In contrast, the Delhi declaration talks about "the human suffering and negative added impacts of the war in Ukraine with regard to global food and energy security".
It calls on states to "refrain from the threat or use of force to seek territorial acquisition", which could be seen as directed at Russia, but also notes "different views and assessments of the situation".
Analysts say the economic balance and power dynamics is shifting within the G20, away from advanced market economies of the West to emerging giants, particularly in Asia.
Killer did really miss a mileston by going off half-cocked, and as a result, the pond felt it was reading stale, days old Killer, as useful as bread intended for pigeons ...
Climate change! Now there's something that certainly doesn't need any coordination. The pond did a quick search of the front page of the lizard Oz and also the tree killer edition ...
What news of Morocco? Thousands killed, headlines everywhere ...
In the lizard Oz? Nada, zilch, zero, nihil, nothing. It seems that the reptiles have banned all coverage of all natural disasters from the front page, digital and tree killer, even when not connected to climate change ...
For a brief moment yesterday Barners' boys had shared the top slot with Killer and sundry other reptile obsessions, what with this being the land where the sun don't shine and the wind don't blow ...
But as for news of climate change and UN waffle, it was banished and shunned, just like that news from Morocco ...
Easily googled, but water off a duck for the reptiles ... and so to Killer entirely forgetting about the Cuban missile crisis, and sundry wars, and showing a sublime faith in senior civil servants, completely against the usual carry-on by reptiles unnerved by government 'leets ...
The pond shares Killer's sense of deep injustice. Clearly he wasn't allowed to attend the G20 this year, and nor was the pond ... and really what's there to talk about that a few bureaucrats couldn't sort out, and so the pond looks forward to issues surrounding climate science to be sorted and settled by Xmas ...
Meanwhile, when the reptiles begin to sound like Monday bores, it's back to the usual entertainment ... and possibly a good Groaning on the morrow ...
The poor old Caterist - his heart just doesn’t seem to in it anymore, does it? Cut and pasting old columns, recycling old whinges - that avocado on toast line must be close to a decade old by now - just going through the motions. Not even any opinions of flooded quarries. Yes, the likes of Polonius are just as repetitive, but at least you know that he’s still powered by the deep, dark resentment in what passes for his soul, still railing at the injustice of the lack of a permanent gig on the conservative-free ABC. The Caterist, on the other hand, just seems adrift since being booted from the big chair at the Menzies Institute in favour of a lesser Downer. Perhaps it’s time for the editors to tap him on the shoulder in favour of someone younger (or being the Lizard Oz, a few decades older….) and loonier. Caleb Bond, perhaps? Or maybe the Caterist could be dispatched to report from the field, heading up the Amazon in search of the lost Lloydie?ReplyDelete
Well, you've said just about everything I might have said, and then some, Anony. Saves me from any labour because really, there is nothing new or entertaining to be said about the Caterist. Do reptiles ever retire ? Or do they just fade away slowly on the job ?Delete
Today KillerC asks one of those truly deep and meaningful questions that we all need to ask ourselves: "Can you think of the last time a decision at the G20 affected your life?" and I had to confess that no, I couldn't. Oh my, just think of all those $billions of taxpayers' money wasted on the G20. Not to mention all the $billions wasted on the UN - after all, when was the last time a UN decision affected my life or Australia ? Well, not including the black helicopter world takeover as reported by Monkton and The Slap, of course - that totally affected us all.ReplyDelete
Yeah, so I reckon every country should just stay inside its own borders and not pissfart around with international get-togethers, yes ? So all we can do is echo our Killer and agree that "...very little of consequence has emerged from the forum in recent years and its future utility can only diminish". But hold on, KillerC reckons it already has zero significance, so how can that be diminished ? Less than zero significance ? What does that entail ?
Woo Hoo, move over "woke", the FRNJs in the Murdoch Maggotry have a new word, "Vibe".ReplyDelete