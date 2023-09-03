In which the pond offers a serve of Polonial whataboutism, a wander down memory lane with Georgina and Ming the Merciless and the lizard Oz editorialist reminding Lloydie of the Amazon of his duties ...

As often happens on the weekend, the pond overdid it yesterday, and so on a Sunday the pond likes to turn to a quiet meditation on the deep mysteries of "whataboutism" ... and is there any better guide than prattling Polonius?
Some might prefer to be off reading the latest Hydeing, and it's true that Marina gives Rish!'s mob a spectacular hydeing ...
But the pond likes to think of Sunday as family time, when the eccentric uncle can come down from the attic and suggest "whatabout", and truly there is no better exponent than Polonius. You might say whatabout the behaviour of Catholic priests, or the Anglican church, or sundry other religions, or even Jewish headmistresses inclined to assault, but Polonius will always up that with his own whataboutism, and if he persists for long enough, soon enough anything else will be forgotten, as if zapped by a Polonial neuralyzer ...
No one has contested this analysis? Is that another way of saying no one's read it?
Meanwhile, some will have been impressed by that snap of a forlorn teddy bear, and it's pleasing to note that many have used it before ...
And if you're a desperate lizard Oz graphics editor, you can pick it up real cheap at iStock ...
Why was the pond distracted by the teddy bear? Well the pond has had the eccentric uncle come down from the attic many times before and it's always the same whatabout story, together with abject defensiveness about the unforgivable behaviour of the Pellists and the Catholic church, which still goes on ... as recently as June 2023 the Graudian was reporting Australian abuse survivors fight to stop Catholic church's 'new type of of cruelty'...
That's where a skilled whatabouter can make all the difference ...
You see? In the hands of a skilled whatabouter, you've almost completely forgotten about the Catholics, or the Anglicans, or the Scouts or whatever ...
The skilled whatabouter also knows that it's all the fault of the ABC, and the lizard Oz graphics department, always on the case provided a huge mug shot of a suspicious looking type ...
The pond was immediately apprehensive, but knew a strong burst of ABC whataboutism would soon quiet the nerves ...
And so again the Catholic church, and other so-called Xian churches, and the Pellists are magically absolved by a tremendous burst of whataboutism ...
Continuing the pond's meditative state, the pond decided to turn to a novelty item, on the basis that it could delight and intrigue ...
Amazing really, and the pond vaguely remembered that the spawn of Lord Downer had been defeated by the largely forgotten Freedom boi Tim Wilson in a pre-selection contest, followed by two defeats in her attempts to get a seat in Mayo. (You can find them in her wiki)
And yet here she is, turning up as reliably as a bad penny ...
Why the defence of Pig Iron Bob, who got kicked out of government for what was an asinine attitude to appeasement? Why no mention of Pig Iron's admiration for Adolf? Why the carry-on about unions?
Did that sign read "Menzies Supports Chifley"? Never mind, the pond just wanted to slip in a few period snaps because frankly the pond was bitterly disappointed that the Polonial serve of whataboutism had deprived the pond of its usual serve of skewed Australian history.
The pond's only remaining issue was to wonder where Lord Downer's spawn had landed. Could it help explain her worship of Ming the Merciless?
CEO at Ming the Merciless's institute? They look after their own, and the pond felt the need to run a few items from the other side, found at Trove here and here ...
It was another time, and you might need to click to enlarge that last gobbet, or head to the source ... but it put the pond in the mood for a Kudelka from yesterday
And there was this Wilcox, as the pond did a little Johnny and maintained the rage ... which meant that the pond could avoid Film-maker Martin McDonagh calls no campaign ‘rightwing swine’ for using scene in voice referendum ad ...
Truly sick, sordid, wretched times, but remember, always time for a gift, pearls for the swine...
And with that retro-chic cap in mind, so to a bonus to the bonus, and really, what's happened to Lloydie of the Amazon? Must the dog botherer and the lizard Oz editorialist do all the hard yards?
Australia’s winter of 2023 was the warmest since official records began in 1910, with average daily temperatures 1.53C above the long-term average.
According to data from the Bureau of Meteorology released on Friday, the 2023 winter beat the previous record of 1.46C above the average set in 1996. Every winter since 2012 has been warmer than the 30-year average calculated from 1961 to 1990.
Global heating and weather conditions that delivered sunny days were behind the record, scientists said.
For maximum temperatures, the 2023 winter was 1.85C above average, ranking second behind the mark of 1.94C set in 2017.
The Australian winter is June, July and August. Over the past two decades, only the winters of 2012 and 2007 have been below average for temperatures.
The eastern region of the continent was particularly hot this year, with the temperature 2.03C above average – easily beating the previous record of 1.66C set in 2013. Queensland, Tasmania and New South Wales all experienced their hottest winters on record, with all other states and territories seeing temperatures in the top 10 years for heat.
Dr Simon Grainger, a senior climatologist at the bureau, said there were two reasons for the winter heat. High-pressure systems had sat over much of the continent’s south-east, bringing sunnier and drier conditions. Global warming was also a factor, he said...
...On Thursday, the bureau said Australia’s spring would likely see hotter than average temperatures and lower than average rainfall – a combination that would increase the risk of bushfires.
New South Wales Rural Fire Service firefighters conduct back burning in NSW. Authorities are warning of ‘increased risk’ of bushfires due to forecasts of above-average temperatures, decreased rainfall, high fuel loads and changing weather patterns.
Dr Masoud Edraki, a senior hydrologist at the bureau, said the record-high sea surface temperatures seen globally would continue to affect Australia’s weather.
“We know that a warmer climate does increase the risk of extreme weather including heatwaves and drought,” he said.
“We are already seeing longer fire seasons, and an increase in the number of dangerous fire weather days over most of Australia. We don’t know yet how global warming, and particularly the increased warmth in the oceans, is affecting our typical climate drivers.
“Our climate forecast model is consistent with the international climate forecasts that show Australia is trending dry and warm for the coming season, particularly in the south-west and much of south-eastern Australia.”
What's all this talk about models? Trust the lizard Oz editorialist? Tap that paint can lid with the gusto of a Polonial priestly pedophile, and say "sure can" ...
Is there any publication in the country better at FUD than the lizard Oz? The pond can remember the dim, distant days when talk of carbon markets and a price on carbon was a reptile heresy, but rather like the Catholic church on heresies, it seems heresies have a remarkable capacity to mutate and change ...
And so to wrap it all up with a relevant infallible Pope ...
And while checking out the new Pope, the pond came across this oldie which the pond found irresistible. Are there still some second hand units with not much mileage on the clock still to be found in a dinkum used car yard? Isn't the beefy boofhead still employed as a salesman?
And what about this one, as the pond's eyes moistened a little at the whatabout memories ...
Dorothy - thank you for putting the words of Lord Downer's daughter before us this day. Yes, we understood when a certain previous government found funds for a 'Robert Menzies Institute' that it was really 'Make a job for Georgina', but looking over what said 'Institute' produces - couldn't they have made it a condition of this sinecure (like several others) that its Chief Executive not produce writings like this? The structure is much like Dame Groan on energy 'policy' - a catch-phrase here, code word there - but taking care NOT to reach a conclusion, never mind a recommendation gleaned from the mutterings of the Ming.ReplyDelete
Oh - while I am here - neat coincidence of the cartoon of Beefy Angus' Car Sales with Dame Beef's attempt to fly a penant from the rigging of the Flagship - and thank you for not choosing her words for further analysis. Presumably her intention was no more noble than to try to keep her name before those who access the Flagship.
Perhaps the sinecure could have been of the Barners 'drought envoy' kind; that way Georgina wouldn't need to write anything much at all (a text or two here or there notwithstanding).Delete
"...a catch-phrase here, code word there..." Pretty much SOP for reptiles ennit ?Delete
Mercurial - perhaps Georgina failed Barners' version of. the 'pub test'; as in - how many rounds could she put down while discussing Ming with the habitues of the Aldgate Pump Hotel, when she was haunting the area, looking for permanent tenure as the candidate for Mayo. She was known for turning up at any and every community gathering - local saying about being 'better at joining things than an entire roll of Bear tape.' And, of course, there were little diversions like standing holding giant cheques for bowls clubs.Delete
It's appalling when Polonius has just enough of a point to need to be seriously addressed. Especially when the history of 'state institutions' is considered. Of course one can point out that the most prevalent child abuse - sexual and otherwise - occurs in families. But who's going to do anything about that.ReplyDelete
However Polonius typically takes care to 'praise' Pell: "The fact is the Catholic Church addressed this issue in the mid-1900s with the establishment of the Melbourne Response in 1996...". So there we go, at least his beautiful holy Cardinal fixed it for the Catholic Church (in Melbourne, anyway) which absolves godzone priests everywhere from any blame.
But indeed anywhere there's kids not under continuous supervision by honest folks, there will be abuse: families, secular and religious institutes and state institutions. It just goes to show how very effective closing one's mind can be.
Mr Ed: "the agriculture sector is under attack with calls to subsidise the production of plant-based proteins over meat." With good reason: Meat and dairy gobble up farming subsidies worldwide, which is bad for your health and the planetReplyDelete
"Agricultural subsidies help prop up a food system that is neither healthy nor sustainable. Worldwide, more than US$200 billion of public money is given to farmers every year in direct transfers – usually with the intention of supporting national food production and supply."
Not in Australia, where subsidies are small, but, as Mr Ed knows, we are insignificant in the scheme of things.
I really will have to try a 'plant-protein' "hamburger" one of these days. I've meant to for a couple of years now, but I just don't eat "hamburgers" anywhere near as voraciously as I once did so I always miss out.Delete
I wonder if there'll ever be 'plant-protein' fish ? Now that'd be something.
It's been a weekend largely free of Polonius' complaints of lack of a conservative voice within the ABC. He's been distracted has the curmudgeonly grump, perhaps best he'd not refer to the Conservative voice's work on the ABC.ReplyDelete
The tale of potty-mouthed Mandy serves to underline why Polonius can't have nice things. Read on and weep: https://www.theguardian.com/media/commentisfree/2023/sep/01/amanda-vanstone-radio-national-counterpoint-corey-tutt-interview-weekly-beast