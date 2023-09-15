Friday, September 15, 2023

All is well with the world, and the hole in the bucket man is safe, and the meretricious Merritt makes a guest appearance ...

 

Stay, tremulously beating heart. How could the pond have mistaken yesterday for today? How could the pond have thought that our Henry would abandon the field, not fulfil his duties, not file a tedious screed? 

Was it senility, or an attempt to distract and mislead in classic reptile style, or was it a desperate search for new opening lines - you see, there's a new wrinkle today, advising of our Henry's ongoing presence - or was it to make Dame Slap seem an acceptable substitute for the majestic musings of the imperious one?

No matter, but before turning to our Henry, doing a Thucydidean voyage across the reptile Styx, the pond would like to note a few recent readings, both in the Graudian.

There was splendid fun to be had reading Gary Shteyngart's Elon Musk by Walter Isaacson review – arrested development.

A sample just to prove the point ...

...The biggest revelation here involves Musk allegedly telling engineers to “turn off” the coverage of his Starlink satellite systems in Crimea just as Ukrainian drone subs were approaching the Russian fleet in Sevastopol. In response to reporting of this episode in the book, Musk took to X to say: “There was an emergency request from government authorities to activate Starlink all the way to Sevastopol. The obvious intent being to sink most of the Russian fleet at anchor. If I had agreed to their request, then SpaceX would be explicitly complicit in a major act of war and conflict escalation.” Isaacson himself went on to “clarify” his own book and to claim that the Starlink coverage never extended to Crimea in the first place. “Musk did not enable it,” he wrote, “because he thought, probably correctly, that would cause a major war.” But in echoing Musk’s statements, Isaacson became a propagator of Russian messaging about Ukraine’s actions leading to a wider war (“Seek peace while you have the upper hand” General Musk bullied the Ukrainians) – a supposition that has been disproven countless times and that marks those who believe in it as useful idiots for the Kremlin.
This wasn’t the first time I held Isaacson’s judgment in low regard. Vaccine sceptic Joe Rogan is “knowledgeable”. Musk’s humour – he took the “w” out of the Twitter sign in San Francisco because “tit” is so inherently funny – has “many levels”. Linda Yaccarino, Musk’s almost comically bumbling CEO of X-nee-Twitter is “wickedly smart”. The amount of time devoted to the points-of-view of Musk and his acolytes can’t help but distort the narrative in his favour, especially because Musk is the ultimate of unreliable narrators. “Elon didn’t just exaggerate, he made it up,” a former colleague tells us.
Highest on the list of things Musk won’t shut up about is Mars. “We need to get to Mars before I die.” “We got to give this a shot, or we’re stuck on earth forever.” The messianic part of the Muskiverse is his attempt to put 140m miles between himself and his father as he tries to turn humanity into a “multiplanetary civilization” even though we are having a hard enough time making it as a uniplanetary one. But Musk also knows what’s keeping us from reaching the lifeless faraway planet, and he’s not afraid of letting everyone know: “Unless the woke-mind virus … is stopped, civilisation will never become interplanetary.” There is a far more interesting book shadowing this one about the way our society has ceded its prerogatives to the Musks of the world. There’s a lot to be said for Musk’s tenacity, for example his ability to break through Nasa’s cost-plus bureaucracy. But is it worth it when your saviour turns out to be the world’s loudest crank?

The pond is relentlessly ignorant, so it had to look up the Graudian guide to Gary Shteyngart and found this ...

Gary Shteyngart is a Jewish American writer born in Leningrad in the former USSR. His novels include The Russian Debutante's Handbook (2002), Absurdistan (2006), and Super Sad True Love Story (2010). His other writing has appeared in the New Yorker, Granta, and the New York Times.

Whatever, the pond held his review in high regard. Meanwhile, there's another regular Graudian feature always worth a read, especially when Graham Readfearn tackles the reptiles. So it came to pass in News Corp gasses up ‘green’ fossil fuels in a series on future energy – but does it pass the sniff test?

The pond simply doesn't have the time to note the many ways that the reptiles engage in deceptive and misleading practices, but Readfearn's opening line led to a rebuttal of an amusing kind ...

In a double-page spread in News Corp Australia’s metropolitan newspapers on Monday, readers were told how families loved cooking with gas, how gas had been officially stamped as “green” by the European Union and how coal had a future thanks to carbon capture and storage...

Enough already, the pond could sense how Readfearn was going to treat those lies ... and that's enough of an excuse for the pond to slip in the infallible Pope early ...




And now with the reading out of the way, the pond could turn to the lizard Oz to see what was happening this digital day ...




Of course The Price is Wrong would feature at the top of the page, and once again the Graudian came to the rescue with Unpacking five key claims from Jacinta Price’s National Press Club address on the voice.

The pond would have liked to have spent some time on the vacuous stupidity of The Price is Wrong on colonialism and matters of war, but was distracted by the need to hand out a red card to cackling Claire ...




Objective truth? In the lizard Oz? Surely she jests ... but it's good to see that tranny bashing remains the rage in reptile circles ...

Down below there were voices contending for attention ...




A mighty array, with Tom explaining to workers how squabbling over crumbs could only lead to High Court Qantas tears ...

Sad to say, the pond had to rule out garrulous Gemma for irrelevance - who cares if she once sacked a woman who later became a CEO? 

More to the point, how could that trivia and Gemma growing old stand in the way of the majestic musings of the hole in the bucket man? Let trumpets blare, bells sound, cannons roar as if in a Tchaikovsky overture, our Henry is in his Friday home ...




Well yes, there's the bleeding obvious, and then there's the remarkable obtuseness of an indignant hole in the bucket man ... and how does the pond know that the old bigot is a tad agitated by being confronted with reality? 

Thus far there hasn't been one condescending reference to ancient history and an explanation of how the difficult, uppity blacks were blessed by the glories of Western Civilisation ... (caps please) ... 




There was a token reference to Manicheanism, but the pond senses the sublime old bigot is feeling out of form. By now we'd usually have copped at least ten references to ancient Western artefacts.

The pond also wasn't impressed by the cheap snap the reptiles slipped in as a distraction ...




Why get in the way of the raging old coot, down from the attic, and mad as hell ... and yet strangely reluctant to introduce the topic of the wonders and glories of Western Civilisation, or perhaps make mention of somebody featured recently in pond correspondence, Leopold II of Belgium, who really knew how to bung on a genocide ...




Black deaths in custody? Not on our Henry's radar. Couldn't the old codger at least have shared a Deakanite vision, another recent topic ...

“in another century the probability is that Australia will be a white continent with not a black or even dark skin among its inhabitants ... Other races are to be excluded by legislation if they are tinted to any degree. The yellow, the brown, and the copper-coloured are to be forbidden to land anywhere.” (L'Age on Deakin University).

The pond has to mark down our Henry thus far ... it was a vast relief to see him in back his place, but there's been a singular lack of great names from Western Civilisation, paraded with a suitable display of pompous portentous pretentiousness.

Instead, we get a classic billy goat butt as indeed, black deaths in custody, incarceration rates, yadda yadda, finally turn up, with the form "None of that is to deny..."

Sure he'd spent the last gobbet doing just that, denying like a reptile in full cry, filled with the spirit of climate science denialism.

What a shameless old rogue and hypocrtie this bigot is ...




Um, what's the inverted commas doing around "colonisers". Is our Henry ashamed of the colonisers and the colonies and the colonial heritage?







And so to a final gobbet, littered with even more denialism, and at last a reference to the glories of Western Civilisation, though a reference to de Tocqueville barely counts in the Aristotelian scheme of things ...



What a relief that the completely shameless hole in the bucket man feels absolutely no guilt whatsoever, and is completely happy to give those pesky, difficult, uppity blacks what for ...

And so on to the lizard Oz editorialist ...




The pond couldn't help but wonder if all this was an oblique way for the reptiles to address another matter, reported in the Graudian ...





Bizarre really, when a medieval institution abolishes medievalism and theology ...

Back to the lizard Oz, seemingly concerned about research, and yet in the pond's now reasonably extensive memory, the pond can't remember the reptiles going into rapture about climate change research. 

Even the WSJ is more diligent, what with the Graudian noting New files shed light on ExxonMobil’s efforts to undermine climate science.

ExxonMobil executives privately sought to undermine climate science even after the oil and gas giant publicly acknowledged the link between fossil fuel emissions and climate change, according to previously unreported documents revealed by the Wall Street Journal.
The new revelations are based on previously unreported documents subpoenaed by New York’s attorney general as part of an investigation into the company announced in 2015. They add to a slew of documents that record a decades-long misinformation campaign waged by Exxon, which are cited in a growing number of state and municipal lawsuits against big oil.
Many of the newly released documents date back to the 2006-16 tenure of former chief executive Rex Tillerson, who oversaw a major shift in the company’s climate messaging. In 2006, Exxon publicly accepted that the climate crisis posed risks, and it went on to support the Paris agreement. Yet behind closed doors, the company behaved differently, the documents show.
In 2008, Exxon pledged to stop funding climate-denier groups. But that very same year, company leadership said it would support the company in directing a scientist to help the nation’s top oil and gas lobbying group write a paper about the “uncertainty” of measuring greenhouse gas emissions.

Talk about marketplace driven research ...



Indeed, indeed, and the pond can't wait for the first News Corp tertiary degree in climate science to be issued ...

And so to the bonus, but with the pond having ruled out cackling Claire and garrulous Gemma, that only left the meretricious Merritt ...

The pond usually leaves Merritt alone, but what the heck, they say that variety is the spice that makes Heinz baked beans taste different to SPC's (or is that the Australian ingredients?)...




As usual, the pond likes to pause and reflect on the lizard Oz graphics department. It turns out that snap is one has been much loved, and has appeared, rather like an AI cockroach, all over the full to overflowing intertubes, hundreds and hundreds of times, with this just a top of the page sampling...







And so on and on and on, a planet flooded with useless images repeated endlessly by slackarse destitute graphics departments, out of ideas and money, and now on with the meretricious Merritt ...




At this point the reptiles slipped in a snap as a distraction ...




But the pond preferred its own distraction, a wander down memory lane ...

Back in the day, civics was a sub-set of social studies ...







And the pond still vividly remembers what it learned in social studies ...




(In that form here, originally at The Conversation).

Back to the meretricious Merritt, doing what the hole in the bucket man failed to do. What we need is more Xian and Western Civilisation, and never mind what the ACU has been up too of late, attempting to abolish the blinking lot ...




Now there's a more honest billy goat butt. Instead of a mealy mouthed "None of that is to deny...", we get a classic, honest, simple billy goat but in the form "But this is not the way ..."

And indeed there is only one way, the reptile way, and if you don't like that way, hit the highway ...




Black deaths in custody? Aboriginal incarceration rates? Sorry, not on the radar, and instead another snap for a distraction ...




The pond preferred this one, spotted in the Qantas lounge, now that giveaways aren't available to boost faux circulation numbers ...






Yep, start your journey into climate science denialism and black and tranny and gay bashing today ... and so to a final gobbet, and the pond must confess that the meretricious Merritt is sounding even more wretched and abysmal than the last time, long ago, that the pond let him out of his cage ...



Meanwhile, News Corp continues on its own way, peddling lies, misinformation, distractions and deceits, with this manure occasionally seasoned by pious blather about neglect of civics ... as if Chairman Rupert hasn't already done enough to undermine the entire country in the name of corporate greed.

And speaking of said corporates, the pond must close as usual with a Rowe for the day, but it might need a little explaining.

The pond finds it hard to imagine a pond reader who hasn't caught up with the joke - it even made its way to America - but for the record, this was a bit of a piece in the AFR ...

...Anyone with half a memory will know Timbo has form. He became a pre-pandemic meme in property circles as the “Avocado Toast Guy”, suggesting that people priced out of the property market should simply eat less brunch.
This year, Timbo spruiked his $150 million luxury anti-ageing brand, Saint Haven. It turns out Timbo is not just obsessed with staying young – a red flag in itself – but he’s building “cult-like” man caves, where he can rope in the rich to steam themselves and drink tequila.
Timbo, with all this chilling out in oxygen chambers and fiddling around with your oura ring, it’s no wonder Australia’s productivity is so low!
Fellow Rich Lister Harry Triguboff once called Timbo “the future”, while Morry Schwarz has been fingered as a mentor.
A few years ago, Timbo revealed that he first bought a St Kilda apartment for “180k” and then had “my boss at the time approach me to renovate it while he fronted the money”.
He fronted the money. The boss did. Golly it must be nice to have an employer who doesn’t think you’re a lazy arsehole, but rather reaches into their pocket to help out a young fella.
Timbo went on to say that he later “took out a $150,000 loan using the $34,000 from his grandfather”.
Of course! Because it’s a tale stitched into the fabric of the Australian dream. The lump sum inheritance, or the familial guarantor. The financial backstop that’s always there in every story, though never in the headline. They are the foundational facts that are glazed over in the origin stories of Australia’s over-levered property wunderkinds.

Now for the closing Rowe and a goodly likeness ...




You can find the inspiration here, with this note ...

Gautier-D’Agoty shows Queen Marie Antoinette of France as a strong ruler. When the portrait was presented to Marie Antoinette and the court, it was strongly disliked. This suggested that the artist had incorrectly rendered the Queen or had depicted her in an unflattering light.
Part of the power of this painting comes from the portrayal of Marie Antoinette as a wealthy, majestic queen surrounded by various trappings. Her right hand rests on the globe, expressing worldliness and global knowledge. Her left-hand floats delicately by her waist. This gives her the appearance that she, too, might be slightly floating within her voluminous skirts.

Ah Marie, ah Timbo, as if the immortal Rowe was depicting Timbo in an unflattering light ...





Posted by at

10 comments:

  1. AnonymousSep 15, 2023, 8:53:00 AM

    While a Henry column almost entirely free of high-falutin’’ quotations and references is much less entertaining than usual, it certainly makes his own views all that clearer. Everything would be fine if those uppity blacks - particularly their “elites” - simply got a decent-paying job, integrated into site society and shut the hell up.

    I’m not sure what sort of “productive activity” Henry envisages Indigenous folk engaging in should they come to their senses and stop whinging. I’ll politely assume that he’s not envisaging any sort of Leopold II-type system of productive activity. Perhaps just a return to the good old days of working for rations for the likes of the Vestys?

    I’m mildly shocked by Henry’s criticism of the effectiveness of the criminal justice system though. If the judiciary and constabulary were so keen to prosecute injustices against Aboriginal people, how come they did such a shithouse job of it? Still, some crimes were perpetrated against Aboriginal folk by their fellows (“witchcraft”!), so it all evens out in the end, doesn’t it, Henry?

    ReplyDelete
  2. MercurialSep 15, 2023, 9:36:00 AM

    "How could the pond have mistaken yesterday for today? How could the pond have thought that our Henry would abandon the field, not fulfil his duties, not file a tedious screed?"

    Albanese's Canberra Voice (TM) works in mysterious ways, DP. And we haven't even had the referendum yet!

    ReplyDelete
  3. AnonymousSep 15, 2023, 10:31:00 AM

    Ooh, poor Gemma. There she is, still stuck scribbling away for the Lizard Oz, yet somebody she once sacked has now somehow ended up as a CEO! Well - she certainly couldn’t have achieved _that_ on her own merits then surely?

    ReplyDelete
  4. GrueBleenSep 15, 2023, 10:53:00 AM

    Holely Henry rides again: "...the [Yoorrook] report simply ignores analyses that show that high rates of indigenous imprisonment are very largely, if not entirely, explained by high rates of violent, repeated offending." So there we have it: them indigenes are just a bunch of savages that get bail far too easily. Never happens with us 'whiteys' does it: no, no bail for us.

    I wonder if Henry has ever considered why the British needed to found a prison colony in far away Australia ? Couldn't possibly be due to the high British crime rate and the overcrowded prison ships, could it ? And it was basically a fleet of prison ships that brought the colonists to Australia.

    But I loved this bit: "...a system in which the colour of one's justice would be determined by the colour of one's skin." Yep, that's it, all them indigenes are darkies, and that's how we recognise them. So when somebody is "descending into paroxysms of fury", we just know they've got dark skin.

    ReplyDelete
  5. GrueBleenSep 15, 2023, 11:11:00 AM

    Oh, today's Mr Ed: "...the education equivalents of Uber have started teaching skills-based courses and doing it faster and cheaper than universities." I wonder if Mr Ed is aware that Uber have never made a profit and nobody is quite sure just how much longer it will last ?

    "As of 2022, on net revenues of $31.87 billion, Uber posted a net loss of $9.14 billion. In 2021, Uber posted a lower net loss ($496 million), primary thanks to the business divestitures of various assets. Throughout its history, on an annual basis, Uber has never made a profit."
    https://fourweekmba.com/is-uber-profitable/#:~

    So, apparently "Uber succeeds by letting consumers buy direct from suppliers, putting the person with the big investment in the rationed taxi plate out of business." Yeah, sure, taxis are just disappearing everywhere. And universities, too. And Uber will begin making a profit any day now.

    ReplyDelete
  6. GrueBleenSep 15, 2023, 11:52:00 AM

    The meditating Merritt: "In Australia, unlike many other countries, voting is compulsory." Oh no it isn't: turning up on election day and getting your name checked off to show that you are still alive and living in Australia is compulsory, but voting itself isn't - one can simply leave the ballot forms blank. Which some number of Aussie citizens do at every "compulsory" election. One can even take the option of an early vote - very popular nowadays - and do that.

    But hey: "They need to keep in mind that in this country democracy and the rule of law are not optional." Well that is really so very pleasing to know, especially given that everybody's vote in Australia has exactly the same value, doesn't it. So if you live in Victoria - population about 6.7 million and elects 12 senators and 38 federal House of Reps members - your vote counts exactly the same as if you live in Tasmania - population about 571,000 and elects 12 senators and 5 federal House of Reps members.

    So, Victoria: one House of Reps member per 176,315 citizens and Tasmania: one House of Reps member per 114,200 citizens. Yep, I think maybe we really do need to teach "civics".

    ReplyDelete
    Replies
    1. AnonymousSep 15, 2023, 2:13:00 PM

      GB great comments on how the murdoch press say what they please to bad if what they say is not true.

      Delete
  7. ChadwickSep 15, 2023, 1:34:00 PM

    Yesterday, for amusement, I referred to the sometime historian at Deakin University, William D Rubinstein, but passed him off as one who had more recently joined those asking what GrueBleen identified as the quite pointless question of ‘who’ wrote the plays and verse of Wm Shakespeare.

    Rubinstein’s most recent rant to ‘Quad Rant’ was set off by the Yoorrook Commission in Victoria, and, for this day, we find the Holely Henry attacking that same Commission from another salient, but - revelation - making few if any salient points.

    If readers here will trust me, I will pick out a little of what Rubinstein says of ‘pre-contact Aboriginal society’ (on which he claims to be writing a book). I ask for trust, because I would not want any other reader to think that I was advocating their reading anything that appears in ‘Quad Rant’. I mention this only because I wonder if the Henry goes to ‘Quad Rant’ for inspiration when other sources are lacking.

    Rubinstein - ‘Australia’s Aborigines were nomadic hunter-gatherers who did not grow crops or domesticate livestock for food, but journeyed in search of whatever food or sustenance could be found on this arid continent. ‘ Victoria was ‘arid’? More importantly, he gives clear impression that gathering food was an aimless activity. I can attest that, in the Northern Territory, groups had remarkable understanding of what foods would be at their best, in what places and times, over what was acknowledged as their territory. Some foods - such as bird’s eggs - were greatly abundant for short seasons, and groups had long established arrangements to gather amicably for harvest, and to transact all kinds of cultural activities, on shared territory.

    Of course, white fellas had to show them a better way - even as, back in England, similar arrangements were being destroyed through acts of enclosure.

    Rubinstein - ‘the size of every Aboriginal tribe had to be kept as low as possible, consistent with the survival of the tribe. Consequently, infanticide was universally practised throughout traditional Aboriginal society. It was estimated time and again by early white observers of Aboriginal life that around 30 to 35 per cent of all Aboriginal infants were deliberately murdered at birth,’ Yes - they had to live within the capacity of their land and its resources. But - Rubinstein ‘British occupation also brought with it real and immediate benefits to the Aborigines, in the suppression of infanticide, cannibalism and tribal wars, in bringing Western medicine and physicians in place of sorcery, in providing constant supplies of food and sustenance instead of seasonal famines,’

    Yes - back in Britain, children under the age of 5, died off at such a rate, mainly due to water-borne disease, that many were not named immediately. Western medicine - through much of the 19th century was barely distinguishable from sorcery; the main skill of ‘leading doctors’ was their capacity to persuade patients that they, the doctors, understood which ‘humours’ were ascendent in their case.

    Constant supplies of food - um - oh, of course, that settlement in Sydney was noted for its bakeries and pie-shops, while - bit of simple maths for Rubinstein - if your version of hunter-gatherer were true - 60 000 years of ‘seasonal famines’ would have cleared the land of Girtby of all those inconvenient natives, and not troubled the colonists to eliminate them in their own ways.

    There is more from Rubinstein - but I trust the reader here can see where it was going.

    It is distressing that this came from an academic, on the public purse, at a recognised Australian university. It would be depressing to think that the Henry was influenced by it.

    ReplyDelete
    Replies
    1. GrueBleenSep 15, 2023, 3:28:00 PM

      It's kinda hard to be nomadic herdsmen when there's really nothing you can herd ... herds of kangaroos or koalas maybe ? Wombats ?

      Anyway, some of the indigenes did get into 'farming 'after a fashion; eg

      "The small fish, 'tarrapatt,' and others of similar description, are caught in a rivulet which runs into Lake Colangulac, near Camperdown, by damming it up with stones, and placing a basket in a gap in the dam. The women and children go up the stream and drive the fish down ... Eels are prized by the Aboriginal People as an article of food above all other fish. They are captured in great numbers by building stone barriers across rapid streams, and diverting the current through an opening into a funnel-mouthed basket pipe, three or four feet long, two inches in diameter, and closed at the lower end. When streams extend over marshes in time of flood, clay embankments two or three feet high, and sometimes three to four hundred yards in length, are built across them, and the current is confined to narrow openings in which the pipe baskets were placed...Lake Boloke is the most celebrated place in the Western District for the fine quality and abundance of its eels; and, when the autumn rains induce these fish to leave the lake and go down the river to the sea, the Aboriginal People gather there from great distances. Each tribe has allotted to it a portion of the stream, now known as Salt Creek; and the usual barrier is built by each family...For a month or two the banks of Salt Creek presented the appearance of a village all the way from Turreen Turreen, the outlet of the lake, to its junction with the Hopkins (Dawson, 1881, in the Report to Aboriginal Affairs Victoria)."
      https://austhrutime.com/eel_harvesting.htm

      Budj Bim anybody ?

      Delete
  8. MercurialSep 15, 2023, 2:30:00 PM

    "Free Internet"? "Show Girls"?? How old is that snap of Don Weatherburn?

    ReplyDelete

Comments older than two days are moderated and there will be a delay in publishing them.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)