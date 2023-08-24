In which there's a Killer yarn, a lolling Lorraine and a Lynch mob ...

The pond woke to the news, and the only surprise is that it took so long to happen, and that for once the reptiles at the lizard Oz actually noticed ...
You have to hand it to sociopathic Vlad. It's not just windows and food poisoning that you have to look out for ...
There was even more exciting news down the page in the comments section. Killer Creighton had turned up to explain the recent tropical storm activity in California ...
You know ...
As usual, the pond's hopeless optimism was hopelessly misplaced and Killer soon set the pond right. What does a climate science denialist do these days in the lizard Oz? Nuke the planet ...
Meanwhile, on another planet ...
Killer's discontent will be familiar to pond readers, so it's just a matter of observing the formalities before getting on to the nuking business of the day ...
Ah, there it came. Nuking the planet and naturally the mention of Greta triggered the reptiles, and they showed off a snap of a grimacing Greta and threw in that bonus snap of a Wyoming coal fired power station, which has been turning up regularly thanks to the cash-strapped remnants of the graphics department ...
The bonus? Not a mention of masks, or Covid. It seems like Killer might be in a kind of remission, and the Freudian nightmare has receded, and these days Killer is tortured by the leets that infest places like Mar-a-Lago ...
Indeed, indeed, and speaking of real estate dreaming, perhaps check out The Murdoch family's lavish homes and vast real estate empire, but don't wait too long for a killer rant about a filthy rich vile elite deploying Killer loons to rabbit on about virtue signalling ...
And there was grand news in the NY Times back in June ...
Just the sort of pad for a randy old goat seeking fresh opportunities ... and somehow wealth inequality and climate came together in the infallible Pope of the day ...
Meanwhile, the pond continues to wonder how indolently lolling Lorraine continues to be a reptile thing ...
Now don't get the pond started on that graphic, or on the subject matter for that matter. The pond has been there before, and hesitates to go there again, and so kept just a few of the recent references very small ...
And that's just for starters, and into this epic hive mind lolls indolent Lorraine ...
At this point the reptiles inserted a gratuitously offensive and extremely large snap of a smirking Lorraine, and the pond decided to get the lot done quickly ...
The real concern of course is what might happen to Sky News after dark, font of lies, disinformation and angertainment, and home to the likes of the genuinely weird, such as petulant Peta and Rowan Dean ...
It's reached some sort of peak, as noted by Christopher Warren in Crikey's 11 Murdoch moments that shaped journalism (paywall) ...
...The company’s journalism is being forced through a new pivot, as the Murdochs lose control of the audience they’ve spent 60 years curating. Now that the audience is paying the News piper (through masthead subscriptions and through Fox’s cable fees) it insists on calling the tune.
And as the 2020 election, the 2021 Capitol riots, the consequent defamation action by Dominion Voting Systems and the 2023 settlement have demonstrated, that audience no longer particularly cares if that tune is fact-based news or not.
It marks the moment when the Murdochs, once the great disrupters of journalism, find themselves disrupted by the monster they themselves have fostered.
It's not just the right to go on telling lies that's important. There's a desperate commercial need to go on telling lies, feeding the mob, and if talk of social media doesn't work as a distraction, then all the minions must go into action ... and Lorraine is up to the job ...
Indeed, indeed, so long as Lorraine is safe, the chairman can hope that Michael Wolff's doomsaying is just the thing of dreams, not nightmares ...
Usually at this point the pond would say enough already, but there at the top of the far right of the digital edition was the Lynch mob, and the pond has developed a taste for a good lynching ... especially as the Lynch mob has come up with the perfect solution to what ails America ...
How to break the fever? Easy, turn to a man able to swim against the tide, and stand firm against the woke mob, not least the house of mouse ...
Sorry, the pond just wanted to get in a deplorable listless vessel joke.
Perhaps follow J. Michael Luttig and Laurence H. Tribe, and the 14th Amendment, and conclude The Constitution Prohibits Trump From Ever Being President Again ...
Nah, just let the crook get away with it, it's the American way, the American dream ...
At this point, the reptiles began their usual array of snaps, and the pond decided to fling them altogether. While the lizard Oz graphics department might be needy and think we need to see a huge snap of tricky Dick, the pond isn't convinced ...
Naturally the Lynch mob had a much better idea ... though some might think it goes beyond the valley of the delusional ...
Indeed, indeed, and it was a never no mind, because soon enough Jim Crow and Dixie would come along, and soon enough the listless one would be running Florida and battling the house of mouse, and the Donald would be crooning to the mob ...
Oops, sorry, did the pond suggest blaming Hillary? Of course it's all the fault of Biden and Harris ...
Sorry, the pond just had to slip in Luckovich's latest ...
The only mystery remaining is how this Lynch mob ended up as a prof at the Uni of Melbourne, but then on its last trip south, the pond was reminded that these days tertiary education is actually a vast real estate enterprise, and supporting harebrained profs with eccentric schemes was just a side benefit arising from real estate operations ...
It's impossible to add up the number of delusions and projections in this piece, not the least that keeping the Donald out of prison would mean that (a) he'd accept the pardon and (b) therefore he wouldn't run ... and as for (c) Donald Trump is somehow Jesus Christ, only a Lynch mob could come up with that wonderful line ... outside a truly dedicated Mango Mussolini believer ...
And so to end with the Rowe of the day, and what a relief that it has nothing to do with any of the above ...
Is this Lynch a descendant a once famous treasurer of Australia back in the seventies.ReplyDelete
Maybe I should have checked before asking the question as he is a dual citizen of Australia and England. Born in Warwickshire and raised in Leicestershire, Tim is a citizen of Australia and Great Britain. He lives in rural Victoria.Delete
Judging by this display of loopy logic and avoidance of inconvenient facts (eg, even if Biden were to pardon Trump, he’d still be facing State-based charges in New York and Georgia), Professor Tim’s classes must be a pretty wild ride.ReplyDelete
Prof Tim sounds like one of those dangerous leets that agitated Killer ...Delete
Milward L. Simpson Visiting Fulbright Professor at the University of Wyoming (2022)
US State Department federal grant, lead writer, Boston College Center for Irish Programs (2000-2003): $1.5mil
School of Advanced Study, Deans Development Fund, Women and US Foreign Policy Oral History Project (2010-12) £92,000
International Relations Research Training Fund, UoM, conference on India, Australia and the Pivot to Asia at JNU, Delhi Sep 30-Oct 1, 2014, AUD$15,000
https://findanexpert.unimelb.edu.au/profile/382141-timothy-lynch
Because I only buy The Age on Thursdays (for the tv programs) I hadn't noticed that the wonderful endless inflation had triumphed yet again: The Age has gone up from $4 to $4.40 (ie 10%) which is merely twice - 40¢ - what the entire paper (with very large advertisement sections) used to cost about 50 or so years ago. Oh, and it seems that the cartoons have disappeared, too - taking a hint from the Herald Sun, I guess.ReplyDelete
Now my only question is: what will The Age cost on the day I 'pass' ? At least $5 I reckon.
Ok, some words of comfort from The Conversation:ReplyDelete
The intergenerational report will try to scare us about ageing. It’s an old fear, and wrong
https://theconversation.com/the-intergenerational-report-will-try-to-scare-us-about-ageing-its-an-old-fear-and-wrong-212003
Oh goody, nothing to fear.
But hang on a mo, there:
Intergenerational report highlights the threat of a hotter, less productive Australia due to global warming
https://theconversation.com/intergenerational-report-highlights-the-threat-of-a-hotter-less-productive-australia-due-to-global-warming-212121
"Less productive Australia"? Our economy is doomed. The Age will cost $10 in no time at all.
As others who come here may have noted, I do enjoy comparing what recent ‘conservatives’ claim to be established philosophy, with what their supposed classic sources actually wrote.ReplyDelete
Thinking this day on the minuscule number of actual prescriptions that the Business Council proposed to improve the Australian economy, I turned to what Edmund Burke had to say about methods to re-organise the economy of France after the Revolution.
Yes - he did not approve of what the post Revolutionary administration had done, nor of their claim that that was necessary to improve the credit rating of that nation, at that time. Taking the figures that the Assembly had put together, the esteemed Edmund demonstrated that it all could have been settled in much simpler way. How much simpler? Well, by levying quite heavy taxes on the ‘noblesse’ and the Church properties, but leaving their tenure relatively unchanged.
To do this, Edmund applied some of the splitting of hairs that so distinguishes his reasoning. Yes, to raise the necessary amount to cover the ‘deficit’ would mean a significant increase in the rate of tax on the ‘noblesse’ and the church. They had the money - the obvious place to go. But, says Eddie - just so long as the intent was not to make it all confiscatory. And it need not have been, according to his figures.
So, next time you hear a more recent ‘conservative’ tell you that they have always advocated lower taxes on the privileged - you may well ask which of their earlier philosophers set out that supposed ‘principle’. It certainly is not justified from Burke’s ‘Reflections on the Revolution in France.’
Talking about the BCA's contribution to Australian welfare, you might enjoy this, Chad:Delete
Journalists play the fool in the ‘economic reform’ theatre of the absurd
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/journalists-play-the-fool-in-the-economic-reform-theatre-of-the-absurd/ar-AA1fH4V7
And you might enjoy it too if you're still around, Bef.Delete
Reading KillerC is a dreadful chore, but somebody's got to do it, I suppose. Though I suppose many things, actually, but very few of them have any noticeable meaning. Anyway, on with the show ...ReplyDelete
KillerC would have us note that "A better MOU {Memorandum Of Understanding] would have spelled out how California's and Australia's energy policies have produced among the highest electricity prices in the world at the same time as their leaders have promised to reduce them ...". Yeah, wow, and who implemented those "energy policies" over what timeframe ?
Ever since Kennett 'privatised' the SECV in 1994, things have been going downhill. And let's just remind ourselves who was setting our "energy policies" from September 2013 to May 2022 and didn't have to account for Putin's invasion of Ukraine and the aftereffects thereof. But no, KilerC wouldn't take any notice of that, everything bad that's ever happened in Australia became the undeniable fault of the Albanese government - overnight!
But anyway, if you are at all interested in the price paid for electricity in the states of the USA, you can find out all you might ever want to know here:
Electricity Rates by State
https://www.chooseenergy.com/electricity-rates-by-state/
in which you will find that Hawaii is indeed the very most expensive USA state coming in at 42.26¢/kWH. Obviously there's just not much sun or wind on Hawaii which is currently governed by a Democratic (Josh Green) so it's obviously all the fault of those evil Woke Green-Lefties. And isn't everything ? And especially, BOC, the fault of the very evil Greta Thunberg who, as we all know, has set the energy policies across the world for a few years now.
Thus when Greta "acknowledged turning off nuclear power stations in Europe was a mistake given the huge increases in fossil power generation that led to" that was just an act of abject contrition on her part, wasn't it. So obviously there's great hope for nuking the world after all.
But now here's a thing:Delete
Fossil fuels being subsidised at rate of $13m a minute, says IMF
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2023/aug/24/fossil-fuel-subsidies-imf-report-climate-crisis-oil-gas-coal
"The IMF analysis found the total subsidies for oil, gas and coal in 2022 were $7tn (£5.5tn). That is equivalent to 7% of global GDP and almost double what the world spends on education." Could that maybe be part of keeping the costs of fossil fuel generated electricity artificially low ? And will KillerC ever tell us about that ?