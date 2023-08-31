In which the pond hits the road, takes a drive on the wild side, and ends up doing serious study with a prof from the west, and then endures Roger of The Times droning about drones ...

Now that the date has been set, the pond is determined to boldly ignore all the screeching and squawking and alarmist fear mongering that will be emitted from the Murdochian camp like farts let off in the wind to protest the sun's rise.
If that's all there is, the pond will abandon duties for the day, because nothing is better than promulgating and spreading the usual rabid reptile bigotry. It might also mean keeping some unusual and odd company.
That said, the pond has some fair hope that enough of the hive mind will be distracted from the main reptile mission to provide some entertainment.
Perhaps some might think the pond is exaggerating. But what were the first few words out of simplistic Simon - here no conflict of interest - within minutes of the date being announced?
Yep, "Fear and doubt". The very first words out of a reptile keyboard ...
Sure simpleton Simon then threw into a mention of empty symbolism and tortured guilt, but you could hardly count those as positives up against the fear and the doubt...
So the pond is now on a quest to find alternatives. A bit of old-fashioned climate science denialism - is there a Lloydie down from the Amazon? - or perhaps the bromancer returning to the war on China, or Dame Groan railing at pesky, difficult, uppity furriners ... anything but the screeching and the squawking and the carry-on ...
To get the jokes rolling, here's a good one from Charlie Lewis in Crikey (paywall) about a US activist investor Arjuna Capital in the Faux Noise henhouse...
The proposal has now been withdrawn after Fox committed to hiring a law firm to assess its oversight of these risks. Last month, Fox asked the US Securities and Exchange Commission to be allowed to omit the proposal, arguing it was already implementing the requested measure via language which has the same relationship with caveats that Bonnie and Clyde’s V8 Ford had with bullets:
After discussing the proposal, the board concluded that conducting an evaluation of the merits of establishing a risk oversight committee is an advisable exercise and is taking steps to implement the proposal.
Unequivocal stuff. It’s hired law firm Cleary Gottlieb Steen and Hamilton to undertake the review. We’ll see what happens — qualifiers aside, Fox trying to mitigate the risks of disinformation is rather like advising lions on the risks of attacking zebras.
A risk oversight committee? Could the lizard Oz and Sky News after dark be in urgent need of a risk oversight committee?
Time to let the metaphors run wild and free. Perhaps like mad dogs advising humans on the risk of rabies? Advising reptile zombies on the risks of going vegan, or perhaps advising Killer to don a mask? And there must be some way to evoke Lloydie of the Amazon ... perhaps baby Emperor Penguins advising reptiles of the dangers of falling off the sea ice?
Charlie also had other jokes about sporty Bid McKenzie and Richard Marles taking to the air, but they must be reserved for those who pony up for Crikey.
The pond's main game is the reptile stew, and so to today's digital offerings ... and naturally the lead announced there could be no path to victory ...
Nope, nothing there for the pond. Simplistic Simon was still hanging about, there was much about the voice, Petey boy was on about Qantas and there was a distraction offered up by cane toad land, but as for pond fodder, zip, zilch, nada...
Down below was equally sparse ... with the pond showing its workings, before finally landing on a reptile offering on the basis of any port in a sterile storm...
"Voice debate must unfold in respectful spirit of unity"? Well there's a laugh, and as for Penbo, just allow the pond to spend a quality moment with a bucket. What's the point, apart from an upchuck, for a man who starts with "irrefutable"?
There's also a note about Qantas, but in all that surely explains why the pond welcomed a new voice, one Alex """" Coram of the west ...
That's it, that's all the emeritus prof of the west could come up with? He's worried? Surely these matters should have been called "troubling" or perhaps "deeply troubling" or even "deeply worrisome"?
So what's the solution to all this troubling worrying?
"A serious economic study", and what's more it's "required as a matter of urgency"? And there will be "wide-ranging theoretical and analytical capabilities"?
So the country, the climate and the energy crisis will be saved by a word salad and a study? Perhaps with the results to be delivered by around 2050, together with the subs?
What a waste of space and time and life and pretty much everything, but the pond guesses that's what happens when you refuse to take a drive on the wild side with the infallible Pope ...
Set the motor running, looking for adventure, but sadly as a bonus, all the pond could do was forage through yesterday's stale reptile bread, only to come up with Roger of The Times droning on about drones ...
Coram: "Next consider the full economic costs of all feasible technological options and trajectories. Then develop a transition plan that maximises across this mix." Does that sound like reptile code for 'we've gotta nuke this place' to you ? Reckon we can do that, or do anything much at all, in preparation for an El Nino summer that will arrive in just a few months ? Could we build a new coal powered generator in that time ? Or even a small bunch of gas powered ones ? No ? But SMRs will save us !ReplyDelete
Then we get this: "Less obvious, but more worrying, are the questions this raises about our policy formation process at the highest level ... Why have so many institurtions with multi-million dollar reserach budgets not noticed or had so little to say about any of this?" Well I dunno, but maybe it's down to the privatisation of the public service out to the 5 big consultancies that was done over the 9 Abbott-Turnbull-Morrison years - maybe?
GB - well picked - it is fairly easy to pick up the Coram's own assessment of himself in his present possie with 'Lateral Economics'. If I may - and remember, this is Alex on Alex -Delete
'Main area of academic research: Mathematical social science with particular emphasis on developing models and approaches to deal with non-standard problems and those not readily framed within existing approaches to formal analysis. Among these are: struggles over distribution; competition between political parties; the dynamics of arms races with asymmetric agents; conflict over resources; environmental problems; problems involving arbitrarily large numbers of coalitions; dynamic feedback problems; optimal trajectories for emissions reduction; problems in control theory.
Consultancies and other activities: Among the problems I have worked on are: emissions problems in aviation; designing and implementing a dynamic graphical interface for estimating changes transport networks; estimating world demand for nuclear fuels; the potential for nuclear storage and processing; water systems; modernizing electricity in Australia; total economic costs of electricity generation with different technologies.'
He has also grasped the reptile reporting method - cite other reptile contributors (but the Eclair? - for observations like 'may well exceed generation costs' - um, thought you were pretty good with numbers, Alex?) and recycle; much of what flies from the rigging of the Flagship this day appeared in an 'Opinion Piece' in the 'Fin' earlier this year - complete with that mangled metaphor of the navigation app. that already has amused our esteemed Hostess here.
The rest of it - is, at best, muddy. He follows the Dame Groan in confusing conventions in accounting with economic analysis, and I would not want to be minutes secretary of his grouping of economists and engineers to nut out what he envisages as an optimal solution, but it is otherwise difficult to determine from this writing where that 'solution' might be, except that it is someplace else. Perhaps he needs a new kind of navigation app.
"Among the problems I have worked on..." But no evidence provided that he's ever solved any of them. Other than how to get his share of wingnut welfare, that is.Delete
GB - I have worked in some of the areas in which Alex claims to nominate problems. There are well-established solutions to the ones with which I am familiar; the challenge is to persuade the politicians with the appropriate power to apply those solutions. From Alex's garbled writing this day, I suspect 'Lateral Economics' is firmly in the business of promoting paralysis by analysis. This is much favoured by the coalition, and particularly the Nationals. For example - the Murray-Darling Plan - endless calls from Nats for interminable analysis. Don't proceed with buy-back of water for environmental value until you have analysed the possible impact of the extraction of every gigalitre of every Nat voter along the river. Enter economic consultants, who will happily take years to produce large 'reports', ideally raising more questions, which require further studies.Delete
Moving provision of energy from burning hydrocarbons to - something else - is clearly a fertile area for report after report after report. Each report will allow a coalition administration to say that it stands ready to save the planet - just as soon as it has worked out a way to do that without disrupting anything that people currently indulge themselves with.
It still amuses me that coalition administrations used to lecture me that they were great believers in markets to achieve economic reconstruction in particular industries - but, when I offered a market plan to do that - called for 'socio-economic assessment', or, in a couple of cases - having participants in that industry vote on whether they would use a market to reconstruct.
I guess it's a well established procedure, Chad: if you do nothing for long enough, the problems change, or even go away completely. Do nothing about the Murray-Darling and sooner or later it will just dry up completely. Problem disappears. Well, at least until the next big La Nina when the Murray-Darling course will become a raging flood torrent - and then we can have a repeat of today's problems - minus the complications of Murray cod and sundry other 'native' (other than the carp) life forms.Delete
And then they can commission a whole 'new' (though mostly repeated) set of analyses and reports. Which they will pay one or more of the major consulting firms considerable sums to produce. And as you say, the politicians will employ their one main capability: how to keep on getting elected while doing absolutely nothing to improve anything. At least Albanese's lot are trying to actually do things, it's just a pity that they aren't very good at determining the things that really matter and sorting them out.
But I guess that's what happens when we breed a set of 'politicians' whose main skill is getting re-elected regardless of what they don't do. 9 years of Abbott-Turnbull-Morrison shows that.
Such is life.
Boyes: "...the age of advancing drone warfare, the sudden cost-effectiveness and potency of swarmed unmanned aerial weapons, is making military conflict an easier political weapon." Oh gosh, somebody had better tell the Bromancer that it's all drones from here on. Do we have any drones that can fly over to China ? Can China's drones reach us ?ReplyDelete
"Voice debate must unfold in respectful spirit of unity" says Mr Ed.ReplyDelete
They really are taking the piss now aren't they? The news organ that regularly published misinformation with glee, or targets individuals in media gang tackles, has the unimitigated hide to call for "a spirit of unity". The organ that regularly publishes one of Australia's least popular politicians, one who regularly inhabits the loony bins that are CPACS - not just here, but Hungary for sweet lord's sake - is calling for "a spirit of unity".
Yeah, okay, I got it....
Yair vc, they want everybody to show a spirit of unity by going along with and supporting them. Nothing new under the snake pit.Delete
Have you ever worried about your "finite pool of worry" and why it means that nobody is worried about climate change ?ReplyDelete
There’s been a shift in how we think about climate change
https://www.vox.com/climate/2023/8/31/23849730/climate-public-views-emotions-hope-concern
For all us cheetah fans just to make your day:
https://twitter.com/ExcitingClassic/status/1611340230224666627