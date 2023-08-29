In which Lloydie of the Amazon fights back, the lizard Oz editorialist stands by their team with a burst of right think, and Dame Groan offers up her usual groaning ... (no sighing in the stalls, please) ...

The pond was mortified. Despite its best intentions, it snuck in a viewing of Media Watch, though its findings are routinely disputed, and was astonished and mortified to see that Lloydie of the Amazon, just like Colonel Fawcett, had fought back, and the pond had missed it ...
The pond had unwittingly denied Lloydie of the Amazon the right of reply, though his reply might be disputed ...
A quick glance at the top of the lizard Oz digital edition confirmed that there was nothing of such importance happening this day ...
Sure, there was the reptiles' new hero, Stan Grant, in martyr pose, and way down below the mango Mussolini up for trial, and over on the far right there's a little Natasha hysteria about nuking education, but there was nothing to compare to Lloydie of the Amazon fighting back ... c'mon, show a snap of a bushfire, tremendous proof there's no climate emergency ...
There's no need to follow that link - to its enduring shame, the pond on Sunday reprinted Lloydie of the Amazon's magnificent September opus in A brief note in honour of Lloydie of the Amazon
- and how right of Lloydie to call his own work accurate, since few others will.
Here the pond should note that Lloydie's work is sometimes disputed, per Media Watch
...
Publisher Springer Nature reviewed the article after complaints from leading climate scientists, and on Wednesday published a retraction announcing:
… the Editors-in-Chief no longer have confidence in the results and conclusions reported in this article.
The Editors-in-Chief have retracted this article. - Springer Nature, Retraction Note, 23 August, 2023
And it gets worse.
As part of the review, the authors were invited to write an addendum to address claims of cherry picking facts but it seems not even that was worth printing, with the publisher saying:
… the addendum was not suitable for publication and that the conclusions of the article were not supported by available evidence or data provided by the authors. - Springer Nature, Retraction Note, 23 August, 2023
So, will The Australian be doing the same given its article is still online?
We asked the Editor, Michelle Gunn, and then her deputy, but we did not get a reply.
Instead, the paper has published a new story by Graham Lloyd, arguing that the discredited study has fallen victim to a ‘heated campaign’ and should not have been retracted.
And is that any surprise?
In the last few weeks we’ve seen wildfires raging in Canada and Greece, and heat records being smashed around the world, with July reportedly the hottest month ever.
Yet 10 days ago Chris Kenny was running this opinion piece in The Australian, calling for fathers to better protect their children from climate hysteria and claiming:
This catastrophism is calculated, community child abuse. - The Weekend Australian, 19-20 August, 2023
‘Child abuse’? It really does beggar belief.
Beggars belief? What beggars belief is that anyone would think the lizard Oz is in the business of apologising for its climate science denialism, and dammit, Lloydie of the Amazon stands proud ...
Of course, of course. What a splendid snap and who else would Lloydie of the Amazon turn to than Judith Curry, one of the preeminent climate science denialists in business today ...
And today the lizard Oz editorialist stood by sundry reptiles in the thick of the fog of reptile wars ...
"Right think"? Well it's a new wrinkle, a sort of projection or transference, so that any talk of barking mad right wing loons at the lizard Oz gets transformed into "right think". Who needs "Orwellian" or "virtue signalling" or "woke mob" or "cancel culture", or even Killer's invention of "wrongthink", when you can talk of "right think"?
Regardless of the facts and whether the statement is one page or a zillion, it's only the lizard Oz that stands against the virtue signallers, the cancellers, or if you will, the legions of morally superior enforcers...
Talk about a modern malady, talk about Faux Noise? Not likely, talk about sweet simpleton Sharri, out at the front of the lizard Oz pack, a lone voice howling into the wilderness at the wildebeests ... (though in the pond's observation of the Namib camera
, it's the oryx that tend to hog the camera) ...
Of course, of course, Killer Creighton too, featured on these very pages, though the pond expects the lizard Oz editorial team will rush to insert "right think" wherever Killer wrongly mentioned the old think of "wrongthink" ...
And so to Lloydie of the Amazon's redemption, with bonus Riddster giving them Curry ...
What a tremendous last line. Blather about the dogmatic climate elite and hysteria about the overweening nature of right think, and silly old Media Watch
thought the reptiles might contemplate an apology. Didn't silly old Media Watch
realise that its findings would be disputed?
In your dreams, you right thinkers, which is not to say barking mad far right thinkers howling at the moon with the lizard Oz reptiles ...
And so to a bonus, and a dire choice ...
Usually the pond would stay loyal to the bromancer. After all a fundamentalist Catholic raving on about a common and universal vision of humanity - including the right to force kiss and ban abortions - is always a sight to see, and the pond has too often featured Dame Groan railing about pesky dirty furriners rooning everything ...
The problem for the pond, the reason the pond gave the bromancer a very rare red card (for him at least, for Dame Slap almost daily)?
The pond had already completed the referendum and dutifully ticked off the boxes provided not just by the immortal Rowe, but also by the whimsical Wilcox ...
Dammit, did the pond just produce a rigged faux pas? It's not as irritating as the infallible Pope heading back behind the paywall so the first iterations of his cartoons are now cropped, though it's possible to catch the gist of it, and a most excellent idea for a hair piece it is too ...
As for ancient Troy fearing the mango Mussolini, is he completely unaware that he works for an organisation that has routinely enabled the orange overlord, and that he's actually a kissing cousin with the folk at Faux Noise?
Here, have a Luckovich to celebrate ...
And after that, it's on with the groaning, if only to please dedicated cultists always up for the groaner plying her trade ...
At this point the pond should note its appreciation of all the links in the comments section, too many to mention, though this one and the link
drew the pond's attention to a cartoon which seemed to have Dame Groan written all over it ...
Now back to the groaning, and please excuse the pond for not actually addressing the content of the groaning because the pond has heard Dame Groan railing at furriners and the roonation they cause a zillion times or more ...
It does allow the pond to take a break from the way that the pesky, difficult, uppity blacks are trying to roon the country with their outrageous unXian proposals ...
And so to the last gobbet of groan, and apparently she can never get a tradie when she wants one, though the pond has always found pounding a keyboard to produce angertainment a tremendously effective way of sorting out the plumbing and the wiring ...
The good news is that at the very end of it all, there was a relevant immortal Rowe to run, though he seemed to see some sort of issue with the stage 3 tax cuts ... when all you need is a decently sharp saw and a handy tradie ...
‘Oh my God’: live worm found in Australian woman’s brain in world-first discoveryReplyDelete
https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2023/aug/28/live-worm-living-womans-brain-australia-depression-forgetfulness
"Normally found in pythons" ... but we have a whole world of reptiles who all have their brain-worms.
"What beggars belief is that anyone would think the lizard Oz is in the business of apologising for its climate science denialism...". What beggars belief is that anybody thinks that anything published in the reptile press - and especially in The Catholic Boy's Daily - is worth any serious attention at all. And especially not anything about climate.ReplyDelete
However, the reptiles do provide an ongoing study into subnormal psychology and also into their standard "journalistic" tricks: projecting, flipping, politicising and bothsidsing. Oh, and shameless lying, of course. And as to that particular article, it should never have even been considered for publication by Plus - a physics journal - in the first place. And the fact that it was endorsed by Judith Curry is simply a big, fat nail in the coffin lid. But never mind, there will never be an end to 'physicists' thinking that they alone possess the full knowledge about everything.
But if anybody wants a quick, serious 'layman's' comment on the frequency of 'natural disasters', then try this:
Climate change is producing a more disastrous world
https://jabberwocking.com/climate-change-is-producing-a-more-disastrous-world/
And a later post about the frequency of earthquakes:
Here’s why we have more earthquakes
https://jabberwocking.com/heres-why-we-have-more-earthquakes/
Today's Mr Ed: "The insidious rise of 'right think', with its legions of morally superior enforcers, is a modern malady that must be challeged." And there we have it, as fine an example of reptile projecting, flipping, politicising and bothsidsing as there ever has been.ReplyDelete
The thing is, of course, that there are actual facts that humanity has uncovered; like "the Earth is an oblate spheroid that rotates and revolves around the Sun." Perhaps the reptiles would like to critique that as just 'right think'. What they are doing - partly deliberately and partly just from their usual ignorance and stupidity - is casting matters of 'freedom of speech' as matters of 'freedom of belief'. So in their tiny, crazy universe, I can believe in anything I say and say anything I want to.
Now if only we actually had the conviction to take anybody whose child(ren) have died because they refused a vaccine and charge them with homicide, we might get to have a real discussion about 'freedom'.
Grimacing Groany: "Unless the government is prepared to bite the bullet and reduce the number of migrants entering the country, as well as insist that temporary migrants leave, this will be an ongoing crisis." Yeah, I think we maybe have a few different meanings shoehorned into that one word "migrants" there. Like 'foreign' students, some of whom will stay and therefore become 'migrants' and many who are just here to collect the piece of paper that their parents are paying for, and will then leave therefore merely qualifying as 'transients'. Yes, they still need to be accommodated while they're here, but they don't each need a three-bedroom triple-fronted cream-brick vanilla (as an artist mate of mine used to describe them, and as there's still a couple left in my street - along with my, and my neighbour's single story three bedroom detached garage and carport 14 square all timber plus concrete tile roof mansion).ReplyDelete
And if they don't need such luxury, then there's just a few 'sky scrapers' in the CBD that are largely empty post-Covid which could be converted into separate bedroom&ensuite residential college style accommodation for Melbourne Uni and (shudder) RMIT students - and even for Monash and La Trobe and Victoria and Deakin and Swinburne students if they're prepared to take a public transport trip twice a day.
Then who knows, maybe we can even go back to the days of Bonegilla when WWII immigrants were accommodated, fed, taught enough English to get by on, found a job for and then shoved out into society to make their own way on from there.
Oh so sad:ReplyDelete
‘Joe the Plumber’, who challenged Obama on taxes in 2008, dies aged 49
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/aug/28/joe-plumber-dead-obama-campaign
BTW does anybody else still enjoy having an occasional look at https://www.sorryantivaxxer.com/ ?
Many cults wither because the central figure becomes weirder as they feel they are becoming infallible. I fear the Cult of Groan is going into that phase. First indicator is that the Dame believes she could write script for ‘Utopia’. Nope - that requires an innate sense of irony, which she has never displayed, even accidentally.ReplyDelete
She carries that into a glib assessment - more people seeking fewer houses; never mind that we have long been good at building houses - the solution to that equation is to reduce the number of people. Reduce the number entering the country, and move ‘temporary’ residents to - another country. Should be a doddle.
Any analysis of the house supply side of the equation? Not really. Oh - anything ‘government’ proposes will fail because, well, it’s government. Howsabout a little discussion of the warped policies that has caused the steady conversion of housing in this country from somewhere for people to live, into items of investment, to produce high capital gains without significant taxation on those gains?
That has all been done by governments. So many things that governments do can succeed. But what kinds of ‘property’ generate those capital gains for ‘mum and dad’ investors? Not high-rise apartment blocks, or other high density plans. No, all the spruikers tell you that your target investment should be single dwelling, in a well-regarded suburb, with great amenities, access to shopping, public parks and other spaces - all the features those ‘mum and dad’ investors would choose for their own place to live.
Of course, much of what contributes amenity to likely investment suburbs is provided by the three levels of government, in part because so-called land ‘developers’ resist all and every attempt to levy charges on them for green spaces, or any of those other wastes of land that otherwise could accommodate another 50 houses.
The main figures on those wonderful ‘mum and dad’ investors is that about 2.5 million taxpayers (of a total of 11.5 of us) have investment properties. About 70% have but one such property, and another about 20% might have two. So, as with many other ‘investments’, the sum of individual decisions does not produce the best collective decision. As a hypothetical - to maintain what was the regular annual building rate of around 240 000 new dwellings a year - one in ten of the single house investors could commission a new one. But - have you seen the price of a new house? Whew - those capital gains have - as they say in the commercial TV news - gone through the roof. It becomes self-limiting.
Our Dame has entered a further groan about the quality of big city high rise, but that is a distraction. Again - there are still Australian companies that are good at building fundamentally sound high rise, albeit with regular visits from building inspectors. That can provide housing that could accommodate people of moderate means to live near the major cities, and be tradies, and nurses, child-care and NDIS workers, and even prepare our Dame a frothy coffee when she heads out on sociological research. But do not look to individual investors to provide those buildings - it will come down to government, while the ‘mums and dads’ play real-life Monopoly in the world of low taxed capital gains.
When creeping entropy becomes galloping chaos, Chad ? And we are fast approaching the boundary. It all comes down to what you're telling us: "the sum of individual decisions does not produce the best collective decision" but when you are dedicated to 'sum of individual decisions' - aka the 'free market' - then eventually galloping chaos is what you get,Delete
When the human population was much smaller and national economies were too, the timeframe was much longer, but with 8+billions of us, and national economies of the order of $trillions, everything happens much faster, and keeps on accelerating.
Graeme Rimmer - sorry, did not look in on this thread again until this morning. I appreciate your comments, but it is fortunate that our Dame was not identified as any kind of an 'economist' for her bit of weirdness yesterday. An EcII student, doing an assignment on supply and demand in residential housing in Australia, would have noted that the concessions put in place for private investors to provide rental housing have lead, inevitably, to significant externalities. Such a student, trying for a good mark, would discuss those externalities, and even suggest some solutions. But I guess that is not wise if you are trying to retain a place as contributor to reptile media.Delete