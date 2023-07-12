In which the pond offers a headlines survey before settling down to a bipartisan stew ...

The pond decided to take it easy this day and do a survey of the headlines of the lizard Oz. By now the pond expects devoted herpetology students to be able to write a column in the style and manner of any reptile columnist and without the help of AI, still end up with passing fair sense of verisimilitude ...
First up the pond caught a fleeting glimpse of a despairing cry from the Catholic Boys' (and occasional girl) Daily at the thought of having been done down yet again by that rogue liberal Marxist climate science affirming chemist from South America ...
Remember to splash a few tears onto the paper so that the ink might run, and cry forlornly at the sky, "where are the Pellists of yesteryear"?
Moving right along, there's much digital ink to be spilled about Jimbo ...
If talk of "hard-head Jim" doesn't appeal, a diligent student might note that line about "Orwellian" at the top of the tree killer edition, and consider a column on the virtues of "Orwellian" v. "woke" v. "virtue signalling." Those who fail to conclude "Orwellian" is the eternal way to celebrate socialism will be marked down ...
If the pond might be so bold, an advanced student might wonder at the disappearing of climate science from the lizard Oz, and consider a handy headline, "Orwellian lizard Oz says planet in tip top shape."
And so to the headlines on the Voice ...
Aspiring students might consider a column contemplating what might happen if lizard Oz activists succeed in their relentless nattering negativity. What happens then?
Possibly the same as when the onion muncher appointed himself Minister for Indigenous Affairs. SFA. Those who like to cheat might crib from Recounting Abbott's 'contributions to indigenous Australians' ...
Assiduous scribblers might also wonder what happened after Captain Potato turned his back on the apology and write a short paper on how it resulted in a belated apology years down the track, and SFA for the rest ...
As for the advice on sledging, it's the perfect set-up. Thus far the sledging that's come to the surface did so in the AFR and came from the 'no' side, though it's just a manifestation of the deeply racist sledging that's been racing through the countryside. Naturally it's sound advice to advise the 'yes' backers to refrain, without a thought as to what's really going down.
It's called flipping, a speciality for reptiles, which must be incorporated in any attempt to imitate a reptile column.
So Dame Slap gives nary a thought about how she'll be crowing at the way that yet again blondes have done and they've done down the upstart, difficult, tricky blacks - what a triumph it will be when they're given a backhander to the chops - while the underhand sledging can go on apace, and if anyone's to cop a warning, it's the goodytwoshoes ...
Speaking of flipping, the pond is pleased to see an expert example of the reptile art in the matter of Robodebt.
A casual observer might think that this was the work of sundry Liberal ministers and governments ... but an expert reptile flipper, fresh from serving low rent imitations of American defence burgers, will manage to turn it into a bipartisan issue.
See how it's done... with students advised to note the splendid use of snaps as distraction devices ...
First of all, give the game away by showing a snap of a likely dole bludger lurking outside a store holding precious taxpayer cash, blessed by a note on how "policymaking processes are thoroughly - and bipartisanly -broken."
There you go, sold from the very start.
The notion that Robodebt might be the result of the relentless demonisation of those on welfare by News Corp and successive Liberal governments, determined to tackle useless bludgers and dropkicks - as demonised in the Murdochian press for decades - is immediately sent from the field ... and the rest of the blather is deployed only to get back to that central bipartisan point ...
First it's important to make sure that the public service takes all the blame, and any role politicians might have played to be downplayed with some vigour ...
Who might have lacked the capacity to listen? Never mind answering, quick a huge photo ...
Then it's back to more distracting, remembering to keep the ultimate prize in sight ...
A splendid distraction. Start off talking about Robodebt, but then explain it was a political act and wheel in Brendan, and talk of the JSF, and better still, run a huge snap of the man himself ...
At some point you might have to consider running a snap of some actual politician actually relevant to the story, but first to prime the turf with more distractions ...
Splendid stuff. Note the vague reference to "media-obsessed ministers", but make sure no names are mentioned and make sure it's followed immediately by "controlling but clueless staff members and public servants"
, and you immediately bring to mind an episode of Yes, Minister
, and Sir Humphrey in charge.
With the defusing done, it's then safe to fling in a very small snap of an actual PM, supposedly in charge of the ship at relevant times...
With most of the work done, it's then but a short, snappy step back to the future and the beginning ...
And there you go, QED, "policymaking processes are thoroughly - and bipartisanly - broken", and you've arrived at your bipartisan destination, which is to say Robodebt is just as much the fault of the Labor party as those who actually implemented it and supervised its operations ...
To be sure, in all that fluff and carry-on, you can be forgiven for remembering that you've devised a strategy only a cartoonist could make sense of ...
What else?
Well there was the splendid sight of "look the other way" Linda explaining how looking the other way was wrong, at some times in some matters, while the lizard Oz editorialist was keen to explain that warm hearts are no way to go, when bashing dole bludgers must remain a reptile priority ...
But it seems uni education is the new reptile distraction, and rather than the doddering Doddy, the pond must reaffirm its fealty to nattering "Ned". If nothing else, the way that "long betrayal" in the header echoes that perennial favourite, the "long march through the institutions", deserves high praise ...
The pond immediately realised it had made a mistake. The pond was a poor quality candidate lured into teaching by a tidy scholarship and spent the rest of its life avoiding a rewarding career ... in fact, the day the pond walked out of "Wake in Fright"
was the day the pond resolved never to be a teacher stuck in Woop Woop, for all the pleasures of finding Rod Taylor stuck there too (never seen the movie? Not to worry, nobody did at the time, but you're welcome)...
But here we are, and the pond will try to keep a few of the gobbets short, so that those struggling to make it to the top of the usual "Ned" Everest might at least feel they've left base camp ...
"The crazy culture war". Yes, of course it's post-ironic and beyond the valley of satire, for the home of crazy culture wars to berate culture wars, but there you go and here we are, and perhaps a large distracting snap, downsized to fit the pond's desire to get it over with ...
Phew, that's a relief, but the price to pay is a substantial gobbet designed to create a sense of fatigue as the lack of oxygen at "Ned" heights begins to exact a toll ... especially when the trudging Tudge is approvingly invoked...
To grasp the scale of the atrocity, imagine an Australian "newspaper" - the pond uses the term and the concept loosely, hence the quotation marks - that routinely taught climate science denialism, until it all got too difficult and the whole matter, and talk of new records here and there, and other difficult observable phenomena, was simply disappeared ...
Then remember to slip in a huge snap so everybody might simply forget ...
Now on with a short gobbet ...
In truth any implementation won't be easy. Resistance to science-based, evidence-based climate studies has a disreputable history at the lizard Oz ...
What's that? The topic's reading? Sorry, best slip in another snap featuring the University of Sydney, which everyone knows is just a vast real estate enterprise, already on the way to taking over several Sydney suburbs ... oh Darlington, who will miss you?
At this point, some might think that "Ned" is lacking a little gravitas. Where is an exceptional loon, of the Sarah Henderson kind? You know, star of videos that might make Troy McClure green with envy ...
Don't worry, a short gobbet and you'll be there ...
Science? Evidence? Please, a distracting snap ...
And that's how you can get through a "Ned" piece and arrive at a final short gobbet in good, hearty, non-ideological shape, with many fine words deployed and a mountain of blather to show for it ... as we once again get back on the bipartisan wagon, because the trudging Tudge was a marvel and a wonder to behold...
...As human services minister ... oversaw a ramp-up in the now disgraced robo-debt scheme. The royal commission into the illegal scheme heard last week that Tudge’s office released to the media private information about welfare recipients who had complained about the debt-recovery scheme.
As education minister, Tudge warned that changes to the national history curriculum could lead to students developing “a hatred” of Australia and hearing “fringe” ideas about Anzac Day.
Victorian Education Minister James Merlino accused him of promoting “ham-fisted culture wars rubbish”. In his farewell, Tudge said he still hoped the government would pursue a “more positive” view of the nation.
No, no, forget all that, forget all that talk of ham-fisted culture wars, do a "Ned" and put on the blather blinkers and get into the hay.
Remember we're talking about the bold and brave reformer celebrated by "Ned" ...
"Explicit instruction"?! We somehow strayed into sex education?
And in that spirit can the pond offer an infallible Pope
as a guide to students getting ready to write their first lizard Oz column ...
And as a bonus, because the reptiles seem to have entirely forgotten about other matters, an immortal Rowe ...
It's always the details ...
“The royal commission report does not expose a monstrous conspiracy”. No, that’s exactly what it exposes, a political strategy to leverage the good old Australian desire to punch down on the disadvantaged.ReplyDelete
If you’re spruiking AUKUS or the JSF as great successes you have no credibility. I guess there’s a whole story in how a bloated tick of an organisation like ASPI gained so much influence over government policy.