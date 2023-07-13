In which the pond must talk of sundry matters because it seems the reptiles are in a quiet downward spiral ...

The pond once harboured fantasies that it might help, in however small and humble way, kill the tree killer business of Chairman Rupert and his minions ... but the pond reckoned without the seemingly infinite capacity of the reptiles to do self-harm, balanced by the ABC's relentless insistence that News Corp publications remain the source of all the news that matters ...
Meanwhile, speaking of self-harm, the pond is suffering. What on earth to do with this lot?
The pond realises that a few cultists will clap hands with glee at the sight of Dame Groan improving her productivity, as an example to us all, but where's petulant Peta, if only so the pond could ignore her? Is a serve of dismal Dimitri, and Monkish disapproval, and a loose serve of despair from gloomy Loosley the best the reptiles have got?
The tree killer edition looked no more promising ...
Fears over Orwellian truth bill 'are valid'? Nah, not really. Not even that putting of quote marks around the 'are valid' bit could tempt the pond.
The pond has spent way too much time brooding about the way that stubborn socialist remains top of the reptile word pantheon. Not even Uncle Elon's use of "cuck", which sent the pond in search of an ancient New Statesman story about the word, The evolution of “cuck“ shows that different far-right groups are learning the same language, could dislodge 'Orwellian' from the reptile brain.
Spend time in revolting Tasmania? Only in a dire emergency ...
And that's how the pond sought refuge with the lizard Oz editorialist, at last speaking out on matters related to climate science, bearing in mind that Lloydie of the Amazon has done a Colonel Fawcett and has remained out of sight since way back on the 19th April 2023 ...
Yes, but what's happening in the real world?
It turned a tad personal for Gelles ... here if the paywall's not an issue ...
The United States is an interesting example of chooks coming home to roost, with or without eggs. The pond plucked this one from The Graudian's ongoing coverage here ...
So what does the lizard Oz editorialist offer as a final short gobbet?
The cunning fiends. What a clever ploy because the pond made the mistake of clicking on the link, a mistake it rarely makes with spammers, and suddenly there was an ancient petulant Peta offering ...
Somehow, by hook and reptile crook, she'd made it into the pond, and a little down the track after that opening splash, she offered up this standard reptile, Captain Potato line about the best way to nuke the country ...
If it really is necessary to get to net zero any time soon, nuclear power is the only feasible means, yet the Albanese government is almost hysterically opposed to it – despite the illogicality of opposing on land the nuclear power source that the government is committed to having on our submarine fleet tied up dockside.
The only upside was that the pond could repeat a link provided by an esteemed correspondent to John Quiggin in The Conversation musing yesterday about 'this nuke the country' dreaming ... assuming it is really necessary to spend an idle moment contemplating the destruction of the planet ...
If all are built, that’s still less than the capacity of a single large Gen III plant. More strikingly, it’s about the same as the new solar capacity installed every single day (~710 MW) this year around the world.
Even with US government subsidies, NuScale estimates its power would cost A$132 per MWh. In Australia, average wholesale prices in the first quarter of 2023 ranged from $64 per MWh in Victoria to 114 per MWh in Queensland.
So why, then, is Australia’s opposition still talking about new nuclear? Dutton claims Australia’s future nuclear submarines to be built under the AUKUS deal are “essentially floating SMRs”. This is a red herring – while submarine reactors are small, they are not modular.
The simplest answer is political gain. Announcements like this yield political benefits at low cost.
The US, UK and France have decades of experience in nuclear power, even if failures outnumber successes. So yes, there is a slim chance the latest “nuclear renaissance” will succeed in these countries.
But in Australia, promises to create a nuclear power industry from scratch based on as yet unproven technologies and in competition with cheap renewables is simply delusional.
That's worth a cartoon celebrating local efforts, amid ongoing coal mining approvals ...
And now to appease the Dame Groan cultists, a moving paean ...
Dame Groan seemed off her game, agitated at the thought of impending doom ... but only capable of tiny little spurts ...
Indeed, indeed, and the immortal Rowe cast the outgoing Guv in a scientology movie, because is there anything a scientologist can't achieve as they routinely soar into volcanoes or on to fast moving trains?
But even Dame Groan's most fervent cultists might be offended by this measly effort serving up this last measly gobbet ...
None of this is earth-shattering stuff, and even worse, there's not a single mention of how we'll all be rooned by Xmas ...
In despair, the pond turned to the bromancer, but he too was muted ...
Surely the bromancer could have joined the infallible Pope in celebrating our entry into an exciting club, dressed up like a latter-day Travolta, as all the best scientologists are wont to do?
Meanwhile, what of the controversy over cluster bombs?
Why had the so-called resolute allies denied all prospect of air support in favour of them?
There's a host of stories out there ... why the reptiles even re-printed the WSJ editorial board on the matter as a way of getting into the mix ...
It's a thorny dilemma, but the bromancer seemed entirely oblivious and just used his last gobbet to take a smack at Australia's hill of beans ...
A belated bit of both-siderism in the final line, and a rant that was entirely below the bromancer's usual top notch efforts at calling all and sundry crackers?
It seemed everybody bar the bromancer was agonising over the problem ... why, even a callous dictator had a thought or two, as seen in The Phnom Penh Post, Hun Sen amplifies warnings on dangers of cluster bombs.
If only somebody had noticed that sociopath Vlad the Impaler's minions had already been using cluster bombs for some considerable time ...
As usual, there's a wiki on the matter, Use of cluster munitions in the Russian invasion of Ukraine, inter alia ...
During the invasion of Ukraine, the Russian army used at least 6 types of cluster munitions: missiles for multiple rocket launchers "Hurricane", "Smerch", "Tornado-S", missile systems "Tochka" and "Iskander-M", as well as RBC bombs -500 with PTAB-1M submunitions. Smerch missiles were used for 72 submunitions, as well as other charges for 50 submunitions. According to the Russian manufacturer, missiles used in residential areas can contain up to 1.45 kg of explosive and scatter into about 316 fragments.
And so on and on as sociopaths are wont to do, and the pond had expected some guidance from the bromancer or another reptile on the matter, but instead there was just a dismal silence, and one way or another Wilcox's dreaming has already come to pass ...
