In which the pond is triggered, and takes some time to get around to "Ned", some two party ningnong and the bromancer's war with China ...

Apropos of a note regarding the pond's work not yet being done, yesterday the pond visited the RPA and was shocked and disturbed to discover everyone was still required to wear masks on entry ...
To what avail? And another thing, when will the medical profession get over this bizarre fetish for wearing masks during operating procedures? Where's the harm if a few germs drop on an open wound?
Everyone knows that the efficacy of masks is disputed on almost a daily basis in the lizard Oz as an idle superstition.
Sure doctors waste time spending seven years or more studying medicine and doing internships and maybe 24-7 service in an emergency ward, but a little learning is a dangerous thing. There's nothing they couldn't learn by dropping in on a Joe Rogan podcast for five minutes or spending ten listening to the deepest thoughts of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (They might even discover mass shootings are linked to prescription drugs and that vaccines can cause autism and assorted other conspiracy theories).
Oh they'll quibble and cavil, as if they know anything. When in doubt regarding your medical knowledge, trust an environmental lawyer. Better still, trust Killer Creighton or the Caterist, with a deep medical understanding honed over years of writing columns. Weigh up a third rate sociology degree against wasted time at university studying medicine, and there's only one conclusion. Better still, Killer has degrees in economics, so he's entirely suited to explaining how masks are a very expensive con job. He's full of sage advice.
Another thing: the pond is convinced that mask-wearing is somehow related to the prevalence of assorted tough-to-fight staph forms in hospitals. Settle. Of course the pond has no evidence, but isn't that the scientific way? Advance a theory, just ask questions, and soon enough the proof will come along. Or not, as the case may be, but what fun asking the questions.
Sorry, that little outburst came from the pond being made to wear a mask, going against years of reptile warnings. Sure it kept the face warm on a cold day, but it also fogged the pond's glasses, and that might have led to a fatal injury, not to mention the harm done by fatal ingestion of carbon dioxide, which is good for the planet and plants, but can be tricky for the metabolism.
What else triggered the pond at the start of this day? Well the pond took a look at the top of the lizard Oz digital page and threw a hissy fit and decided its work was pretty much baked to the point of burning ...
See if you can spot any report on the disgraceful behaviour of the far right government of Israel, aerial bombing a refugee camp with "precision"? You can find it elsewhere: Israel’s Jenin assault displaces thousands as violence spirals on. That's what a modern gulag, ghetto if you will, looks like.
See for that matter if you can spot any mention of Monday was hottest day for global average temperature on record, as climate crisis bites
See if you can spot a mention of the UK government's response to the news: Revealed: UK plans to drop flagship £11.6bn climate pledge.
What about fundamentalist US bigots spurring on Kenya to match Uganda in demonising gays, as if Ron DeSantis joining the Taliban wasn't enough? I Was Team DeSantis Before His Disgusting Anti-Gay Ad . It took an ad? Not the war on the mouse house? Can you ever take the stoopid out of stupid?
Never mind, now check out the top of the digital edition this day ...
Nope, nada, ,zilch, nothing about the headlines the pond woke up to that were being noted in the BBC World service news hour ... and as for the head commentary team, there was just "Ned" nattering about the Voice, and Dame Slap blathering on about "true equality", as blondes are wont to do.
The pond notes that the cricket saga was front and centre, but the pond could trump that with a most excellent hyding ... Who’s for political Bazball with Rishi? Voters? Tories? Anyone?
Yes, yes, you can follow the link and read it all, in full, but please, allow the pond the indulgence to quote, so it might tempt a stray reader to wander off and avoid herpetological studies ...
Alas, as indicated, that was not the end of the prime ministerial pronouncements. “The prime minister agrees with Ben Stokes,” ran an official statement from his spokesman on Monday. “He said he simply wouldn’t want to win a game in the manner Australia did.” Again: great to take lessons in ethics from a guy currently trying to ram through a policy of freighting refugees off to cuddly Rwandan president Paul Kagame. As for the notion that it’s not how Sunak would have won, that doesn’t mean a whole lot coming from a guy whose recent form includes losing to Liz Truss. WinViz is no longer even offering a percentage for Sunak’s prospects in a general election, which will probably take place after a campaign of bellowing culture war banalities at a populace who honestly just want to see their GP inside of eight weeks.
The spokesman went on to confirm that Sunak believes Australia’s actions were not within the spirit of cricket. As someone whose wife’s tax affairs were for so long within the letter of the law, but certainly not the spirit of it, you’d think Sunak would avoid these little forays into matters that don’t concern him. Furthermore, it seems glaringly odd that he should find time to have a public view on this business, when he couldn’t find time to vote on the standards committee’s damning report into Boris Johnson’s Partygate lies, nor allow his spokesman to opine on whether or not he even agreed with it. Is true leadership having a view on a stumping but not on whether it’s actually bad to lie to parliament? It is now. Maybe you can appease your way to victory: something for our international sports players to consider.
For now, it must be hard for outsiders not to be struck by anything other than a sense of unwitting English smallness that stretches from the inner sanctum of Lord’s to Downing Street and beyond. Sunday’s scenes were the kind of unedifying thing some of those aggressive members prefer to think only happens in all the sports on which they look down, or during prime minister’s questions. The footage from the staircase and the Long Room show a large crowd so entitled and gripped by some fundamentalist belief in their own superior decency that they behaved in this way even though they knew the TV cameras were on them.
Throw in the infallible Pope for the day and the pond would consider it a solid day's work ...
Was there anything in the tree killer edition?, the pond can hear someone in the back row asking ...
Nope, it's stopped being a newspaper, and that line "Now's the time to be informed" is a black cosmic joke, and speaking of the cosmos, it took the BBC to note the work of a Uni of Sydney scientist, Scientists see early universe in slow-motion for first time.
What else? Well there was Anthony Swofford writing Culture Warriors Banned My Memoir About Being a Young Marine, which ended this way ... (and can be found in full at that non-paywall site)
That 20 years later a politically stacked school board can, over a matter of a few months and a two hour meeting, cancel access to my work and the experiences of me and my fellow marines feels deeply un-American.
But perhaps now I have a new group of comrades, banned writers: Ibi Zoboi, Raina Telgameier, Laura Steven, John Steinbeck. The ranks will grow. The book bans will keep coming, although, as in Ottawa County, the banners like to play with language, and call them removals because that must sound less restrictive.
Make no mistake, they are banning books, but really they are restricting access to ideas. And when one small group of people ban a larger group of people access to ideas, we are in for a closing of the American mind. What begins with banning books ends with a firescape of constitutional rights ablaze. But the fire is already here on your block.
Any more science you want to know? Good, shut up in the back row, stick with Dr Pond, and we'll get on with the day's reptile duties, albeit with a painful reluctance ...
Oh shyte, that's it, that's what's on offer below the fold?
Might as well go with "Ned's" natter ...
How rich is it for the pompous, portentous old loon to lecture others about sounding like ecclesiastical authorities, while himself sounding like a baleful ecclesiastical authority on the many heresies of others. Irony was pronounced dead long ago, but this day they stuck a crucifix through its corpse ...
And so to an eccentric item, simply because the pond's got nothing better to do with its time ...
What a boon it's been for the cartoonists ...in full at the end of the link, just a sampler ...
Ok then, is this something for Australia to be proud of ?ReplyDelete
https://thenewdaily.com.au/news/2023/07/04/aussie-farmers-lead-world-sustainable-agriculture/
"Pesticide and fertiliser use by Australian farmers is among the lowest in the world, according to research which found the nation is leading the way in reducing agricultural land use.
...
Australia has decreased agricultural land use by 28 per cent since 1970 while more than doubling its production, while land clearing in 2020-21 was 75 per cent lower than it was 20 years ago."
Or should we just be sad at how badly everybody else is doing ?
My scanning of YouTube last night brought up - clash of mighty intellects, Andrew Bolt interviewing Gigi Foster on economic issues.Delete
This is NOT, in any way, a recommendation, yea, not even a suggestion, that anyone else coming here should watch. Note I have not put up a link; just as Dorothy does for us, I am prepared to watch a couple of minutes, even of Blot, so the rest of you do not have to.
Gigi sort of posed in front of her book, ‘The Great Covid Panic’. Never pass an opportunity to plug the recent book. Her presentation was unnerving, because she has not learned to keep her eyes focussed on the camera - her gaze wanders around in the same way as the eyes of my friend, who is congenitally blind.
Anyway - she nominated the ‘real’ problem in the economy as ‘productivity’. Well - ‘moribund’ productivity. Blot had the effrontery to ask her why that should be, and she told him ‘I sense’ (the way that too many economists gather their data) that it comes from bad habits developed in the covid period. People just have bad outlook, have lost their mojo - so - there goes productivity.
So good to have that incisive diagnosis. I suppose we should offer Gigi credit for attempting an explanation, even if it does not rise above ‘the vibe’, which is so disparaged across other arms of Limited News.
Anyway, it does give the reptiles an actual professor of economics, occupying an active chair, to summon for interview.
You have my eternal gratitude for saving me from that, Chad, and my regret that I'd already wasted a very favourite quote yesterday: "this too, shall pass".Delete
By the way, did you know that inflation monitoring and inflation targets are a New Zealand invention ?
And the pond thought it was up to Herculean tasks. Mere piddles in the wind up against watching the Dolt and reporting back.Delete
The pond confesses that Gigi had passed the pond by, but was relieved to discover that she was IPA approved ...
https://ipa.org.au/author/gfoster
Dorothy - apropos your comment on masks in medical facilities, and possible protection against things like sneaky staph. - that could be a question for the 'experts' selected by National Thugby League to advise on policy for head injuries. They are clearly delaying, delaying, paralysis by analysis, reading from the play book that goes back to the tobacco institute. They put up the observation that, well, just because players who died - in too many cases at their own hand - too early in life - and their brains showed much the same long-term damage, is not to conclude that there is widespread cause and effect with incidents in the game we are all supposed to know and love. Indeed no - there has to be a properly designed study, over the long term, with sufficient numbers to give statistically valid results, before Thugby League has to take action.Delete
I have looked in vain for details of how such a 'study' might operate, let alone get past an ethics committee. I cannot imagine how one designs a double-blind matrix of treatments involving concussive head injuries. You really cannot have real thugs going around punching half the participants in the head, when they least expect it, at intervals of a week or so - but politicians, who don't want to be accused of 'roonin' the game' are prepared to speak agreement with this group, muttering 'proper study' and 'get it right'.
That kind of thinking, applied to your staph. example, probably would see random occasions for releasing cultures of the appropriate staph into the air conditioning of assorted medical facilities, with a further mix of days in which staff would be directed not to wear masks. Of course, in that experimental design, with the prospect of several thousand experimental subjects, there could also be a placebo in play. But it all would offer ample statistics on the emotional trauma, and physiological damage, that Gigi and Killer and so many others just know is happening to those required to mask up as a condition of employment - and help determine if that is really necessary.
We're still back in the pre-Nightingale days in so many ways, aren't we.Delete
:)³, to think that the pond's scientific methodology could be verified and justified after such a brief exposure to the air, though surely there's no reason to avoid punching people in the head as part of genuine, meaningful scientific research? Each day the pond gets pummelled by the reptiles, and has a mangled brain to prove it ...Delete
Anthony Swofford: "That 20 years later a politically stacked school board can, over a matter of a few months and a two hour meeting, cancel access to my work and the experiences of me and my fellow marines feels deeply un-American." Oh pish tush or even maybe wiffle piffle, that's characteristically American.ReplyDelete
Hasn't he ever heard of Senator McCarthy ? Amongst others. Here's a nice exgaustively long read about it:
A History of Censorship in the United States
https://journals.ala.org/index.php/jifp/article/view/7208/10293
No, I haven't read it all ... yet. I wonder if we have something as comprehensive about Australian censorship.
The Swofford bit the pond liked but left out ...Delete
Jarhead had been checked out a mere 21 times in nearly 20 years in circulation at the high school. I have no idea who those young readers were, but I doubt that any of my content or language damaged them or compromised their morals. Most often denounced is the “field fuck” hazing scene in which, for the benefit of gathered reporters while we were decked out in full nuclear, biological, chemical protective gear, we simulated rough gay sex on a number of fellow Marines.
This bit of drama might be shocking to civilians but to Marine grunts going to war in 1990 it was just another day at the desert office. And, it’s damn funny. It would be years before I understood the homoerotic nature of the hazing and the meta layers of meaning in terms of who, what, and why we were symbolically fucking. But over the years many bright teenagers have offered me layered exegeses concerning the scene, noting the sexualized self- and group harm and release we are performing out of frustration, fear, and excitement and in service of a carnal, combat-centric camaraderie. Yes, parents, it’s homoerotic, but so what? So is Sesame Street.
"Any more science you want to know?" Yeah, I wanna know if we'll ever conjure gravitons into existence and rescue quantum physics from gravitational oblivion. Or are we destined to live forever with two great but incompatible theories: relativity and quantum ?ReplyDelete
Like a conversation I once had about how both space and time were just interconnected dimensions and my interlocutor objected that: "But I can't go back in time. I can walk across a room and then walk back to where I came from, so I can go back in space, but not in time."
But of course he was completely wrong about that, wasn't he,
The Robert Menzies Institute was commenced as a joint venture of the Menzies Research Centre and Melbourne University in 2021. Unsurprising then that Stoltz, a fellow traveller with the flood-waters expert, writes as he does, but his criticism that academics refused to join one of the major parties surely isn't in, well, let us say, the spirit of The Australian and its readership, who, from what I gather, regard nearly all of academia as the intelligentsia and elites with woke chancellors and vice-chancellors.ReplyDelete
Thanks for that tip, otherwise the pond might never have seen the bow tie, not to mention the hair, a dynamic combination of the 1950s and a hint of Tintin ... those wacky, zany 'leets ...Delete
https://www.robertmenziesinstitute.org.au/institute-news/introducing-our-first-visiting-fellow-dr-william-stoltz
Corporate s are giving money to the Yes campaign? In line with the Pond's reference has poor Pete got the empty feed bag blues?ReplyDelete
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LND1PypBnrU
(apologies for the u-tube ad)
The very first Mr Ed ?Delete
The Bro: "The Left of the Labor Party is stridently opposed to AUKUS, the Quad and many elements of our alliance with the US." Well, who isn't ? After all: "The strong do what they can and the weak suffer what they must." is the only way that's ever been approved by Right-wingnut parties such as the Libs and Countries.ReplyDelete
Then we have: "And the Albanese government is subject to repeated, foolish attacks by Paul Keating." But who, apart from herpetarium denizens, is paying him any attention whatsoever ?
Just maybe there are more than just the left of the labor party that agree with Paul Keating and I would include Malcolm Fraser that also felt that powerful do as they want and the rest just have to bare it.ReplyDelete
Life is just so very good in God's Own Country, provided you wear bullet-proof gear whenever you venture out into it:ReplyDelete
"From the nation’s capital to Fort Worth, Texas, from Florin, California, in the west to the Bronx, New York, in the east, the Fourth of July long weekend in the US was overshadowed by 16 mass shootings in which 15 people were killed and nearly 100 injured."
Fourth of July overshadowed by 16 mass shootings across US
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/jul/05/fourth-of-july-mass-shootings-gun-violence