In which the reptiles, and so the pond, retreat into an ancient world of Caterism and Majorism ...

It's all the more piquant when it happens in US states dedicated to core GOP climate science denialism, and after that sort of horror story, it's possible to face up to the usual 'orror serve from the 'orrible Caterist ...
The Caterist is a child at play when it comes to whipping up a decent scare-mongering story ...as he wanders of back into ancient times, perhaps because more modern examples are a tad difficult to contemplate ...
How many times must the pond note reptile hand-wringing about coal? How many times must the reptiles include an allegedly sinister snap of windmills?
It was July 2013 and Angus Taylor, making his run for parliament, was the star at an anti-windfarm rally hosted by 2GB’s Alan Jones.
Standing on the front lawn of parliament, Taylor gave a brutal assessment of wind power.
He’d seen communities in his nearby electorate of Hume “tear themselves to pieces, cousins versus cousins, brothers versus brothers” over hosting wind turbines on their farms.
But Taylor’s opposition to wind was driven not by emotion but by the cold hard numbers — the “massive subsidies” which he said the government would pay.
Each wind turbine “built today” would receive “half a million dollars or more of subsidies every year for its life”, Taylor said.
“By 2020, the impost on Australian electricity bills will amount to about $3 billion a year,” he warned.
“It will be like the proverbial boiled frog. No one will notice because slowly the water is getting warmer and warmer. Three billion dollars a year by 2020.”
Well, it’s 2020. Angus Taylor’s day has arrived. So how accurate were his numbers?
In short they are wildly wrong — by at least $3 billion.
...Needless to say, Taylor did not attend the opening ceremony for Collector – he has not attended any wind farm-related events, except protests, such as the Anti-Wind demonstration organised by broadcaster Alan Jones nearly a decade ago.
And yet, here we are, with the Caterist doing what floodwater in quarries whisperers must do...
So much time with the donkeys, neigh-saying away ... and yet the pond still wasn't finished, because the Major had issued yet another call to arms ...
Why the reptiles are obsessed with the ABC is a deep mystery to the pond. They have enough troubles in their own backyard, but still the Major carries on, as he carries on his endless search for that missing Order of Lenin medal ...
Yes, the pond has been over this turf many times before, and still wakes up to the BBC's news service, as faithfully rebroadcast by the ABC on AM. But that's mainly because the pond can't be bothered replacing its ancient clock radio. Vulgar youffs, if they really cared, are likely to have an app which can allow them to dial up whatever they like ... why, in occasional moments of weakness, the pond will even drop in to listen to James O'Brien on LBC, when the thought of listening to talkback on Nine radio produces convulsions and revulsions ...
Never mind, the reptiles are dedicated to the proposition that the ABC should be much as it was in 1932, and the pond is old enough to remember the days when Major predecessors were advising the ABC to stick to radio, and not get involved in television ... a device designed to reduce the masses to slobbering, slavering idiocy ... and then came the full to overflowing intertubes, replete with Musky smells ...
The real reason for the reptile carry on is never far from the surface, as noted in this APH located report
on the ABC ...
After noting how the BBC's digital activities produced protests about unfair competition ... (follow the link for the footnotes), the report turned to the ABC ...
..As a result of the Graf Review, the BBC closed a number of websites identified as not being sufficiently distinctive from its commercial competitors. Following two further reviews, the BBC Trust concluded that the BBC needed to cut back on its online scale and scope and endorsed a 25 per cent budget cut to the BBC's online services. [127]
The ABC's online activity has not escaped this type of scrutiny. It too has been criticised for increasingly resorting to delivering the same fare as commercial media, and thereby interfering in the commercial marketplace. One report urged people to contemplate how the ABC was using taxpayer funds 'to soak up bandwidth, attract eyeballs away from niche media operators and poach writers on the government dime to the detriment of those trying to earn a buck setting up a new media business.' [128]
The conclusions of some have been similar to those reached in Europe—it is a waste of taxpayers' money to continue to fund public broadcasters to provide services which are already more effectively provided by the commercial sector. Eric Beecher, publisher of the online commentary site, Crikey for example, has criticised the ABC for establishing the online opinion site, The Drum. Beecher has likened the move to seeing 'tanks roll up' on commercial media territory. [129]
The opposing view of ABC online activity maintains that the Australian situation is different from Europe and the United Kingdom. While there may be justifiable criticism that the BBC and European public broadcasters have dominated their respective marketplaces, this has not been the case with the ABC. The ABC has always been expected to operate alongside commercial interests and to compete with them for audience share, and online is no different. Hence, in media analyst Margaret Simonds words:
... the ABC should be able to adopt any platform it wants and pay no heed to the commercial impact. While the role of a public broadcaster in the new media world is certainly up for discussion and redefinition, I have never been convinced by the notion that the ABC should abandon a platform or a form of media content merely because others are already there. [130]
Not surprisingly, the ABC's current Managing Director, Mark Scott, has claimed commercial interests are critical of the ABC’s success in using online services because they are 'threatened by the pace of change, the inflexibility of their own business models and their reluctance to invest'. [131] Scott adds:
Sometimes we hear criticism that the ABC is expanding its services at the expense of commercial competitors. But the only expansion we're interested in is that which ensures the content the public has already invested in reaches its greatest possible audience. The motive is clear, to widen the impact of the content, making it freely available so that we deliver the best possible return. [132]
Well yes, is there any business model more inflexible and quaint than the lizard Oz, and is anyone more inflexible and quaint than the Major?
A “clearly insipid” advertising market, rising costs and lower property sales volumes dragged News Corp earnings down 11 per cent to $US320 million ($477 million) in the March quarter.
Revenue fell 2 per cent to $US2.45 billion at the Rupert Murdoch-controlled company, which owns Wall Street Journal publisher Dow Jones, runs book publisher Harper Collins, and newspapers like The Times and The Sun in London, The New York Post and The Australian. It is also the majority owner of REA Group and pay TV service Foxtel.
A “clearly insipid” advertising market, rising costs and lower property sales volumes dragged News Corp earnings down 11 per cent to $US320 million ($477 million) in the March quarter.
Revenue fell 2 per cent to $US2.45 billion at the Rupert Murdoch-controlled company, which owns Wall Street Journal publisher Dow Jones, runs book publisher Harper Collins, and newspapers like The Times and The Sun in London, The New York Post and The Australian. It is also the majority owner of REA Group and pay TV service Foxtel...
What about the Fox? Coat looking a little shabby ...
Foxtel’s revenue fell $US17 million to $US477 million, though increased 2 per cent accounting for currency changes. Price increases for Foxtel’s Kayo and Binge streaming services offset a decline in the number of higher-paying broadcast subscribers (those with the Foxtel set-top boxes), which fell from 1.52 million to 1.37 million over the past year. That decrease, or “churn”, was the slowest it has been since 2016 at 12.3 per cent.
What about the rags?
In the News Media segment, which includes News Corp Australia and News UK, revenue fell 3 per cent – and dropped 5 per cent in Australia alone. Adjusted for currency changes meant revenue rose 4 per cent globally and 1 per cent in Australia. EBITDA fell 13 per cent, hit by spiralling newsprint paper prices and “digital investments”.
News Corp Australia had 1.04 million subscribers, compared with 946,000 last year.
The reptiles never cottoned on to digital, in much the same way that the Major still clings to the notion of tree killer editions, perhaps so he can listen to the ABC segment on "what the papers say", as quaint as the tree killers themselves ...
And while there's been a small uptick in digital subscribers, the long absent lord alone knows why, that million is shared between the lizard Oz and each of the state based tabloids ...
It's a tricky business model, which is why the pond looks on the Major with the bemusement it feels when contemplating ancient fossils ...
Clearly the Major keenly feels for Probyn, and wonders why, when turfed out, he wasn't given a gig like the Major's ... get turfed, put out to pasture, then spend years bleating about your loyalty. Animal Farm
couldn't have produced a richer irony ...
At this point the reptiles slipped in another distracting snap, this time someone from the ABC ...
It's like having a pet cocky that's only learned a few lines ... the same old ancient arguments trotted out again and again, only to come up against newfangled digital realities.
The pond confesses that these days it looks on remaining newsagencies with the kind of morbid fascination its aged uncle once reserved for cemeteries ... and the pond reserves for the Major ...
How tragic can it get? Even 'tragedy' can't describe the tragicomedy of the Major and prattling Polonius getting together to share their obsessive compulsive persecution complex ...
How the Major wishes the ABC would go away and leave the reptiles to their own ancient devices (perhaps a Nokia?)
Each week the Major wishes ABC wasn't there, and yet each week it's there again today, and each week the Major wishes it would go away ... and you can keep that routine, and a column, running for years with such a simple wish ...
Meanwhile, there's an entirely different world out there, but for that you'll need to consult the immortal Rowe
... Да
Oh, when a floodwater whisperer turns into a technology wiz. Sayeth the Cater: "It [Westerman's technology kaleidoscope] does not include zero or close-to-zero technologies such as carbon capture and storage, biofuels, geothermal, conventional nuclear or small modular reactors." And why is that, we have to ask ? Because there are no working examples of carbon capture and storage or small modular reactors anywhere (and CCS is simply a failure), biofuels are not 'close-to-zero', and geothermal and conventional nuclear take a lot of time and money to achieve.ReplyDelete
But none of that is of any concern whatsoever to a reptile climate denialist, is it. Once again it is clear that whatever they claim, denialists such as Cater simply do not understand or believe the consequences of global heating. And events in Texas et al simply will not enter their thickly insulated skulls.
"Australian think tank IEP [Institute for Economics and Peace] predicts that at least 1.2 billion people could be displaced by such climate-related events by 2050."
Climate refugees – the world’s forgotten victims
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2021/06/climate-refugees-the-world-s-forgotten-victims/
Might I point again at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant. Pure accident is not the only risk if you are living next to a reactor.Delete
Further to DP's snippets above, some more Texas related news
https://edition.cnn.com/2022/06/14/us/texas-energy-record-solar-wind-climate/index.html
"“Texas is, by rhetoric, anti-renewables. But frankly, renewables are bailing us out,” said Michael Webber, an energy expert and professor at the University of Texas at Austin. “They’re rocking. That really spares us a lot of heartache and a lot of money.”"
But
https://www.texastribune.org/2023/05/25/texas-energy-renewables-natural-gas-grid-politics/
The stupidity in conservative politics is very tiring.
And very wearing, Bef, as in wearing down the survival of the human race.Delete
But hey, that's what we get for continually thrusting government into the paws of the lesser members of homo sapiens sapiens. But we do, and will continue to.
Befuddled - thank you for introducing me to the 'Texas Tribune'. Very interesting experiment in public media, and coming out of Texas. Perhaps - to go to Thoreau - Texas has something to communicate to Maine.Delete
On the Jacobson/Clack debate mentioned by Cater, see https://www.resilience.org/stories/2017-06-27/100-renewables-a-few-remarks-about-the-jacobsonclack-controversy/ReplyDelete
"Even with the best intentions, it is difficult to envisage that such a transition (to a low-carbon future) could take place without requiring and/or triggering far-reaching societal, economic, and political changes, which will deeply affect societies’ organizations, economic models, political balance of power, but also their technical capabilities. It is difficult to envisage that it could take place without profoundly ‘disrupting’ our existing political, economic, financial and social systems, and triggering a number of positive and negative feedbacks that we can hardly foresee".
Disrupting our political system? Can't have that!
So, what to say about Maj. Mitch. this fine Monday ...ReplyDelete
That he’s recycling old whinges and, while he remains extremely touchy regarding any criticism of News Corp, he’s more than happy to try and dictate how the ABC - an organisation he disdains - should manage itself.Delete
So - standard operating hypocrisy then.
When you're on a good thing ...Delete
Dorothy - looking across the jetsam before us from the Flagship this day, I can only repeat, because it should be repeated regularly, my utter admiration for how you can actually process this stuff, so the rest of us can do better things with our days. The unfortunate aspect is that this jetsam does have some consequence. Diminishing, yes, but maintaining an impression in minds of limited ability - but not, on those grounds, denied a vote in our system of government - that there is at least one other side to attempts to create conditions for Homo sapiens to ignore the remnants of early psychological evolution, such that we all might have a broadly comfortable and satisfying existence.ReplyDelete
Hear hear! The "diminishing consequences of the jetsam" ? Let us hope so, though I do recall the 'all adults nowadays count as failed suicides' observation and note that some keep it up all their lives and do their best to pass it on down the line. The reptiles being especially insistent about it.Delete