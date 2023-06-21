In which the pond offers a high on productivity groaning, the usual barking mad bromancer, and a serve of nattering "Ned" ...

The pond is continuing to wage war with its connectivity with Malware's marvel - it seems the calls are coming from inside the house - and don't be surprised if the pond suddenly disappears for a while under the weight of technical difficulties.
It's true that if you'd ordered a groaning for Tuesday, then delivery on a Wednesday might seem like a serve of cold cuts, but that's what happens in the gig economy when the battery on the bike suddenly goes flat ...
Indeed, indeed, what a tragedy - fancy expecting minimum wages - and how soon can we follow the United States in getting kids back into factories?
Why did the pond elevate this sort of humdrum groaning to top of the page? Well there was a truly mean girl projecting, and blathering about a mean girl ...
We may never know the depth of Dame Slap's obsession, but just the headline was enough for the pond - why do the reptiles always project so nakedly and obviously? - and it was time to get back to paying less than minimum for a jolly good groaning ...
Long term devotees of Dame Groan will have heard all this before. As a humble gigger with the lizard Oz, she's infatuated with the gig economy, and loves the idea of being able to get a little labour with a little cash in the paw ... and she's really happy to shift the burden of workers without benefits on to taxpayers down the track. Always be privatising the gains, and make sure nonsense like super is socialised ...
That sort of misguided regulation urgently needs reform, and who knows, instead of the adult children who work at the lizard Oz, in the future we might get columns from age-appropriate children ...
Speaking of children, the bromancer was also out and about this day ...
The pond only went with it, because (a) it's the bromancer, and one must stay loyal, and (b) there was an on topic infallible Pope
to hand ...
As for the bromancer, preening condescension might best summarise the tone, with a bonus mix of distraction, confusion and conflation ...
Ah, the old "barking mad" argument, always a bromancer winner (at other times, he loves to scribble about the cardigan wearers getting too emotional), and to back it up the reptiles offered a snap of a plod body cam, of the sort that has ruined policing ...
Others might be familiar with footage from Ukraine captured by soldiers wearing body cameras, but that sort of thing sends the bro barking mad ...
The pond rarely does it, but the pond clicked on that link about other forces not wanting to work with Australian soldiers.
The story didn't actually mention body cameras - not once, nada, zilch, zip - and had an entirely different theme ... waiter, just a sample, to expose the misleading, disingenuous nature of the bromancer's blather ...
Yes, nothing to do with body cameras, but a lot to do with the sort of gross human rights violations indulged in during activities in Afghanistan...
What else? Well as surely as Dame Slap would be a mean girl competing to excel in mean girl competitions, "Ned" will be doing his thing to do down the voice.
Usually the pond wouldn't bother, but this is such a predictable outing, it might be handy for anyone wanting to start a digital fire on what is a chully day in Sudney (as fluent NZ speakers might say) ...
Impossible not to feel a sense?
Sorry, impossible to feel when it comes to "Ned" in full imperious flight ... except perhaps a certain numbness at the tedious thought of copping a serve of "Ned" in full natter mode, with much monotonous repetition of what has already been droned out many times before ... and then the snaps to break up the text started to flow ...
If the pond might be allowed to break up the text with its own illustration, the immortal Rowe
did a splendid portrait this day which captured the spirit of "Ned" and his soul mate ...
By golly, do those PJs come in a "Ned" size?
Then came another very large snap, and again the pond had to downsize to keep things under control ...
The pond understands the tendency - the weight of "Ned" verbiage can sometimes get too much - but these days all the lizard Oz graphics department has got are stock shots and very large head shots, and while it helps numb the senses, it just makes things too long to endure ... and at times "Ned" can be unendurable ... especially when he gets himself into a wild-eyed lather ...
Not Invasion Day?! Oh sacred day, a reminder of all that's right and proper ... sheesh, as if Aboriginal people should have the cheek to have anything to say about that day.
And so on and so forth ... and at this point there was another illustration ...
By this point some might be wondering why the pond bothered with "Ned". Here's the answer ...
Is it just because the pond is getting more and more jaded by the lizard Oz?
Reheated WSJ by a certified loon, and little Sir Echo the bouffant one giving Burney a hard time, as if "Ned" wasn't enough? Why do they hunt in packs, and no, it's not enough to say it's because they've watched spotted hyenas at work ...
And that's why the pond ended up with "Ned", but at least it's the last gobbet ...
And if it's a "No" vote, what then?
Too little and way too late ...
The opposition leader, Peter Dutton, has expressed his regret directly to members of the stolen generations for not attending the Rudd government’s 2008 apology, saying he failed to grasp “the symbolic significance” of the moment at the time.
The pond will be long gone, if true to form, Captain Potato finally gets around to expressing his regret for his current behaviour, and likely enough, so will "Ned"...
And so to that immortal Rowe, which was on another matter, but did feature those splendid PJs, of the kind Claudette Colbert would have killed for in It Happened One Night ...
Turns out the immortal Rowe was offering a fresh angle on an old sitcom idea ...
Ned talking about “”feelings”?ReplyDelete
I think that by now the only feeling he’s capable of is smug #self-importance.
"We may never know the depth of Dame Slap's obsession..." And obviously Dame Slap is demented by personal demons which allow no rest for the wicked. According to Wikipedia: "Belief in demons probably goes back to the Paleolithic age, stemming from humanity's fear of the unknown, the strange and the horrific." Not that I'm claiming that Slappy has been around since the Paleolithic - though she's certainly very stony - but her ancestry goes back to those times. And she would certainly see Katy Gallagher as some kind of demon hunter sent to destroy her.ReplyDelete
But then, reptiles are all just a little bit like that, aren't they.
Given the Reptiles’ devotion to Christian Values (tm), perhaps the Dame is a modern day equivalent of the Gadarene Swine? https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Exorcism_of_the_Gerasene_demoniacDelete
I like the bit about that which says (after the swine have stampeded into the lake and drowned): "The story was interpreted by Saints Augustine of Hippo and Thomas Aquinas to mean that Christians have no duties to animals."Delete
Well of course Christians have no duties to animals - other that saving some of them from Trinity Part 1's murderous worldwide floods perhaps. "He" ("They"?) made all those animals for us to slaughter for dinner, didn't he? But why did he make mosquitos ? We don't usually slaughter them for dinner, do we ?
Call it a sick fascination, but now I’d like to see and hear the recordings from a Bromancer-worn body cam.ReplyDelete
You reckon you could stay awake for more than just a few minutes of replay, Anony ?Delete
It wouldn’t be easy, GB, but I like a challenge.Delete
I well recall how I became aware of Dame Groan's more recent attitudes to labour economics when you, Dorothy, put up her groan about being in Melbourne for a weekend, wishing on a whim for a coffee in one of those quaint little coffee places in a 'little' street - and the place of her choice was closed. Accosted another potential supplier, who claimed that the problem was that potential staff would no longer work weekends for a handful of change from the till. But, but, but - our Dame wished for coffee. Zut alors - ze suffering!ReplyDelete
I suspect she is aware of recent findings that fewer and fewer citizens of this great land carry cash, preferring to do even their most minor transactions with a card. Otherwise she could well have a word to say in favour of begging in the streets, except that the almost international cry of 'Do you have some change to spare, Sir/Madam' (must have that respectful note - the potential donor has to feel really, but really good about dispensing alms, and confirmation that the recipient knows their place conduces to that mild euphoria) - would find pockets of passers-by empty of round metal tokens. At least beggars do not distort those all-important indices of productivity in the way that much of the 'gig economy' does.
C'mon, Chad, we can't hold back progress just because some folk can't afford to go modern and get the right kind of "smart phone" that other people's phones can send money too. Maybe we'll just have to license begging and beggars and issue them with the appropriate "smart" devices which they can go into inflation adjusted debt to pay for.Delete
People will have to be re-equipped with the appropriate devices from about the age of three onwards if we want them to still be able to go into their local vendor (milk bars having gone the way of all old things) to buy a Fantale or three. If they still can.
But I did have a fascinating experience this am: my good partner went into a Whitehorse City Council agency to fill in a form to get us our one free residential parking permit (if we want a second one for any reason, that $62 on the spot or $180 for three). The dear (youngish) person on the counter told my partner that she couldn't register the application there, she'd have to fill it in "online". Despite the fact that there, in English, right on the printed form, was the bit that said "May be filled in online or at Council 'agency'- ie the place my partner was at. Now, are we already in the state where people think that absolutely everybody - including quite young kids - has an 'online connection' ? Maybe Groany should have tried her smartphone online connection to call up a coffee.
Just a short economics tutorial about the evils of price control in the current holy war against "inflation":Delete
Lines Go Straight Up
https://www.eschatonblog.com/2023/06/lines-go-straight-up.html
The Voice will add another section to the Constitution because it is not aimed at altering how the parliament and executive government works. All it does is allow Australia’s First Peoples to provide their views on matters directly relating to them. This is fundamentally democratic, especially given the subjugation of Aboriginal peoples and their voices on all matters affecting them to date.ReplyDelete
While Paul Kelly, Sheridan, Sloan and others, who give advice to executive government every other day via their interminable commentary are not being given a special section in the Constitution (Chapter X, Section 300,The Powers of the House of Murdoch), this seems to be what rattles Kelly most, so one can understand his fear. Will Aboriginal Peoples have more influence in government decisions about their lives and matters relevant to all the general populace (of which Aboriginal Peoples are a part, unbeknown to Kelly) than News Corp does? That is his fear.
Oh come now Anony, there's precisely zero point in being sensible, rational and realistic in the presence of reptiles and wingnuts and their running dog lackeys.Delete
But the reptiles do have their section(s) in the Constitution: any parts of it which try to guarantee freedom of speech and behaviour. But we can't expect reptiles to grasp that, can we.
Hmmm - the Bro claims that in the military, nobody above the rank of Corporal ever carries the can for anything.ReplyDelete
That’s followed by a photo featuring Ben Roberts Smith - a Corporal.
Sheer coincidence? Is this perhaps a subtle implication by somebody at News Corp - the Bro, the remnants of the Graphics Department, someone in editorial - that BRS has been scapegoated? Or am I just reading too much into the juxtaposition?
Dame Groan: "In other words, the ACTU document is an unwarranted manipulation of survey results to 'prove' a predetermined conclusion." Reptiles sure are persistent 'projectors' aren't they, and how they do resent and reject others imitating their 'successes'.ReplyDelete
As to old Slappy herself "As a humble gigger with the lizard Oz, she's infatuated with the gig economy...". Indeed so, DP, but I suspect that maybe what really gets her in is the ability of giggers to "subcontract out work if they wanted". Though I'm not altogether sure who might want to 'subcontract' for her, there is also the bit about "the authority on how to do their work". Now if you were the Groany, you would want to keep that "authority" and not have to comply with any imposed work quality directives, wouldn't you ?
More like a jigger than a gigger - attached to the body politicDelete
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tunga_penetrans
That Trinity lot sure made some really funny stuff that all had to be preserved in Noah's Ark, didn't they.Delete
Befuddled - wonderful finding there. And it seems that these little jiggers are not susceptible to Ivermectin. The Intelligent Design office must have put in a lot of time setting them up to be nigh untreatable except by 'surgical extraction'.Delete
So, Bro: "It [body cameras on troops] would certainly guarantee the SAS didn't break any laws. It would also guarantee that they would be militarily useless. Other forces wouldn't want to work with them." So, no more to go shooting and shelling people at the behest of others ? Oh, bring it on, bring it on !ReplyDelete
The SMH used to have a note at the top of every online article stating how many other people were reading it. The number was often very small, like 3 or 5. Amazing in a big country like Australia.ReplyDelete
If the Australian did the same one would think that Kelly and Sloan's numbers would be jammed on 0, maybe to peak at 1 whenever DP trudged through the sludge.
The Australian would know this anyway, so why are they there? All I can think is they need some truly boring columnists to balance the frivolity of Kenny and Sheridan et al. and look like a serious paper.
Given the Reptiles’ antediluvian outlook, NH, I suspect they sincerely believe that the rag’s retention of the broadsheet format is proof that it’s a serious, quality paper. Never mind the rubbish contents - just look at the layout!Delete
Yes, IIRC, that is exactly the reason the News Corp folks stuck with the broadsheet format when both the SMH and the Melbourne Age finally collapsed into the smaller tabloid format: the one, last-remaining "serious newspaper" in Australia. Quite a joke considering the current state of the Australian.Delete
Of course, the writing was on the wall for the Melbourne Age once we got a lot of 'online' advertising: the Saturday, and to a slightly lesser extent Wednesday, Age used to carry a inch or so thickness of advertisements in a supplement to the broadsheet format and that all fell in a heap. There's still a bit of the Wednesday and Saturday ads in the Age, but really quite pitifully few compared with the 'good old days'.
Would you believe that quite a few people (a score or two or even more - including my father who was a 'gig' bricklayer - when jobs were scarce) used to collect outside the Age print factory in the city at 1:00am to be the first to get the Wednesday and Saturday advertisements as they came off the presses.
Which all unbidden and only distantly connected brought back memories of a food van that used to park at night until quite late almost on the corner of Swanston and Flinders Streets outside the railway station. Pies, sausage rolls and later hamburgers and coffee for the late Melburnians waiting to catch the last - usually around 1:00am I think - suburban trains home.Delete
And if the last train had already left, there was a longish line of taxicabs waiting in the cab rank in Swanston St. All long gone now, of course.