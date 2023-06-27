In which the pond must get past to the groaning to discover the bromancer making everything perfectly clear ...

A little housekeeping. Tomorrow the pond has early morning back to back meetings, a rare occurrence, so if the pond sleeps in - which has been happening of late - herpetological studies might only land late in the day.
But that's tomorrow and today is today, and reading Nesrine Malik's piece for the Graudian, It doesn’t matter if a girl identified as a cat (she didn’t). The issue is how post-truth politics exploits it, the pond stumbled through the snappy Tom nonsense and then arrived at this ...
...Sarah Lyall, who once covered London for the New York Times, described the Daily Mail’s unofficial motto as “What fresh hell is this?”, and that aptly describes how we are primed to react with hostility to those who do not conform to a strict identity and economic profile. You must not need, you must not be different, you must not imagine or demand new ways of being, all while being reassured that we are out of the woods, that Britain is in fact, an exceptionally tolerant and liberal place...
Instantly the pond felt an affinity. Each day the reptiles' official lizard Oz motto is What fresh hell is this?, disguised as "for the informed Australian" (in this case, "informed" is code for "eternally damned").
When the pond followed the link to the NY Times story, it was disappointed to find that it was about the Olympics ...
...Meanwhile, The Daily Mail, whose unofficial motto appears to be “What Fresh Hell Is This?” has published articles noting that hundreds of thousands of tickets are still unsold, that no one wants to watch women play soccer and that some of the paths for the mountain bike competition will not be finished in time. “Security Shambles Could Cause Chaos for Spectators,” the paper said this week, next to an article with the headline “London’s Transport System Fails Again.”
Well yes, the Olympics is as close to hell as the pond cares to get when it's not reading the reptiles, but back to Malik, who tried to finish up on a positive Chris Marlowe note.
...Which it is, when it is allowed and encouraged to be. When it’s not, that paradise of tolerance may, to some, seem to be all around, but to others it’s constantly just out of reach. That state calls to mind the anguish of Mephistopheles, Satan’s emissary to Doctor Faustus, when he is asked how he can be damned when he is on Earth. “Why, this is hell,” he says. “Nor am I out of it.” Nor are we. But we could be. Which is why it’s important to learn about the things that never happened.
Should the pond reveal that at this point the pond identifies as a fish, as all Pisceans should do?
Never mind, the pond spends each day learning about things that never happened, except in the fevered mind of an overactive reptile imagination, and being of the pompous Henry inclination, the pond looked up the quote from Doctor Faustus and thought it sounded vaguely familiar, if a little odd:
Think’st thou that I, who saw the face of journalism,
And tasted the eternal joys of accurate reporting,
Am not tormented with ten thousand hells
In being deprived of everlasting bliss?
O Faustus, leave these frivolous demands,
Which strike a terror to my fainting soul.
FAUSTUS: What, is great Mephastophilis so passionate
For being deprivèd of the joys of caring and careful hacks?
Learn thou of Faustus manly fortitude,
And scorn those joys thou never shalt possess,
And this day sup deep of yet another tedious groaning ...
On the upside, what a relief not to have to worry about being homeless. You can always rely on a home with the Groaning ... just as you can rely the Groaner standing solid with vested interests. What's the point of being a member of the 'leet if you can't blithely talk about pharmacies offering free deliveries?
It may well be that the Groaner almost admitted that she was resorting to the standard refuge of the bureaucrat, with the urgent need for careful analysis and comprehensive consultation, perhaps over decades, with Sir Humphrey cheering her on from the wings ...
Sir Humphrey Appleby : [Talking about Government reports] it could be argued that the Sermon on the Mount, were it a government report, would never have been published ...All that nonsense about the meek inheriting the Earth...It could do irreparable damage to the defence budget!
It may well be the case that the policy might be worth implementing, but it may well be much better to endlessly navel gaze and fluff gather ...
And with that in mind, the pond delicately stepped around Dame Groan's eternal yearning for the return of coal so it could survey the rest of the reptile scene, and what a disappointing bunch, with the lizard Oz editorialist again acting as filler, like sawdust in a tasteless sausage ...
There was the bouffant one beating the "no" drum yet again, and useless speculation about Wagners in China, and naturally more talk of war with China, but luckily the bromancer had been given a perch at the top of the page ...
At last a chance to find out what's really happening in Russia ... and instead of consulting a psychiatrist, naturally the pond consulted the bromancer ...
"Migrants, funny furriners coming here and ruining everything ..." And herewith some thoughts about furriners and sundry other distractions:ReplyDelete
Alan Kohler: Crises that weren’t, aren’t and never will be, plus one that really is heating up
https://thenewdaily.com.au/finance/finance-news/banking/2023/06/26/crises-real-housing-climate-kohler/
Perhaps Dame Groan did as those couple of columnists for the 'FIn' did - read Holey Henry's 'study' for the Pharmacy Guild, and could not understand what he was getting at? Or, in the terms of Henry's letter to the 'Fin' - what he emphasized he was NOT getting at - a conclusion?ReplyDelete
In my own time in public administration I learned the standard phrases. That was still the time when governments I served tended to put out green papers, call for response, reply to responses, prepare white paper, circulate that, with addenda covering responses and replies - and still be pilloried in Limited News as not having engaged in 'genuine consultation'. Yep - genuine consultation either allowed the groups affected by the proposal to institute paralysis by analysis - 'we need studies on the effects of this policy on - kindergarten attendance by the children of families in businesses who supply, yada yada.' - or, simply - the proposal will require some of the affected persons to go about their business differently, while they adjust. Don't wanna, ain't gonna.
To most media, 'genuine consultation' = do what the affected industry wants. The real obstacle to that was finding a single position that the industry would support. I put up a proposal for an industry restructure in the south-east of South Australia. There were about 30 local associations for that industry in that area. Their meetings regularly opposed the proposal. Yet, the two postal votes we took of registered operators delivered clear support. Yep, two votes, because - claim that some people didn't get voting papers for the first one. They did - they just couldn't be bothered filling them out.
The meetings of the individual associations tended to be dominated by one or other general malcontent, who would harangue the few who turned up to that meeting. The vote would be by show of hands, and - why identify yourself to the main malcontent for a further harangue down at the club?
Pharmacies are not quite as concentrated in country areas as primary producers are, but I suspect trying to get a response from 'pharmacists' would incur similar responses about the process.
I haven't had nearly as much experience of public 'decision making' as you Chad, but what you write accords with what I have had. And the whole trick of the thing is to be able to implement changes - some of them actually worth doing - and continue "in power".Delete
It's no wonder that it takes humanity quite a long time to actually achieve anything - and of what is achieved, at least 50% of it should never have been done.
It is too tedious to go into what Dame Groan does not understand - or does not wish to mention - about country pharmacies, starting with the substantial price premium that attaches to an established outlet. Considering my own experience, it would be interesting to see how one might factor into the 'business model', what I think of as the 'methadone club' at my local. To me, this kind of supply of methadone/biodone is a good idea, and those people are not going to move to 60 day renewals. Just part of the scope of business for country pharmacies. Along with being able to keep the price difference when supplying 'generics'; we can only hope McKinsey applies good investigative skills to their work.ReplyDelete
And here's a little something to show us just what we're dealing with:ReplyDelete
"The far-right US congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene appeared to say she thinks she is being spied on through her television, possibly by the US government, and that someone may soon try to kill her.
In a tweet on Sunday, the Republican from Georgia said: 'Last night in my DC residence, the television turned on by itself and the screen showed someone’s laptop trying to connect to the TV.'"
Marjorie Taylor Greene implies she thinks she’s being spied on via her TV
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2023/jun/26/majorie-taylor-greene-implies-tv-spying
Now doesn't it make us all feel proud to share a species with someone like that ?
Oops, I shoulda read on a bit further before leaping in. But she's worth it.Delete
According to the Bro, the “entire civilised world” can’t wait for Vlad to get the boot. For once I don’t disagree with him, but the more perceptive among us probably still teller that hope with a smidgen of concern about who might replace Putin. That doesn’t appear to concern Greg, but he admits that he has no idea how things will turn out - whic( of course never stops him from sharing the wisdom of his battle plans.ReplyDelete
Dame Groan casually parrots the argument that frequent foot traffic is essential for pharmacies to be profitable. While I realise that I’m a sample of one, I can’t recall the last time I made a casual purchase at my local pharmacy. Admittedly I’m not counting the few times I successfully badgered mum into buying a small packet of jelly beans several decades ago, but my far-too frequent trips to the chemist to have scripts filled, get a flu shot and so on only ever result in me leaving with precisely what I came for. I don’t fill in any waiting time by idly picking up other products on a whim - even though I still like jelly beans. Nor, to the best of my knowledge, do any of my acquaintances. It may be that the Dame picks up a spare packet of corn plasters, denture cleaner or haemorrhoid cream whenever she pops into her local dispensers, but she cites no evidence that this is a widespread or common practice.ReplyDelete
As another 'sample of one', Anony, my partner and I actually utilise three pharmacies: firstly there's a big mass-product pharmacy where we go to get the best price on common pharmacy 'foot traffic' stuff, a more up-market pharmacy where we get the more unusual stuff that other pharmacies just don't stock, and a 'small business' pharmacy - just next door to our supermarket and the 'post office banking' Post Office where we pay bills and occasionally withdraw some cash, We have an account at the 'small business' pharmacy and get good service there.Delete
But not in any of them do we do 'foot traffic' buying and we even buy 'pharmacy stuff' from our supermarket. And all 4 businesses (3 pharmacies + Woolworths) seem to be doing quite well.
"the bromancer's deeply weird tank fixation, which proposes that tanks are completely useless," Be fair to the Bro, DP - yes I know that's entirely undeserved by him, but we are civilised even if he is not - tanks are useless to us because we'll never be able to transport enough of them to the batlefront, and we have no way of maintaining and supporting and re-arming them if we ever could get enough of them to Taipei.ReplyDelete
But Ukrainis and Russkis are facing each other off already close together on the same area of land, so they at least have the semblance of tanks being useful as they will now never be to us.
OoopsReplyDelete
Humans approaching limits of ‘survivability’ as sweltering heatwaves engulf parts of Asia
https://edition.cnn.com/2023/06/26/india/india-heatwave-extreme-weather-rain-intl-hnk/index.html
When does it hit Australia ?
Ok, might have to be just a touch more courteous in future:ReplyDelete
Facebook defamation ruling highlights costly legal dangers of social media posts, say lawyers
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2023-06-27/defamation-social-media-facebook-risks-townsville-case/102530504