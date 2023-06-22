In which the pond has a quiet day, with only a little onion munching on the menu ...

Every so often the pond opts for a quiet day, and the naked racism on parade in the petulant Peta splash was enough to deter the pond from going there and disturbing its day ...
The only value in the petulant outburst? To allow the pond to show off another immortal Rowe variant ...
The same sense of "nothing to see here" happened when the pond looked below the fold ...
Both the bouffant one and simplistic Simon on the voice, and after petulant Peta's splash, simpleton Simon - no conflict of interest there - had the cheek to talk of confusion?
It was too much for the pond, or even a koala, to bear, while the talk of Presidential follies merely showed why the pond would be better off reading another rag.
But needs must, and the pond is in the business of charting the decline and fall of the lizard Oz, and what better example to hand than the reptiles recycling the onion muncher, and not in the interests of comedy, but apparently to offer serious talking points, though as soon as the headline mentioned "core values", the pond immediately jumped to the obvious ...
Ah, the Tonysaurus, roaming a desolate land and devouring the very last green shoot ... there was a time, and in geological terms, it seems that time still lives on in the lizard Oz ...
Dear sweet long absent lord, it's pathetic stuff, and even worse, the reptile graphics department continued its dramatic decline with an epic attempt at a troll that merely looked like a snap of a couple of exhibits in a waxworks show ...
Why did the reptiles recycle this outing? Apparently they haven't got the money to commission anything interesting, so must run with nostalgia and the dregs of times past ...
Still whining about the 2014 budget, and evoking the ghost of Petey boy? Naturally the graphics department took it as a cue for a huge snap, and the pond took it as being in desperate need of a downsizing ...
Could it get any sillier? Relax, it's a man on a mission to do a Boris, still desperate for attention ... and speaking of Boris, after sitting through PMQs and talk of a mortgage crisis in the UK, John Crace had a tidy opener in his column
It was just after Rishi Sunak had answered Stephen Flynn’s first question that the speaker intervened. The SNP leader in Westminster had merely wondered if some of the prime minister’s promises to fix the economy showed that he had been taking honesty lessons from Boris Johnson. This was too much for Lindsay Hoyle. He urged MPs to be more cautious in their use of language. There was a danger that people might think Flynn was accusing the prime minister of deliberately misleading parliament.
So there we had it. A new precedent. No one can now compare another MP to Boris Johnson, because to do so is to accuse them of lying. Spare a thought for Jacob Rees-Mogg. Or Jake Berry. Now officially banned from being mentioned in the same breath as their hero. From now on, “to do a Johnson” is officially translated in Hansard as “to habitually tell lies”.
Of course to do an onion muncher is to don small togs, show off chest hair, hop on a bike, turn full MAMIL, eat an onion, and tell lies about the present and the past ...
John Hewson? Yes, the onion muncher actually went there, and naturally the reptiles offered another huge snap ... with modesty requiring that it be trimmed, lest someone ask about the pricing of birthday cakes ...
But what did Hewson say of the onion muncher?
Much has been made of Tony Abbott's loyalty to his colleagues but he was also disloyal to others, former opposition leader John Hewson says.
Dr Hewson said Mr Abbott had stood by former speaker Bronwyn Bishop and his chief of staff Peta Credlin.
"I suffered from his disloyalty because he was a constant channel from my office to John Howard," he told ABC Television.
Dr Hewson, leader of the opposition from 1990 until 1994 when he was toppled by Alexander Downer, said Mr Abbott was an incredibly focused and determined opposition leader.
He said that was where Ms Credlin was very good because she kept him on track.
"He did go down in history as probably the most effective leader of the opposition in the sense that he made negativity an art form, but from the point of view of good government and reform processes and so on, it was a pretty disastrous period," he said. (Just a short burst here).
At least it saves the pond from finding something to say ... instead here's a little more from a pretty disastrous man ...
Ah, the Tonysaurus strikes again ... evoking memories of his glory days, with John Hewson out and about way back in August 2018
... calling for Malware and comrade Bill to unite and silence the onion muncher ...
In a political street fight you’d certainly want Tony Abbott on your side, rather than against you. He is the champion of the negative. While he could, and should, have been a real asset to Malcolm Turnbull, he has been totally counterproductive. Ignore all he says and does. He is just for Abbott, hoping to return to the leadership by destroying Turnbull.
Abbott has not been driven by evidence-based policy, or even ideology, nor a desire to support better government, but simply by a desire to undermine Turnbull, to get even with him for taking the leadership. He seizes every opportunity to do this.
For example, having lost decisively at this week’s party meeting, he and a few of his easily misled mates now threaten to cross the floor when the NEG legislation is put to a vote. This is not a matter of principle. It is cold, calculated, disunity – hang the electoral consequences.
Given he has held so many positions on climate over the years, Abbott’s claim to support a genuine policy alternative to the NEG is about as believable as his commitment on losing to Turnbull that “there will be no wrecking, no undermining, and no sniping. I've never leaked or backgrounded against anyone. And I certainly won't start now."
Sadly no one can silence the onion muncher, champion of the negative, professional wrecker, underminer and sniper, leaker and liar about the leaking, and now it's time to reveal the source of this desperate reptile recycling ...
Ah Connor Court, you've done it again, and turned out that even the reptiles could only take so much, and had decided that they needed to edit the offering, but it was more than enough for a quiet day on the pond ...
And so to the immortal Rowe in full ...
For anyone wanting an alternative, why not Daniel Block in The Atlantic, Indian Dissidents Have Had It With America Praising Modi ...
A sample to be kept on hand for when the bromancer returns to celebrate ...
And speaking of dinosaurs, a final cartoon, because the pond will always celebrate dinosaurs and the reptiles of the lizard Oz ...
"a snap of a couple of exhibits in a waxworks show ..." Oh my, yes ... and they did that without any help at all from an AI.ReplyDelete
Tony Abbott telling us how he was the greatest and if only he had been allowed to make Australia great… ever the narcissist and still showing at least some of the five fascist traits Robert Reich mentioned Trump and the US Republicans exhibit. [https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2023/jun/17/trump-republican-party-fascism]ReplyDelete
There he is scrawling: “too many working-age people who neither work nor have serious caring responsibilities” and “re-invigorating work-for-the-dole to beat the something-for-nothing mindset”. This from one of the biggest spongers who got a compensation payment in the form of a PM’s pension from Morrison, despite Abbott having served less than the required term and being one of the biggest shipwreckers in Australian political history.
Not to mention obtaining a Rhodes Scholarship despite minimal qualifications and barely holding “real” jobs of any sort prior to entering politics. One of the most useless individuals ever to hold the country’s highest political office, still desperately seeking some sort of relevance.Delete
So the Flagship is not too proud (or cheap?) to borrow from - Connor Court? And that constitutes news? Why not just charge those who believe themselves to be public intellectuals, to have a column? - vanity publishing can be a steady earner for those who attend to the printing and binding.ReplyDelete
Although here we do see our Muncher afflicted with the 'shoulda, coulda, woulda' virus, and on a day when the person to whom he left those trivial details of how to get budget and other legislation through the parliament - the Woman from Wycheproof - also has a pennon in the rigging of the Flagship.
Oh yes, here we go via the Muncher: "Fightback! had built on the policy work undertaken earlier by pro-market think tanks and by the Business Council that had informed much of the Hawke government's policy innovation." So there we see that the years of 1983 to 1996 were really run by a Liberal government in disguise as Hawke and then Keating. And now there's no doubt that the Libs claim Hawke and Keating as their own.ReplyDelete
Then: "...the National Disability Scheme [has] been pitched as economic reforms." Does it register in the least that apart from a short period from July to mid-September 2013, the NDIS has been entirely operated and managed by the Muncher-Trumball-ScoMo government ? And then, just to top it off "...there has been much talk about productivity improvements and the need for wealth creation but hardly any coherent policy programs put forward that might bring that about." What rubbish: firstly 'productivity' is just the count of things produced divided by the hours worked. Now since our dearly loved RBA is doing its damndest to decrease the number of hours worked - by getting lots of workers fired - this will clearly lift the measure of productivity. And once it's been lifted enough, then small wage increases will be tolerated.
As for 'wealth creation', well by dragging lots of money out of thin air, we've been able to increase the profit margins of many large companies and pay their CEOs big salary increases. And if that isn't "wealth creation", I (and the RBA) don't know what is.
Yeah, Middle Aged Man In Lycra indeed - wrapped all around his head to make him immune to any possible invasion by sense and sensibility.
Some welcome input from Hewson: "He [the Muncher] did go down in history as probably the most effective leader of the opposition in the sense that he made negativity an art form, but from the point of view of good government and reform processes and so on, it was a pretty disastrous period....ReplyDelete
Chisel it in marble and lay it on his gravestone.
Tonyosaurus said "Still, it should be granted that the Howard government did comprise more substantial figures (and better political characters too) than any of it's successors"ReplyDelete
Meet Gary Hardgrave.
A Substantial Howard figure!
(Of Magical Thinking)
"Coal is a great renewable resource because the trees suck it out of the sky – that carbon dioxide – every night and turn it back into oxygen,”
Said by former Howard government minister Gary Hardgrave today in;
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2023/jun/22/woodside-has-huge-plans-to-drill-for-oil-and-gas-and-to-meet-its-climate-targets-how-does-it-do-it
Gary Hardgrave
"From 2011 he made regular contributions to Sky News Agenda and Paul Murray Live programmes as well as regular appearances on the Nine Network Today show and A Current Affair.
"He later went on to host a ‘Sky After Dark’ political opinion show on conservative television station[13] Sky News Australia,[14]where he is a regular critic of among other things, Labor Party MPs and action on climate change."
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gary_Hardgrave
The reptiles sure manage to cotton on to some real nongs, don't they. And the Libs too.Delete
And they reckon that dinosaurs had the brain size of a pea, yet somehow Hardgrave makes them look like rocket scientists ...Delete
https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-news/scientists-reconstructed-dinosaurs-pea-sized-brain-180976211/
Recycled Onion Muncher is the best the Lizard Oz can serve up as “Opinion” today? Just more proof of how thin and tawdry are the rag’s pretensions to being “quality journalism”ReplyDelete
BTW, I wonder if the author of that “” piece on Ukraine is the same Alastair Walton who was a leading light in the Liberals at the ANU in the late
‘70s?
You reckon they might be cutting down to tabloid size Real Soon Now, Anony ?Delete
Oh dear:ReplyDelete
"As we know from the OECD’s data, profits have played more than twice the role that wages have played in driving up Australian inflation over the past few quarters. They’re not even close to equal in terms of impact."
Reserve Bank shocked — SHOCKED — to discover price gouging going on
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/reserve-bank-shocked-shocked-to-discover-price-gouging-going-on/ar-AA1cONSy?