In which the tinkling Trinca distracts the pond from the real entertainment ...

Truly the action is elsewhere than the lizard Oz this day, with the reptiles offering only perfunctory coverage down the page ...
"By agencies"?
Come on reptiles, come on, there should be live reporting of the antics, a sense of excitement, a report on the mango Mussolini's intervention, with bonus racial slurs, the vote for Byron Donalds and so on ...
This is what the Murdochians have worked for, and has been years in the making, and now it's to be casually tossed aside, like it's just another Brexit disaster?
Really, reptiles?
And with petulant Peta apparently MIA, the pond was left with this to contemplate at the top of the digital page ...
Golly, pot, kettle, and all that, and it seems as if Labor might be in with a chance in NSW, and so this futtocky Fitzy was dragooned in to produce the first of the new year's attempts at a reptile hit squad ...
Meanwhile, down the bottom of the page, the commentary section was festooned with lizard Oz editorials designed to fill in sundry MIA gaps ...
Say what? No contribution from Killer Creighton? But Cathy Wilcox had whipped up a cartoon just for him ...
Meanwhile, the pond's partner's office has been decimated by workers reporting a touch of the bug (actually worse than decimated, but the pond can't remember the word for a third. Trecimated?)
As for the rest, the pond never thought it would turn to the y'artz, but here we are, with the tinkling Trinca ...
Say what? It's January 4th, now deployed on the 5th, and the reptiles are just catching up with an exhibition that opened last September?
As usual, the reptiles didn't bother with links or actual illustrations, though they're easy enough to find, with the announcement at the NGA here, and another NGA publicity fest here, which - gasp - had a painting of flowers at the top of it, forcing Jordan Peterson and Dame Slap to flee the internet in terror ...
Even worse ...
Apparently the tinkling Trinca was triggered by talk of an ironing board ...
The tinkling Trinca is a little confused? So is the pond ... what the fuck is she on about?
What's wrong with Margaret Preston painting flowers? The pond would take one Preston over a dozen Sid Nolans celebrating a sociopath with a tendency to scribbling meandering testaments Una bomber style ... though to be sure, to be sure, the pond shares Ned's Tipperary roots ... as noted at the possibly disappearing Trove here ...
All that noted, muh lud, heck the pond would even prefer a Wilcox cartoon celebrating the way that the land down under is now open for business ...
The pond realises all this is not the usual pond turf, but there's only a short tinkling Trinca to go ...
The magnificent Sidney Nolan Ned Kelly series?
Stop right there, you tinkling goose ... you mean that tedious helmet meme about a sociopath flogged to death by an artist who landed on a gimmick?
Give the pond an as mentioned Preston or crazed Tucker any day ...
A dinkum Melbourne tram will always beat a helmet meme pounded to death, especially as Ned was too dumb to think about his legs (though by golly it would have seen him fit right into the mutilating world celebrated in great style in The Banshees of Inisherin).
As for the rest, it's the last time the pond will bother with feeble lizard Oz attempts to understand the y'artz ...
Long ago Marshall McLuhan established the only rule that counted, in The Medium is The Massage, at the internet archive here ...
Now can we all just grab the popcorn and get back to some real entertainment?
Who cares about the result? Just make sure the movie runs a decent three hours, three days or three years, and it's ALL IN CAPS, BECAUSE SHOUTING LOUDLY IS THE ONLY WAY FORWARD ...
THEN WE CAN ALL ENJOY THE MURDOCHIAN GOP CLOWN SHOW, as celebrated by the immortal Rowe....
Sheesh, immortal Rowe, it's another reference to y'artz and Dayvide and Napoleon Crossing the Alps. Enough of the y'artz already ...
Greetings DP. The Oz is running on the smell of barrel scrapings lately. As you wryly note, the totally newsworthy GOP ructions are dutifully ignored by the reptiles in favour of mindless waffle such as that served today up by (just) Managing Editor Trinca...ReplyDelete
No expert on artwork is Trinca
On form and design she's no thinker
She looked at some art
Then had a brainfart
And her consequent piece was a stinker
Ah well, just a teensy bit of commentary to prepare us for the Trincas of the world:Delete
Philosophers tackle ancient mystery of why women clean and men don’t notice
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/dec/22/science-of-why-women-clean-and-men-dont-notice-theyve-done-it
It seems that some women don't notice either.
Oh dear, who's gonna tell the Bromancer ?ReplyDelete
Australian defence force to spend $1bn acquiring naval strike missiles and army rocket systems
https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2023/jan/05/australian-defence-force-to-spend-1bn-acquiring-naval-strike-missiles-and-army-rocket-systems