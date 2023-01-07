In which the reptiles usher in a dismal new year with a string of stand-ins, second raters, and endlessly repetitive loons ...

Early this morning the reptiles at the lizard Oz didn't even bother pretending a cursory interest in the unfolding GOP comedy which portends a distastrous couple of years ...
Instead this was the line-up on the far right hand side of the digital edition ...
Extreme weather events to get worse? No shit Sherlock, where's Lloydie of the Amazon when he's needed? Will the Major return on Monday to put this climate catastrophist in her place?
And what about Petey boy still blathering on about fertility? Is there a Freudian in the house?
And there's Dame Slap back to form, blathering on about the voice ... and immediately earning another red card from the pond ... only matched by the red card the pond handed out to the craven Craven, tucked away out of sight but discovered by the pond when it went hunting ... doing a ying to Dame Slap's yang (or vice versa) ...
Red cars all round, and that's how the pond ended up with this tired old import ...
The pond can't say that it's happy. How many times can the pond talk of the Talibanisation of the United States, and not end up sounding like Dame Slap rabbiting on about the voice?
How many times can the pond remind the loons in the Murdochian ecosystem that they've encouraged the pro-Putinistas at Faux Noise and in the GOP?
But here we are, and a bare seven days into the new year and already the pond is feeling tired ...
Their conclusion? It's their conclusion?
Oh come on, on a daily basis the Murdochians contrive to explain how the West has become morally soft and politically disconnected and women's rights and the rights of minorities sure signs that everyone wants to turn trans ... and the whole world will be rooned ...
And yet here we are, celebrating Hitler Youth yet again ...
You have to go to church to learn you're not number one and you're not alone? Presumably Russians are consoling themselves in the same way, at least if you take this immortal Rowe
in hand ...
Perhaps Henninger can head off to church in Russia, and discover he's not alone. Why he might even find Tuckyo Carlson preaching in a nearby pew ...
Meanwhile, the pond can hear some calling out that it can't be that bad, but it is, it is ... just look at the rest of the feeble rabble below the reptile fold in the comments section ...
Apart from the """ types and the lizard Oz editorialist doing the hard yards, there's only the oscillating fan and Gemma ... doing the usual reptile rant about the energy debacle and never mind that dreadful climate catastrophist Angelica Snowden warning that extreme weather events might get worse ... and yet here we are ...
The only upside the pond could see? There was no stock shot of a power station or windmills or solar panels ... just an invocation of tulips ... and we're now a long way from that dreadful catastrophist talk of extreme weather events likely "to get worse" ...
So it's on with the urgent need to nuke the country to solve a problem that doesn't exist in many reptile minds ... because climate science to the reptiles is roughly akin to tulips to the Dutch ... a form of wanton mass hysteria ... (the sort of argument you want to deploy when you don't want to mention mass hysteria about a sighting of Christ in a toasted cheese sandwich) ...
Ah well, you take your profits and your prophets were you find them, and back in November 2021 Sam was a gas man ...
Part of the problem facing the Federal Government comes down to the complex requirements of such a transition, Mr Berridge said, noting that most studies point to a need for natural gas as a source of dispatchable energy for the next decade or two at least.
“That is the reality. The problem is that a lot of people don’t accept that reality,” he said.
“They’re happy to wait for new technologies which don’t exist yet to magically pop into existence and enable a transition to 100% renewable power straight away. Because there’s a lot of people screaming for it, politically it makes sensible carbon policy challenging.”
Ah reality, and accepting reality and so on and so forth, and luckily there's absolutely no sign that extreme weather events will get worse, and so we can sail on ... and as for ...
"Sensible carbon policy"?!
In the pond's world, when ever it hears talk like that it reaches either for a Glock or the Bjorn-again one or Lloydie of the Amazon or the dog botherer or Major Mitchell ... and yet here we are ... standing by to nuke the country ...
Oh not the fucking voice again, and kicking the tyres as a form of climate science.
And as for "Every sensible person wants the cleanest, greenest most sustainable energy mix possible?"
Somebody tell the pond it's dreaming ...
Oh go on, pull the other one, wait until the pond dobs you in to the dog botherer Gemma, then you'll be in deep doo dah ...
Meanwhile, the pond is reminded of the sort of action Gemma's idle rhetoric produced ... with an indication of just how the United States is going to deal with climate change in the next few years ...
Danny Henny: "...the liberal democratic values that won two world wars and helped the West to rise to economic and cultural dominance." Yeah, sure, those Western armies marched all the way across Europe to Moscow, defeating those Western Germans all along the way. Nobody but us wonderful Westies - but then how did Russia get to take over eastern Europe ?ReplyDelete
And wow, as soon as it was 'over', we Westies went back to try to re-establish the colonial slavery that had given us such economic and cultural "dominance". Except a few of our old colonies didn't go for it: the south Asian 'Indians' and the Vietnamese just for a couple.
Danny Henny again: "But perhaps the moment is right to revive Benedict's argument for religion's proper role in rganising a coherent, self confident society, or nation." Yeah, right on; the 'Catholic Religion' was paramount in establishing and maintaining "a coherent, self-confident society, or nation" in Italy, and Germany and Spain in the early 20thC wasn't it.ReplyDelete
Can anybody point out anywhere else religion did a job ? Like maybe throughout South America - how the Catholic religion shaped the "coherent self-confident" society-nations of Brazil, Argentina and Chile just for some examples. And is still doing it in lots of other places.
Did somebody say that the likes of Ratzinger are only remembered because they are mostly forgotten ?
Oh Gemma: "...the breathtaking disintegration of the crypto exchange FTX. The world was so quick to embrace the feel-good juju peddled by this baby-faced wunderkind..." The world ? The world is 8 billion people, if "the world" had leapt in, FTX would have had many $trillions to play with, not just a few miserable $billions. The FTX thing was just an almost completely vanishingly small 'tulip mania' in actuality.ReplyDelete
They just can't help themselves, the reptiles, can they. They have to leap into 'the vibe' of the thing with no concern for accuracy or honesty in any way at all.
Ratz was of course even more shifty than an outhouse rat.ReplyDelete
The book featured describes all of the very-stinky details. But I disagree with his call to renew the monstrous institution.
