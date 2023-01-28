In which the reptiles return for the weekend, and it isn't a pretty or pleasing sight ...

Back in the land of the reptiles? Might as well be singing Back in the U.S.S.R.
Been away so long, hardly knew the place? Good to be back home?
Not bloody likely, all is drearily the same, all is predictable, while esteemed pond correspondents can run wild and free and report on the Blot and bootiful Daisy, and it's just not fair ...
The pond is once again reduced to just mentioning that Marina Hyde is out and about with Why is British politics a raging bin-fire? Don’t ask the misunderstood heroes who held the torches. Omelette!
So the pond started the weekend in a vengeful and bloody-minded way. and immediately began to hand out red cards.
First to be sent packing from the field was Dame Slap ...
What the incroyable fuck?
This is the woman from Planet Janet, above the faraway tree, who hates the UN, and international agreements and all that jazz, and even warned that the UN would use climate science to introduce world government by Xmas and now she's appealing to international law to sustain her confected, ongoing, endless display of hate to pesky, difficult, uppity blacks wanting a voice?
Don't ask the pond to go anywhere near that level of crap.
No, it's simply too much for a bear, and the pond, to bear ... and while in the mood, a couple more red cards followed ...
That pompous portentous blowhard, nattering "Ned", talking about credibility?
And Shanners blathering about a bureaucratic limbo? They could both fuck right off, and leave the pond alone ...
But look at the line-up as presented to the pond early on a Saturday morning ... see the alternatives ...
They dragged a moth-eaten, bedraggled Adams out of the closet to fill in the gap? The greatest faux lefty, the worst of the Murdochian lickspittle lackeys, the most loyal servant of the Chairman the rag has on its books? Even Juan Williams couldn't manage to be such a perfectly disingenuous flunkey ... (yes the pond knows it's defaming liveried footmen).
There was nothing for it ... the pond had to go back to the dog botherer for another serve of confected hate, even if he did pretend he was up on Sam Beckett, Adamov and Ionesco ...
Oh fucketty fuck, still on with the climate science denialism and a warning, if the dog botherer actually uses the words "virtue signalling", the pond is likely to run screaming from the room ...
Even a mention of 'leets would be likely to jangle the nerves, much like a dentist hitting a nerve and asking in a mild voice if that hurt ...
What an unendurable scribbler he is, but there is some good news.
When last visiting the reptiles, all the click bait videos would show up, and the pond was left with a dilemma ... keep them in, or hide them from view, what with the pond using screen caps and so with deceptively neutered videos on view ...
In the new form of access, these have been reduced to "media links", with just a description of the contents ...
What a grand compromise ... and what a splendid outcome ...
Ah, there you go. Goon show style sound effects of pounding footsteps, if you please Master Wallace Greenslade, as the pond runs screaming from the room ...
And that's all the commentary the pond is going to offer on the dog botherer this day.
Really. If you want to head off to the U.S.S.R. for blather about Greta and teen spirits and virtue signalling and all that crap, don't expect the pond to indulge in an argument. You'll have to do the hard yards yourself in the comments section ...
The pond might be serving up this brand of shit sandwich, but the pond doesn't have to take it seriously ... nor get into a discussion of climate science with a prize maroon ...
And there you have it, a fuckwit monomaniacally scribbling in an obsessive compulsive way about all the same things as when the pond last bumped into him in the lizard Oz ...
Oh to be running wild and free, but instead the reptiles served up a great pile of steaming bromancer ...
Now the pond has abandoned any pretence at pacifist principles and is all in on Ukraine serving the sociopathic Vlad the impaler a tidy upper cut, followed by a right hook to the temple and a bloody knock out.
That was back in September last year, but if anything Tuckyo Rose and his lickspittle lackey fellow travellers at Faux Noise has become even louder and more insufferable, as have the quislings and treasonous sell-outs in the GOP.
Why does the bromancer never mention this? Okay, okay, the pond understands that wearing blinkers is a natural condition for the man who loved the onion muncher and does his best to be a fundamentalist bigoted tyke ... and who finds shutting up and impossible act of self-control, which might explain the hairs on the palms of his hands ...
Uh huh, so is he going to mention Tuckyo Rose and Faux Noise at last?
Tuckyo has been at it hard these last few days, ever since the news of the tanks landed, warning of nuclear war and doing his level best to fear monger in an hysterical way ....
The pond isn't going to provide a link, it's just going to provide a sighting just to prove the point ...
Even worse, Tuckyo borrowed the bromancer's favourite phrase "this is nuts" and likely didn't even pay a token sum for the shameless appropriation ...
Meanwhile the bromancer was happily blathering on ...
And that's why the bromancer is an insufferable twerp. Blather about cultural change, existential purpose, atomised ennui, destructive identity politics, glib talk of 'leets.
And he was still at it a day ago with Fox News host Tucker Carlson unpacks NATO’s decision to send tanks to Ukraine, and no, the pond won't be providing a link, but it will note that Tuckyo outburst produced these sorts of comments ...
Yes, Tuckyo asks the right question for isolationists and Vlad the Terrible lovers.
There's the work of the bromancer's kissing cousin in a nutshell ... while the bromancer has the gall and the cheek to blather on about concerned conservative voices.
Fuck him, and fuck the lickspittle fellow travelling gravy train he rode in on ... with not once a note about the role that his kissing American conservative cousins are playing ...
The capacity for drivel is endless, the wearing of blinkers essential for any outing ... but the pond is tired of mentioning Tuckyo and now will do anything just to make it end ...
The pond knows that the bromancer loves to be an armchair general, but when will he take the fight up to chairman Rupert and his array of quislings and fellow travellers?
If the final gobbet is any clue, the pond will be a long time waiting ... and meanwhile, it's only right and proper that the bromancer should end up doing a Kissinger ...
And meanwhile, the bromancer is fighting for the right of the chairman to make a buck or three out of.a man obsessed with candy and with a deep love for Vlad the Impaler ...
And so to a bonus, and a further whinge from the pond, because on a weekend the reptiles are once again full of it, and who fuller than the lesser half of the Shanners' tribe, the Angelic one, and so the pond has no time to roam, but must offer up this, and it's not any form of compensation ...
The pond only offers this because it knows that there are some Freudians in the house, and there were some Freudians who thought that Jacindaphobia was only a feature of reptiles fearing being deballed ...
It turns out that it's a deeper psychological condition, in which women, climate science denialism, terror of chup-eating Kiwis and Ardernaphobia can afflict any gender ... and especially women who have been taught to know their place by the Catholic church ...
Poor Angelic one. She's never really got over being turned into a breeding machine to feed the Ponzi scheme known as the Catholic church, and her alternatives show the skill with which brain-washing techniques can be made to work on women without the strength to resist ...
And there you have it, pretty stupid, pretty vacuous, pretty predictable, pretty Margie, pretty Angela (is it the sharing of names that makes it work?), but above all, extremely Freudian, and extremely weird, and no chance for the pond to do a Tootle and leave the tracks and wander wild and free, and instead there's just time for an immortal Rowe, showing another with balls in his hand ...
It's always the detail ...
The "out and about" Marina: "Let’s face it, if newspaper commentary of any type were remotely market-moving, the columns warning people off Johnson – from left and right – might have effected something other than a massive majority in his favour in 2019."ReplyDelete
Hmmm. So the 'raging bin-fire of politics' is really all due to the voters ignoring the wisdom of "the press". Yeah, got that: just think Abbott, Turnbull, Morrison.
Or as Pill Adams might have it: we're all as happy as a bastard on Father's DayDelete
Now I didn't know that January 26 is 'Republic Day' in India - the day that celebrates India's freedom from British domination. Clearly as more Indians migrate to Australia (just 721,000 so far but increasing rapidly) then we can switch January 26 to become Republic Day (even though Australia isn't one) and pick some other day (3rd, or maybe 15th, of March ?) as Great South Land Day (the name change to dissociate it from colonialism).ReplyDelete
But hey, just notice some real "virtue-signalling" by the Boverer: "the critical role of cheap, reliable energy in lifting people out of poverty". Yeah man, and there's no cheaper, and very reliable, energy available than wind and solar. But as to virtue-signalling, well you just gotta, don't you: nobody can discern your virtue level merely by looking at your face (but they may be just able to discern your level of anti-virtue).
GB - right alongside India there, Pakistan can share the Boverer's enthusiasm for 'cheap reliable energy', as evidenced by yet another almost total 'power down' at the start of this week. Fortunately wind and solar account for barely 5% of generation, so by the Boverer's thinking, consumers in Pakistan should be laughing.Delete
No doubt the Angelic one spends a goodly part of each week chanting Latin, but I am guessing she has little understanding of that which she chants. Very likely she thinks the aside that Ms Ardern was 'all status - no quo' was very clever, but - it makes no sense from either classical or idiomatic Latin. 'no quo' would translate, clumsily, as 'no as it is' - ???ReplyDelete
Even our Henry has a better record of using classical allusions properly in context, even if the context is itself contrived, to align with Rupert's wishes.
Oh, and since we have read the Angelic column - she has also salted it with 'the baby consumes your life and your heart'. Well, in the Angelic's case, she has shared with us her own deep, personal, pain in having to tell one of her sometime babes, now grown up, that he would have to get along with not being considered truly a member of the family because of his choice of partner in life. Her pain, not his, because clearly he turned away from the teaching of the one true faith, and presumably allowed his personal feelings to direct his life.
What the western world and Amerika in particular needs right now is to bring back Captain Midnight and his merry crew - they would very quickly would sort thingsReplyDelete