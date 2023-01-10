In which the pond welcomes back Lloydie of the Amazon, endures a good Groaning and celebrates the lizard Oz editorialist's cheekiness ...

Speaking of satire and ridicule versus getting the reptiles to argue and defend their position, is there a reptile in the house willing to admit the role that Faux Noise and the Murdochians played supporting the 147 members of Congress that voted for the big lie and thereby set a splendid example for the loons of Brazil?
Sorry, that's just a teaser, a way of luring stray readers past the shoals and rocks of a jolly good Groaning, wherein only a special elite force of cultists can find any pleasure ...
More of that anon, but first momentous news ... Lloydie of the Amazon is back and he's setting the records straight.
It was way back on 29th November 2022 that the pond last noted a Lloydie missive, blathering on about the Great Barrier Reef and the pond had wondered if he'd turned into the great white whale, and an endless quest, so mysterious was the lengthy absence.
Perhaps he'd retreated to Peru to continue his good work as an eminent climate scientist dedicated to saving the Amazon...
Yes, he's still got his Amazonian credentials in his CV, though the last the pond heard was in the Graudian, when it was all ending in tears and a court case and suits and The Australian's environment editor planned retreat involving shaman and hallucinogens, court told.
Lloydie has been cruelly mocked over the years - Fun fact, Graham Lloyd used to live in a hippie commune near Nimbin; so the @australian’s environment editor, graham lloyd, is a climate change sceptic but is fully on board with alfredo the peruvian faith healer - but the pond will have none of that and is standing by for yet another important contribution to climate science with the return of the great white whale ...
Has the pond done a big enough build to this momentous moment? No, not nearly enough?
Maestro, a drum roll and blare of trumpets and ...
A solid start. No snap of satanic windmills, nor even an array of solar panels, just a clueless grinning loon ready to be set straight by the master of climate science ...
That's it? After that extended break, the oracle returns and that's all he wrote? Climate science denialism isn't what it used to be at the lizard Oz, and yesterday's outing by the Caterist was much more fun ...
Meanwhile, over at the CSIRO, a bunch of confused ne'er do wells and lickspittle lackeys ...
Australians will experience climate change mainly through weather and climate extremes.
Australia is expected to experience an increase in extremely high temperatures, and droughts in southern areas.
A consequential increase in the number of dangerous fire weather days is projected, and a longer fire season for southern and eastern Australia.
A decrease in the frequency of extremely cold temperatures is expected.
Fewer tropical cyclones are expected but a greater proportion will be of high intensity.
Heavy rainfall events are expected to continue to become more intense, as warmer air can hold more water vapour (a 7 per cent increase in atmospheric moisture for every degree of global warming).
Extreme sea levels that had a probability of occurring once in 100 years are projected to occur each year by the end of this century if we achieve a lower emissions scenario, and by mid-century with higher emissions.
Extensive, intense and longer-lasting marine heatwaves are expected, leading to increased risk of more frequent and severe coral bleaching.
And so on and on, and t's way past time for Lloydie of the Amazon to sort that mob out, and with that done and dusted, or made sodden as desired, there's nothing for it but satisfying the cultists with a serve of the Groaning, and as always, catastrophe lurks just around the corner if people refuse to heed the Groaner in full featherless flight ...
And so on with the final gobbet of groans and sighs ...
Another Tuesday of "we'll all be rooned", and the pond has done its duty, and please no idle talk about the housing market having collapsed to record lows, the real issue - as everyone knows - is those bloody workers demanding a fair share of the pie, which will see the economy rooned by Xmas...
And so to a survey of the reptile commentary scene, just to show off the pond's workings and prove that the pond had nothing up its sleeve ...
It's up to Albo to persuade MTG, Gaetz and the rest of the GOP rabble?
No reason to read Jennings then, and no need to bother with Joe, the lesser member of the Kelly gang, though he's been amazingly prolific these past few days, filling in as the bromancer, and "Ned" and others have an extended holyday break ...
Well played Joe, you've done much to plug the lizard Oz's domestic credibility gap ...
And that means the pond can turn with a clear conscience to the lizard Oz editorialist, to check on whether the reptiles will acknowledge any role in what happened in the United States on January 6th, and so by extension set a fine example for Brazilian loons these past few days ...
Just the usual then ... Albo must persuade barking mad Americans to come to heel, and Lula must heal the barking mad loons who followed the example of the GOP, the mango Mussolini and Faux Noise ...
And yet, and yet ... for those who can remember ...
And so the pond remains defiant.
You might attempt to argue with the lizard Oz editorialist, and patiently point out the reptiles' monstrous stupidity and hypocrisy, but what happens when you ask them to argue and defend their position?
Total, comprehensive and complete amnesia strikes and all is forgotten, and how then can they be stymied by their own thinking? To begin with, that suggests that they're capable of thinking, as opposed to chanting out a few idle slogans ...
No, the pond will always settle for a cartoon or two as the answer ...
And speaking of expert professional liars, con artists, snake oil sellers, clowns, frauds and sociopaths, as the pond always finds itself doing ...
Ukraine rejects Russia’s claim of a deadly strike on troops in the east. (NY Times, possible paywall)
Russia’s Defense Ministry said it had carried out a strike that “killed 600 people,” but no evidence has emerged to support the claim.
On Sunday, Russia’s Defense Ministry said that it had carried out a strike on military dormitories in Kramatorsk that “killed 600 people,” calling it revenge for a Ukrainian attack on a facility housing Russian soldiers on New Year’s Day. That Ukrainian strike, in the occupied eastern city of Makiivka, left at least dozens of Russian soldiers dead and renewed criticism of the Russian military among some prominent supporters of Moscow’s war effort.
Analysts said Moscow’s claim of a retaliatory attack was likely aimed at placating anger among some Russians over Makiivka. But even some Russian pro-war bloggers, who closely follow military moves, expressed skepticism of the Defense Ministry’s account.
Ukrainian authorities acknowledged that there were strikes in Kramatorsk hours before Russia’s announcement, saying on Sunday morning that some buildings had been damaged by missiles, but they reported no casualties.
And that's got to be worth another cartoon, and a reminder of just who the Murdochians and Faux Nose supported while he tried to shake down Ukraine ...
Is Lloydie really back? There’s a certain pedantic tone to today’s brief contribution (“a once in every 100 years event does not mean It will happen once every 100 years....”) that makes me suspect that Polonius may be acting as his ghostwriter.ReplyDelete
CSIRO: "Australians will experience climate change mainly through weather and climate extremes.ReplyDelete
Australia is expected to experience an increase in extremely high temperatures, and droughts in southern areas."
Oh my, and just as Crikey is telling us via MSN what a wonderful success our export of all that primary produce is:
After years of neglect, Australia’s economy is now back among global leaders
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/after-years-of-neglect-australia-s-economy-is-now-back-among-global-leaders/ar-AA16768K
Oh Groany: "Let's be clear on what the aim is, or should be: sustainable real wage increases that don't lead to inflationary pressures or loss of jobs." Ok, what does she mean: that wages can keep on increasing forever provided that the level of inflation (the magical 2 - 3 per cent beloved of the Reserve Bank ?) just continues on unaltered forever ? And nobody gets sacked ?ReplyDelete
So: "There's no point in achieving high nominal wage rises if the outcome is simply higher inflation..." But is that any different from achieving middling wage rises with middling inflation ? So that "the classic dog chasing its tail" just goes on forever ? And the big end of town goes from $10mill per year to $20mill per year and on to $30mill per year ?
And has Groany ever noticed that things are good for "the workers" only when wage increases actually do exceed inflation. So that then prices have to rise so that "the big end" can continue to get their salary increases and "the shareholders" [tm Dame Slappy] can get higher dividends.
And that this is just a perpetual 'feed-back loop' ?