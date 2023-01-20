In which the pond runs wild and celebrates its freedumb ...

Likely the lizard Oz will be out of bounds for some time, and the pond had a choice.
Fold up the tent and steal into the night, or run wild and free, and then the pond came up with a wiz idea.
What if it managed to produce the same sort of defensive lockdown in other chairman publications?
What if it began sampling the delights of the WSJ, for example?
The trouble is, when the pond looked, all it turned up was mouldy old Rove ...
Back in the day, the roving Rove used to turn up in the lizard Oz, together with sundry other WSJ imports, and the pond routinely ignored him, and them ...
But dire times call for dire strategies, and so the pond went a roving and a wooing ...
Which is of course entirely different from the disconnect the pond experiences with each new George Santos revelation, but say what you will, at least the roving Rove is short, and the pond was almost temped by that offer of that gutless wonder Paul Ryan musing on populism and the return to conservatism ... perhaps another day, perhaps another time ...
Now the pond won't pretend that this is the same as the hole in the bucket man blathering on about climate, but for the moment, the pond is in a new world order and so it turned to the NY Post, because one of the pond's rules must be that it features the Chairman's publications ... and what do you know, there are aliens involved in a world wide conspiracy ...
Elites and they're extraterrestrial and freedumb, always with the freedumb, and the pond wouldn't know the bloviating Bovard from a hole in the tar in King street, but immediately liked the cut of his jib ...
The pond felt no need to hide its workings - note that NY Post obsession with Joe Biden - even when dealing with WEF there was more on jolly Joe - but had to get to the alien punchline ...
Ah. here it's the NY Times as the axis of weevils, and there's kind words for Uncle Elon, and an absolute disinterest in mentioning Faux News howlers, or George Santos or Kitara or whatever, and a sense that the bloviating Bovard was part of an international brotherhood ...
What does the pond think? File under coronavirus, freedumb, Joe Biden, Switzerland and uncle Elon, and extraterrestrials and aliens conquering earth ...
And then the pond decided it could go freelance.
It had served up a couple of offerings from behind the chairman's paywall, and then thanks to that mention of the NY Times, it remembered that in the distant past The Bulwark had noted the NY Times doing a classic bit of both siderism by offering up a serve of Kellyanne Conway, a way of bringing her in, much as they tried to do with Jason Bourne, and, back in the old days, with Smiley, who was always coming in from some sort of cold ...
Sure the pond could have gone Ross Douthat or David Brooks, but why not go there, because the Gray Lady reached some sort of peak of cluelessness and offer a much better brand of illustration than the lizard Oz ...
Why that almost gives the mango Mussolini a kind of Piss Christ feel, and note the headline ... it's far superior to the graphics department at the lizard Oz.
And talk about class, here was the old gray lady offering a notorious fraud, offering a case for the mango Mussolini .. and the case against, because that's the both siderist way ...
Best of all, there's no need to comment ... the piece is sufficient unto itself ... and besides some time ago Jonathan Last said it all in The Bulwark ...
The New York Times is such a liberal media bubble that it paid Kellyanne Conway and handed her real estate on its opinion page for a piece about Donald Trump. Because Kellyanne has a long history as a straight shooter and honest broker who can give truthful and unbiased information while adding value for Times subscribers.
Three cheers for both sides.
At last the pond can reveal its secret vices and the sort of reading it does outside the lizard Oz bubble.
And at least the pond can a cheer for the illustrations, which are spiffing, though up against them the text gets a tad compressed ... but still what a vision of an orator at work, well worth the blemish ...
Why that's distilled essence of art, worthy of a worthy orator.
Then there were more gobbets to go ...
And there were questions to be asked, but the pond didn't need to ask them ...
As for the media bubbles people keep themselves in, say what you will about the woke socialist antifa subscribers of the New York Times—but they are paying their hard-earned money to get the views of Kellyanne Conway and Ross Douthat. How about the people watching Fox News and Newsmax and reading the Federalist and Townhall? Is both-sides journalism a thing at those places, too?
It was a whole new world for the pond, getting out of the tent and spending a little time in a howling blizzard ...
And then came another splendid illustration, again forcing the text into a smaller size, but by this stage the pond was beyond worrying, it just wanted the production values ... a sense of a colossus in our midst, worthy of a kind of Leni Riefensthal, Triumph of the Will styling ...
Splendid stuff, with those roiling clouds evoking the ancient Greeks and Romans, of the sort seen at the beginning of Olympia ... (plus bonus nudity, but of an Aryan kind, so entirely okay).
And so to a final gobbet ...
But how will the pond stay in touch with local events?
Well there's always the cartoonists, and strangely that bid by the old Gray Lady to help buff up Conway's image as an informed, insightful commentator was only matched by the taking seriously of the mango Mussolini and his chances, and meanwhile ...
The mango Mussolini didn't even make the infallible Pope's list of jerks who'd hung around too long ... not even worth sharing a stage with the sociopathic Vlad, the autocratic Xi, or the theocrats of the Ali and Benji school...
By this time the pond was in a state of delirium ... so this is what freedumb is really like. Why the pond might even sneak off to Quadrant, or back to the Speccie mob for a serve of old Flinty, aaagh me hearties ...
The war with China was still going on. The pond didn't have to read the bromancer to get a whiff of it, the pond could find it everywhere ...
Sure this serve of Flinty, aagh me hearties was positively ancient by pond standards, you could see the greenish mould on the side of the bowl.
And sure anyone could head off to the Speccie mob to get a serve of it, but there was something wild and licentious about leaving the reptile bubble ... to be reminded that it wasn't just Sharri who knew all about that military lab and the wicked Fauci ...
And there you go, ex abundanti cautela! Who needs the hole in the bucket man on a Friday, when our Flinty can do the job, aaargh me hearties ... and what's the bet that climate science will result in a mention of the faithful at prayer?
Splendid stuff ... and while the pond isn't sure how long it can keep all this up, and how long it might take before there's a fix done on the paywall crack, consider it a way of holding the fort for those who care to comment on just about anything ... while the pond wraps up proceedings in the usual way with an immortal Rowe ...
How wonderful to welcome Flinty back, and to see him reinforcing his anti-elitist, Man of the People credentials by going full-on COVID conspiracy theorist. And a bit of Latin. That,s the cherry on top!ReplyDelete
It’s a bit sad, though, to see that he’s abandoned his his attacks on the Leets in favour of the more traditional, duller, “Ruling Classes”; in his prime, nobody could direct a more curdled sneer towards the Leets than Flinty. He also seems to have taken a few decades to have realise that China has become something of a major economic player. Still, if Polonius isn’t available to bemoan the treachery of Whitlam selling out to the Commies 50 years ago, than Flinty’s your man!
So is the Speccie the last refuge for those loons now deemed too gaga for the Lizard Oz?