In which the pond returns to the lizard Oz, and the gorge slowly rises ...

And so the nightmare returns, and the pond needed a shot of comedy to help with its return to the lizard Oz, and it came in the form of an esteemed correspondent's link ...
Real news, honest views and dinkum spelling, and if you believe any of that, the pond has a harber brudge to sell ya ... and will take a modest down paement ... for this is the END, my frunds, the end of laughter and soft lies, the end of days the pond had tried to hide ...
Here, have a kartoon ...
And so the pond begins, and some might ask, why with the lizard Oz editorialist, and that's because the irony runs thick and deep with this one ...
Yes, after months of confected displays of hatred, of cultivating fear and loathing, of giving space to baying mobs snarling in a sinister way at the voice, the reptiles of the lizard Oz found themselves in awkward company ... echoing Senator Thorpe's anti-voice position ...
As usual in such matters, the irony flew over the lizard Oz editorialist's head ... but the irony grew even thicker ...
For months the pond refused to run Dame Slap and her race-driven hatred besmirching the lizard Oz - though precious little besmirching needed to be done for it to be fully and comprehensively besmirched - and now things have come to a pretty pass.
While still demanding more detail, regurgitating the venom of the snake-like mutton Dutton, the reptiles find themselves urging their sheep to consider the views of Langton, Pearson, Wyatt, Calma et al ...
But the reptiles long ago comprehensively fucked any calm consideration of a voice ... and not even a cartoonist could hide that with a placatory joke...
And so as the pond returns to the reptiles, it was faced with a dilemma.
Should it give voice to the reptile voices raging at the voice? After all, it had routinely handed Dame Slap a red card and thought nothing of it ...
Alas and alack, our Henry was one of the ones at it this day ... and all that could come to mind was a warped version of Hamlet ...
Alas, poor hole in the bucket man! The pond knew him, gentle reader: a fellow of infinite jest, of most excellent fancy: he hath borne the pond's postings on his back a thousand times; and now, how abhorred in my imagination it is! my gorge rims at it. Here hung those lips that I have kissed I know not how oft. Oh sickest of Freudian visions. Where be your gibes now? your gambols? your songs? your flashes of merriment, that were wont to set the table on a roar? Not one now, to mock your own grinning? quite chap-fallen? Now get you to my lady’s chamber, and tell her, let her paint an inch thick, to this favour she must come; make her laugh at that.
But sadly there's no laughs for the pond ... and yet look at the dismal choices the pond faced on its return ...
Well might Gabi gabble on about Ye, and his brand of hate ... well might Trinca tinkle on about gongs ... well might the lizard Oz try to plug the gaps left by the holyday makers ... well might the Price continue to be priceless ...there was our Henry's outing in the patented brand and form of lizard Oz hate to contemplate, and the pond couldn't shirk its duty ... and if it were to be done, it was best done quickly ...
Yeah nah, the lizard Oz has done its level best to encourage an epidemic of dystopian violence, and now they've discovered the company they must keep as a result, it's too late to shove that genie back into the bottle ...
Meanwhile, speaking of dystopian violence, the pond can at least end in the traditional way with an immortal Rowe ...
Dammit, can the pond just have one reading from outside the bigoted world of the reptiles, with this sampling of the text here ... as the pond yearns for a coup to unseat the sociopathic Vlad the terrible ...
And so the pond can keep on dreaming, and now to end with something altogether different, another blast from film schools past, in its day a revolutionary moment in special effects, now long forgotten ...
As you note DP, the irony is strong in this one….ReplyDelete
Still, at least the Oz has come up with the perfect slogan for itself - “A Confected Display of Hatred”. I hope to see that proudly displayed on the masthead of every dead tree edition and at the top of the rag’s website.