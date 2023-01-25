In which the pond prepares for the end of civilisation on the morrow ... with a dawning of hate, and possibly zombies ...

One of the things the pond has noticed about the Murdochian tabloids is that the opinion section is inclined to be lazy ...
On the 23rd there was Shannon Deery bleating in the HUN Australia Day is too divisive, and has proven completely incapable of being a day of unity – an acknowledgment of the past and a celebration of the future...
A quick change of date to the 24th and it became The Andrews government’s decision to quietly scrap the annual Australia Day parade shows just how toxic the change-the-date debate has become.
But the essential point was the same Shannon Deery: The lead-up to January 26 is again consumed by hate, and this day Deery still bestrode the opinion section like a colossus ...
The pond was deeply moved by the vision of a small child clutching an Oz flag, unaware of the all-consuming hate swirling around it ... and so it became HUN day at the pond ... though the pond had to step gingerly past the devastating news that a smack in the chops by anyone to anyone somehow exposed woke nonsense ...
The pond had understood that deploring any sort of violence to anyone was fully woke and almost Christ-like, so it was on with the swirling clouds of hate ... and as usual, the copious illustrations of a tabloid kind meant the pond had to do it tough, old style, and by the way, use the original unvarnished 23rd text, for whomsoever scribble a text shall find it untouched and unrevised on the pond ...
What a howl of pain, dare the pond say it almost a cry of pure, undiluted hatred, at the mystery that saw comrade Dan return to the throne to torture the reptiles ...
The Victorian government has scrapped Melbourne's Australia Day parade after two years of Covid cancellations. The Andrews government will instead mark the day with an event at Federation Square aimed at reflecting, respecting and celebrating. Victoria Opposition leader John Pesutto says the cancellation is deeply disappointing. A flag-raising ceremony will still go ahead at Government House, as will a gun salute at the Shrine of Remembrance.
It’s our annual reminder that we are nowhere near as united as we like to think we are. Aussie mateship goes only so far.
The Andrews government’s decision to quietly scrap the annual Australia Day parade shows just how toxic the change-the-date debate has become.
It’s a landmine for governments, who for years have either kicked the issue down the road or ignored it altogether.
The Premier is not one to shy away from controversy. Given the chance, he’s generally up for it.
Take the holy war that erupted around the resignation of two-day Essendon chief executive Andrew Thorburn last year.
Andrews was among the first to weigh in, labelling views promoted by Thorburn’s church as “absolutely appalling”.
It was an easy one for a Premier who seems to relish going head to head with the church.
He did so safe in the knowledge that a tad more than 40 per cent of Victorians still identify with a religion, and of those only 43 per cent are Christian.
His comments following the death of George Pell may have irked a minority, but he knew he’d have majority support.
It’s all about choosing your battles, and knowing which ones you can win.
Which is what makes the Australia Day debate so challenging for governments, and Andrews personally.
The state government’s position seems clear. It can’t change the date, but it can cancel Australia Day by proxy.
No panem et circenses, it was simply too much for a reptile to bear, and here the pond couldn't but help noting what the reptiles deemed a good time ... a riot of bread and circuses... a flock of sheep lined up clutching memories of the British empire, just as they do in flag-obsessed America ... note with what joy they wave the Union Jack, Brexiting, tax dodging British to their bootstraps ...(have you had your Marina Hyde fix for the day? How many divers will Rishi Sunak need to plumb the murky depths of Nadhim Zahawi’s tax affairs?)
No wonder Deery was aghast and bereft and in a rage of foaming, frothing hatred, fear and loathing for the monster who had produced this result ... and to make sure we knew who it was, the reptiles had lined up a snap of Satan himself ...
Just look at that evil stare, a hint of a malevolent smirk, with a diabolically cunning Machiavellian air about him, more than enough to convince any reader that the dreary Deery truly knew wot was wot...
Oh hapless Melburnians, how cruel the fate ... why compared to the emerald jewel of Sydney, you simply don't know how to party.
It's well known that as soon as a dog is sighted pissing in the street, this marvellous city will put on a fireworks display to celebrate.
And what do you get? Nada, zilch, nihil, nothing ...
What a tragic contrast ...
There will be a 21-gun salute, a Royal Australian Air Force flyover, and a mini festival at Federation Square. Government House will also be open for tours.
By contrast, Sydney is fully embracing the day with a harbourside concert, fireworks and boat parade.
The cancellation of Melbourne’s street parade this year is the third successive time the event has been axed.
In 2021 it was done under the cover of Covid. Last year, there was no explanation offered.
This year, it was done with secrecy. No explanation was forthcoming.
It is the sort of thing we have become accustomed to in the eight years since the Andrews government came to power. A worrying lack of transparency has become the norm.
Acting Premier Jacinta Allan said last week that Australia Day was a challenging day for First Nations people.
“Celebrations are had across the state and are organised by different communities in different ways,” she said.
“It is appropriate that Australia Day events recognise that for some, in particular our First Nations people, it can be a really difficult and challenging day.
“It is also a day for communities to come together and reflect on what it is that makes our society strong and makes our community great, and how we can continue to build on that.
“That’s why there’s a range of appropriate Australia Day events that are held across the state that are supported by local communities, that are developed by local communities and reflect the community.
“I think that’s appropriate and we’ve seen now for the last few years the arrangements in and around the city reflect that.”
This contrasts starkly with Andrews’ personal views.
He has previously opposed changing the date of Australia Day.
In 2018 a motion to shift Australia Day from January 26 to May 9 – anniversary of the date the commonwealth parliament first met – was debated at the Victorian Labor Party’s annual conference.
“I don’t support changing the date,” Andrews said at the time.
“There is a debate going on now. What I can do is make my position very clear and I have.”
Last year Andrews said he was very keen to see the parade come back to Melbourne.
January 26 seems unlikely to remain our national day for much longer.
It is too divisive, and has proven completely incapable of being a day of unity – an acknowledgment of the past and celebration of the future.
Until it changes, governments will battle to unite people around these dual aims.
In his election victory speech last November, Andrews promised to govern for all Victorians “no matter how you voted, no matter your views and opinions”.
“Hope always defeats hate,” he said.
The lead-up to January 26 is again consumed by hate, and what feels like very little hope.
And who is this goose, raging at an absent comrade Dan, confused by quoting Jacinta, and completely at a loss?
Shannon "Dreary" Deery is Herald Sun state politics editor.
Dear sweet long absent lord, guaranteed objective and straight from the hip, as opposed to the mouth, political reporting ...
But wait, there's more, because the pond had only heard the name of Steve Price as a folk legend, a mythical beast, and yet, contrary to Deery, he seemed to think that all Victorians wanted to do was get on the turps, stagger about pissed as parrots in celebration of something or other, and then the fuzz couldn't throw them in the slammer ... and wouldn't you know it, it was all the fault of the fully woke ...
Decriminalising public drunkenness will be a nightmare and place police in an impossible position
Woke Victorian government plans to send people home to sober up, rather than locking them up, will be a drunken nightmare.
The pond was deeply moved ... how dare they deprive the citizenry of the chance of a death in the city slammer ...
It has though.
Victoria police have been placed in an impossible position from November this year when nanny state laws kick in with the mad idea that drunks will be transported home to dry out, not jailed.
There is even a push to take boozed-up Victorians to a friend’s house or to a sobering up centre.
Naturally we all feel sorry for Tanya Day the Indigenous woman whose death has driven this so-called reform and for her family.
Reports from a coronial inquest into her death in 2019 revealed she had fallen asleep on a train headed to Melbourne from Bendigo.
She was taken off the train at Castlemaine and arrested for public drunkenness which would indicate someone had complained.
She was taken to the local police station and the coronial inquest was told her arrest for public drunkenness saw her hit her head at least five times in a holding cell.
Tanya died in hospital from a brain haemorrhage three weeks later.
Beyond tragic.
Fast forward and the Victorian government’s Attorney-General Jaclyn Symes has justified decriminalising public drunkenness around that case, indeed she said “the main reason” was to prevent drunks having to sober up in police cells.
Then the race card gets played.
Minister Symes claims: “We have Aboriginal people who are arrested for the sole offence of being drunk in public and that is causing immense trauma, and in some instances, we know this has resulted in people dying.”
Really! I can only presume we also have non-Aboriginal people arrested for the sole offence of being drunk in public, so why the distinction?
Ms Symes doesn’t tell us how many people have died or where and when but inserts an Indigenous issue with alcohol consumption as a reason for changing the law to allow anyone to get smashed on booze and put themselves and everyone else in danger without fear of arrest.
This is a nightmare for serving police. A drunken free-for-all.
Can nobody in Spring Street see what a danger this is for sober Victorians and what a dangerous risk for Victoria Police who might challenge a bunch of drunks who know the law?
It’s summer and outdoor drinking is a national hobby in Australia. Let’s take a group of non- Indigenous 22-year-old males who get smashed on the St Kilda foreshore and are abusive, loud, foul-mouthed and obnoxious.
They’ve gathered outside a couple of local restaurants or the Espy Hotel, and the owners have complained. Are police then expected under these new laws to turn up and gently persuade these drunks it’s time to go home? Or perhaps a chauffeur driven transfer to a friend’s place or to one of these so called sobering up centres, which I doubt even exist?
Our police are not nannies.
Attorney-General Symes claims a sobering up centre will be opened in the CBD so I suppose you could put it alongside the second heroin injecting facility in that Flinders Street building taxpayers paid for.
Real value for money.
And apparently there are already sobering up centres operating on a trial basis in some parts of the state, but she refused this week to discuss the results.
Police Association boss Wayne Gatt didn’t mince his words accusing the state government of having a cavalier approach to negligent and reckless reform.
He made the very real point that he believes it’s dangerous to take away the safety net police have now to manage drunk people in public (arrest) who don’t want a so-called health response to their boozing.
The Ambulance Union secretary Danny Hill is a supporter of the changes, calling sobering up facilities a good step.
I wonder how the crews on the road, as opposed to the staff at union HQ, will feel about loading up an ambulance with a bunch of drunks to drop them off at a sobering up centre?
It shouldn’t come as any surprise Hill supports anything the Andrews government does.
During the recent state election campaign, he called the Liberal Party a “virus” and said “I don’t ever want them near my members again”.
All this going soft on public drunkenness will do is encourage more people to get smashed and believe it is OK to stagger around boozed.
If you believed you were likely to be picked up by police for being drunk you’d be more likely to order an Uber, jump in a taxi or sober up before leaving a venue.
As it is, entertainment precincts like Chapel St with its three clubs with 24-hour licences spit these people out onto the street at dawn and what follows is often a horror show.
There’s rubbish from fast food, vomit from too much cheap grog and drug-affected patrons are becoming traffic hazards.
The idea that scrapping those laws will stop Indigenous people dying in jail and somehow that makes this a sensible reform is an insult.
Sheesh, they don't write 'em like that any more ... bloody woke nannies ruining everything, and the next thing you know they've cancelled Australia Day, when it's the right of everyone to get on the piss, and wave a flag ...
But as we're speaking of the race card, why not a cartoon to celebrate ...
The pond had only one ray of light in the darkness ... apparently it wasn't all the fault of George Soros, who is responsible for everything that goes wrong in the US, as revealed by the friends on Fox ...
Towards the end of his Monday appearance on Fox & Friends, Klotz—holding up the Post cover—joked that he is “the least dangerous man in America” following the beating he took. Co-host Brian Kilmeade, who is no stranger to Soros conspiracies, quickly followed up by invoking the Post article’s claim that the billionaire is the “most dangerous man” in the nation.
“George Soros is as responsible as these guys,” Kilmeade exclaimed. “Because he is financing the, umm, make criminals first—great again, financing of all the DAs in every city in the country.”While Soros has reportedly spent upwards of $40 million to help elect dozens of district attorneys and prosecutors across the country, he hasn’t financed “all the DAs” in American cities.
The Fox & Friends crew was back at it on Tuesday morning. After discussing Klotz’s attack again and grousing about crime in New York City, co-host Steve Doocy once more invoked the Post’s article about “The Soros Web” and how the 92-year-old businessman had donated to local races.
“They did a big takeout on how George Soros has spent $40 million of his money trying to elect lefty DAs all over the country, backing prosecutors who won’t prosecute,” Doocy declared. “So far, he has got 75 prosecutors nationwide backed by Soros!”
Kilmeade, meanwhile, called on the Republican National Committee to dump money into district attorney races in order to counter Soros’ donations, adding that they could “run with these victims of crime” in order to be more “effective.” He then turned to podcaster and Intellectual Dark Web member Joe Rogan, playing a clip from Rogan’s show featuring him calling Soros an “evil person” and akin to a Batman villain.
“And it’s fucking terrifying that he donates money to a very progressive, very leftist— whether it’s a DA or whatever, politician, and then funds someone who’s even further left than them to go against them,” Rogan exclaimed. “And just keeps moving it along. So he’s playing like a global game. And that he enjoys doing it.”
Notably, Rogan’s guest was ex-CIA officer and Fox regular Mike Baker, who invoked a common antisemitic trope while criticizing Soros.
“He likes being the puppet master,” Baker told Rogan. “Right? He likes pulling strings, and he likes having that influence and that impact.”
Fox News deleted a Soros “Puppet Master” cartoon from its social media accounts in late 2021 after the Anti-Defamation League called the network out for contributing “to the normalization of antisemitism” by pushing the longstanding trope about Jewish power and manipulation.
While the network has previously stopped booking certain guests who peddled antisemitic conspiracy theories about Soros, prompting at least one to say Fox is beholden to the billionaire, Fox News has gone out of its way to allow its commentators and stars to dog whistle about the Jewish philanthropist.
More here, possible paywall, and it wouldn't surprise the pond if the reptiles discovered that comrade Dan was secretly Jewish and possibly in the possession of diabolical space lasers ...
And with those glimpses of Murdoch la la land done and dusted, it was time for the pond to relax and have a good time, and who better than the Speccie mob for company? They really know how to smell disaster in the air ...
Not The Hun, please!!! Not after I posted these around my quiet town...ReplyDelete
https://theshot.store/products/stickers
I can endure rants from other Murdochians.......but not from The Hun!!! It's a step too far.
The Herald Sun is not welcome here!!!
Anonymous - I liked the stickers, but have no use for them in my patch, mainly because we had one of those print editions that Rupert decided a couple of years ago were simply not delivering sufficient profit to cross-subsidize the Flagship. Oh, and to make the one for Sky seem more authentic, it could readDelete
And you know
Sky news
You know
Sucks - y'know?
DP, you missed a most important story - Marcia Langton saying "the opposition leader Peter Dutton and the Greens’ First Nations spokeswoman, Lidia Thorpe, are “very similar.” in;ReplyDelete
"Thorpe’s 'divisive tactics and motives' similar to Dutton’s: Marcia Langton
"The Indigenous academic Prof Marcia Langton has written in the Australian newspaper this morning ahead of Australia Day, which she says has “become a field day for the culture warriors”.
ML ""It’s unnecessary and boringly ritualistic to persist with this annual festival of identity crisis. It has become a field day for the culture warriors. January 26 was established as the national day only 29 years ago, and yet those who are committed to it like to give the impression it was written in stone in their golden age of imperialism.":
"Langton, who is co-chair of the Indigenous voice to parliament design group, says that both sides of politics know how the culture war works, saying that the motives and tactics of the opposition leader Peter Dutton and the Greens’ First Nations spokeswoman, Lidia Thorpe, are “very similar.”
...
https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/live/2023/jan/25/news-live-indigenous-leaders-plead-for-sustained-alice-springs-support-countdown-to-australian-of-the-year-ceremony?page=with:block-63d0418d8f08ad1139b63597#block-63d0418d8f08ad1139b63597
Dorothy - good to know there is still proper respect for the conservative conventions of our time - in the Buster Scruggs case - white hat guy and black hat loser. Thank you.ReplyDelete
Clearly there’s only one thing to do with Victoria – nuke it and start again from the rubble up. Oh! I forgot; the Hun is the rubble!ReplyDelete
Poor Voltz. It must be so galling that a state named after one of the second longest serving monarchs should come to this!
But one can only marvel at Voltz describing the burning of a flag as evil and cruel, but lording the colonialism of the United Kingdom which subjugated other peoples.
- NP