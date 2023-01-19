In which the pond misses out on its clipping service and gets a life ...

Great news for the pond, though perhaps not for the pond's correspondents, addicted as they must be to their herpetological studies ...
The lizard Oz has started to throw a 502 gateway error for the pond, which suggests that the reptiles are trying out a new brand of copy protection ...
So the pond has no clippings to contemplate this day.
It's a never no mind for the pond ... earlier this day at the top of the digital page, the reptile headlines had offered up both fossil fuels and fossilised fools ...
They'll never give up on their deep and abiding love for dinkum clean sweet innocent virginal Oz coal, but truth to tell, the pond wasn't ready for a Krogering, not that early in the morning.
That's why the pond had pushed away the groping paws, had given a deep sigh and rolled back over.
If these were going to be the Oz's EXCLUSIVES for the day, it was going to be a day of relentless tedium.
A little later, the reptiles had updated the top of the digital page to send the EXCLUSIVE about the fossilised fool down the page, and kept the gas turned up and the coalminers digging ...
Meanwhile, down the page, the pond couldn't help feeling that the reptiles had helped the pond dodge a bullet ...
A call for the onion muncher to head to the Senate, while the onion muncher himself heads off to the comments section to blather about Jimbo, and no doubt the war with China?
The indolent armchair warrior once again tired of the surf and knitting, and with a monstrous irrelevancy deprivation syndrome?
Say what you will, at least John Howard had the grace to recognise the game was up, and better to be perceived as an elder statesman than a tired, aging irrelevant warrior, with nothing to do, except be on hand for a Krogering, and with nothing to offer, except sound like a little Sir Echo parroting his chum the bromancer on the matter of Jimbo and defence ...
The pond was also vastly relieved not to be dealing with the tinkling Trinca ... apparently unaware that the reptiles have spent the last week celebrating an expert mud-slinger ...
Weakening the church? Tell that to the Catholic bigots on the US Supreme court who have steered the US towards Talibanism ...
To go there would mean breaking the pond's vow to let go of the Pellists for good, but then the pond has been trained by the best of the reptiles in ways to break vows, so it was off to the Beeb to give the tinkling Trinca a reminder of expert mud-slinging by the frock lover...
Talk about mud-slinging, tinkling Trinca ... with two frock lovers face to face, and one shameless in his bald-faced effrontery and egregious forked tongue ...
There was also the usual guff about the voice, with the lizard Oz editorialist echoing the mutton Dutton and demanding details, and perhaps even for the entire package to be put to parliament and voted on, so that we'd all know what we were getting when we trotted off to the referendum... as celebrated by the immortal Rowe this day ...
Speaking of details, the pond couldn't help notice this poignant juxtaposition of like minds ...
As if the reptiles cared about the risk of a failed result.
Why, if it got up, think of Dame Slap's tears, and the entire point of the lizard Oz ruined.
And what about that Indigenous affairs correspondent?
The pond wondered if the lizard Oz had actually hired an indigenous voice to report on indigenous affairs for the lizard Oz, giving voice to the voice, so to speak ...
Sadly there wasn't a clue in the bio ... with nary a mention of mob or country connections ... just time in Kalgoorlie, and Arnhem Land ... and Sydney's north shore, where all the best Aboriginal voices gather to make themselves heard ...
Who knows from that description if there's an indigenous voice reporting on indigenous affairs for the lizard Oz?
And that was it for the pond this day ...
The pond has hired the very best technical minds to tackle the problem, but sad to say the pond's partner is a heavy sleeper and never gets up early in the morning.
Truth to tell, the pond felt a huge sense of relief, a burden being lifted from the shoulders ...
If the pond manages to crack the problem, it will report back later, in due course, as Sir Humphrey would say, but meanwhile, speaking of burdens on shoulders, the infallible Pope noted one this day ...
And that's all she wrote this day, hoping and yet not hoping that the reptile universe might reboot ...
