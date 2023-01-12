In which the pond is saved from the Pellists by the killer comedy stylings of Killer Creighton ...

The pond woke with a fair sense of dread this day.
The pond had a fair contempt for Pell when he was alive, and now has a fair contempt for him dead, but also knew that the reptile air would be full of lamentations and wailing, sack cloth and ashes and all the usual carry on ... and so it came to pass ... with the Pellists given a more than fulsome airing in the digital edition...
Oh there'd be talk of the meretricious Merritt and links, with this one by a correspondent to a piece in The Conversation worth noting ...But the pond began to wonder if the reptiles had anything to distract from all the keening and the carry on ... and if there would be anything to post this day.
The pond has observed many times the way that people who sublimate some essential part of themselves in the lust for power results in warped situations and individuals, whether it be J. Edgar Hoover and his partner, Cardinal Newman and his partner, Alan Jones and his weirdness, or a deep love of frocks and being surrounded by handsome young acolytes ... and had little to add this day ... except perhaps to mourn how much better it might have been if he'd stayed in football and so in locker rooms, and able to gaze upon the bodies of manly men ...
The fuss had swept from reptile minds the dire threat that the Voice posed to democracy so there was no room for a Wilcox ...
It got even worse when the pond looked below the fold and the onion muncher came on to the field to pose and strut ... aided and abetted by Tess and the craven Craven ...
Oh spare the pond ... or at least spare this Wilcox ...
But then came a glimmer of hope, a barely remembered moment.
Wasn't Killer Creighton also at the top of the digital page, and wasn't he putting his best face on all the GOP carry on of recent days?
Saved once again by the mask hater ... take it away Killer, delight the pond with your inimitable comedy stylings ...
You've got to hand it to Killer - who else could come up with "a more dynamic, flexible political party"? - come on down more dynamic and flexible with the truth George Santos - or run with that aged far right Tacitus meme, while ignoring what Cicero said in De Legibus ...Salus populi suprema lex esto.
There's a cartoon for that one too ...
And so to the search for a bonus, and frankly the pond came up with a blank, and so ended up with this outing ...
Indeed, indeed, and after the gloating was over, it was time to say a final farewell to the Pellists.
No more jokes about men devoted to wearing frocks - not that there's anything wrong with that if you're honest about your motives and desires - and no more mentions of the gay priest in the extended family embittered at the way there was a Pellist enclave of handsome acolytes within the Melbourne hierarchy - and that just leaves time for a last tribute from the immortal Rowe ...
