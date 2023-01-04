In which the pond gives the eye-wateringly gullible and downright stupid Dame Slap a second chance, and she blows it ...

The reptiles, and so the pond, are off to a quiet start to the year, as befits the ongoing holydays, and there was little to trouble the imagination this day below the fold ...
If the pond was going to pay any attention to events in Ukraine arising from the deeds of the sociopathic terrorist Vlad the Terrible, it wouldn't be the loose Loosely, it would be Luke Mogelson's evocative report in The New Yorker. Trapped in the Trenches in Ukraine ...
It was outside the paywall when the pond checked (though the pond can never be certain because it's a subscriber) and one of Mogelson's key points was the way that the fighting had returned to the model of the first world war, with trench warfare and grotesque ear and mind-shattering artillery duels (as the lead to the story suggested, Along the country’s seven-hundred-mile front line, constant artillery fire and drone surveillance have made it excruciatingly difficult to maneuver.)
That reminded the pond that it had recently caught up with the German re-make of All Quiet on the Western Front, well-made, designed to be depressing, and in the pond's case haunted by images of the pond's grandfather as a machine gunner in the battle of the Somme.
There were a few wonky notes for students of the war - the French began using tanks in 1917, so it would be unlikely that even raw recruits would have been startled by their presence in November 1918. And the effects of a gas attack were exaggerated for effect, and ditto flame throwers, but the essential truth - that the enormously vengeful and stupid Foch's refusal to allow an immediate ceasefire provoked even more deaths and casualties, and they continued right up to the eleventh hour of the eleventh day ...
Pershing was equally bloody minded but the French offered a wrinkle:
In total, 75 French soldiers were killed on November 11th but their graves state November 10th. Two theories have been forwarded for this discrepancy. The first is that by stating that they died on November 10th before the war had ended, there could be no question about their family’s entitlement to a war pension. The other theory, is that the French government wanted to avoid any form of embarrassment or political scandal should it ever become known that so many died on the last day of the war. (here).
The pond will settle for embarrassment at enormous, vengeful stupidity, and yet still the enormous stupidity continues, this time in the shape of Vlad the Impale, a war criminal par excellence ...
It's all too depressing, so the pond was vastly relieved when a correspondent sent along a link to an online auction showing that the parrot, aka Alan Jones, was letting go an abundance of sporting and entertainment memorabilia ... and what a sordid collection of detritus it was ...
Could it suggest tough times for the parrot? Or a clearing of the shelves before a final departure? Whatever, the pond was cheered for a moment ...
After all that, the pond supposes it should get down to its reptile studies, but here's the problem with that.
Wednesday used to Dame Slap day at the lizard Oz, and so at the pond, but the pond routinely banned Dame Slap during the latter half of last year for obsessively scribbling about the Voice and the Higgins matter ...
Still to be fair, the pond should give her a chance in the new year, and the splash was intriguing ...
Had Dame Slap joined Crikey in pronouncing the liar from the Shire the areshat of the year?
And in any case what was a dunce like Dame Slap doing pronouncing eye-watering gullibility and downright stupidity?
Was she at last apologising for the downright stupidity of donning a MAGA cap and swanning into the New York night to celebrate the ascendance of the mango Mussolini? Or was she renouncing the eye-watering gullibility that led her to follow "Lord" Monckton on the matter of climate science, or Jordan Peterson on the ways manly men could ingest enough drugs to enter a coma in Russia?
Whatever, the pond decided to give her a run ...
Still the pond had attempted a reconciliation and must plough on in good faith, though truth to tell, if Dame Slap starts rabbiting on about the Voice, there will be a strong temptation to pull the plug ...
And that's why this is likely one of the few times that the pond will bother with Dame Slap this year ... because even for the pond there has to be a limit to the eye-watering gullibility and downright stupidity on view, not to mention the almost sociopathic obsession with giving uppity, difficult blacks (and anyone sympathetic to the impact of a couple of centuries of systemic racism) a hard time ...
Oddly enough the pond was reminded of this when reading a cricket journalist, odd in that cricket and the pond are oil and water, but still Bharat Sundaresan recently scribbled If you think racism has gone away, think again: My experience at Australian cricket venues.
Luckily, the pond doesn't have to think again, it just has to read Dame Slap and the lizard oz ...
Bring back the bromancer and the war on China, the pond demands, so that he can marvel at the Chinese requirement here ...
Oh it's a darkly rich world of comedy, and so the pond was ready to sign off with an immortal Rowe ...
