In which the pond dillies and dallies away from the reptiles ...

The pond was greatly heartened by the chants of "Vladimir Putin is a dickhead" as a way of ushering in the new year.
Of course the sociopathic terrorist leader of a terror state can't be undone by names - sticks and stones are required - and the language is mild up against what a Tamworth person might use - but still a deviant chant while under fire says a lot about the human spirit. (DB)
Meanwhile, the pond continues to ignore the siren song of herpetological studies, and has roamed in its reading.
The pond once attempted lists looking back, but it requires too much effort, so why not turn to others?
Usually Politico would be well down the pond's list, but the pond was delighted to see that David Brooks had made it onto Zack Stanton's listicle Oops! The Worst Political Predictions of 2022.
Many moons ago the pond used to experiment by taking a look at Brooks' scribbles for the both siderist rag, but settled for his outings on the PBS News Hour, where his simpering, smug, smirk seemed to ask "how did I get to the position where anybody might think I had an expert insight to offer on anything?"
Take it away smug simperer ...
PREDICTED BY: DAVID BROOKS, JUNE 8
“What is the Jan. 6 committee for?” Brooks asked in his June 8 New York Times column, offering two possibilities based on recent reports: That Democrats hoped to refocus their midterm message, and that committee members aimed to discredit Trump.
“No offense, but these goals are pathetic,” Brooks wrote. “Using the events of Jan. 6 as campaign fodder is small-minded and likely to be ineffective. … [W]e need a committee that will be focused not on the specific actions of this or that individual but on the broad social conditions that threaten to bring American democracy to its knees.”
The relative small-mindedness is a question for someone else. But let’s address Brooks’ other predictions.
Whether or not the hearings finally convinced the public at large about Trump’s culpability is, in some ways, the wrong question. You don’t need to convince the entire public to meaningfully alter the outcome of elections.
Centering the committee’s conversation around the threats to democracy kept the issue in the news and helped frame the midterm debate as, in some cases, a choice between Trumpian election deniers and Democratic nominees who would support democracy. The approach paid a clear dividend. Democratic voters were more likely to turn out and vote in an election that historical patterns suggested would otherwise be punishing for Biden’s party. And independent and suburban swing voters were turned off by election denialism, largely rejecting Trumpian Republican candidates who doubted the 2020 results.
It also turned the election from a simple referendum on Biden’s performance into one where Trump was on the ballot (metaphorically, if not literally). “Nationally, almost as many voters said they cast their votes to oppose Trump — 28% — as those who said they did so to oppose President Joe Biden — 32% — according to Edison Research’s exit poll,” Bloomberg noted in late November. It was effective as a political strategy.
It’s also clear that the committee’s efforts have helped erode Trump’s standing. The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman wrote on Dec. 19, “Mr. Trump is significantly diminished, … partly a function of his own missteps and miscalculations in recent months. But it is also a product of the voluminous evidence assembled by the House committee and its ability to tell the story of his efforts to overturn the election in a compelling and accessible way.”
Beyond the crass calculus of partisan politics, there’s the idea of oversight itself. Our understanding of the events of Jan. 6 is undeniably more thorough and fully realized as a result of the televised committee hearings. We saw previously unseen footage. We heard unvarnished accounts from those around Trump demonstrating beyond any reasonable doubt that he knew he actually lost the election and tried to overturn it anyway. We heard testimony about the pardons requested by Trump’s congressional allies who sought to reverse the results of the election. We got a riveting account of Trump’s mental state, his alleged altercations with Secret Service agents and his desire to have officials stop the use of metal detectors on Trump supporters at the Ellipse — even after being presented with evidence that some of his backers were armed.
Go ahead, quibble with their findings. Argue that they’re wrongheaded. But given everything, it’s simply not credible to argue that the committee “blew it,” as Brooks predicted before its summer hearings began.
