In which all the reptiles offer the pond this day is scientific Sam, the Killer and memories ...

Monday, and Major Mitchell still MIA, and now it seems that the Caterist has done a bunk, taken a powder, while memories of the Oreo are but a fading dream ...
Oh the wretched holyday season ... with the lizard Oz editorialist dragooned in to fill in the gaps ... not to mention Dan "the man" Tehan ...
Good old Dan "the man", still working the paranoid fear and loathing side of the beat.
The pond decided to pass on that splendid offering, remembering the biblical injunction to tear out an eye, but there was a fresh face that caught the pond's working eye, and this scribbler really deserves to become a regular reptile ...
Splendid stuff ... who knew that the Dominator was a post-modernist post-ironic devotee of surrealist humour? And who knew he was trying to match the Chaser lads and South Park?
Of course Polonius was a dedicated hater of such carry-ons, and once upon a time the Chaser boys were routinely given a Polonial lashing, down there with the Graudian, the ABC, the Fairfax newspapers (well it was ancient times) and the rest of the axis of weevils that haunted the Sydney Institute with their offensive ways ...
Out of nostalgia, he was still at it last year ...
This might seem to imply that Polonius loathed and despised juvenile stunts, but in fact he loved the Chaser boys so much that he couldn't resist providing the transcript ...
How about that? Has a young twerp at university got nothing better to do than carry on like the worst excesses of all that Polonius loathed, and still despises?
Apparently the Dominator's party appearance was so reflexive, it was actually a stunning piece of performative theatricality in the ironic mode that would have sated a jaundiced Oscar Wilde... up there with the best of them in terms of post-ironic, post-modernist juxtaposition. After all, as any Young Liberal would know, there's only one thing in life worse that being talked about, and that's not being talked about ...
Who knew that the Dominator was a Chaser devotee? Sssh, better not tell Polonius ...
2003 was the early days of the full to overflowing intertubes? Dear sweet long absent lord, talk about ways to make the pond feel old ...
As for the notion that the Dominator was completely clueless and simply aping comedians, did this mean that he never read the lizard Oz?
Surely as a Young Liberal already in the game, he would have already taken the red pill and entered the Matrix and realised that the sort of juvenile humour that the Chaser boys offered, in their post-modernist, post-ironic way, was an anathema to the reptile way of life ...
After all ...
The newspaper, first published in 1999, was The Chaser team's first enterprise. Though the paper initially had a circulation of well under 30,000, the paper gained national infamy when their February 2003 edition published Prime Minister John Howard's private home number on its front page with the headline "Howard ignores the people. So call him at home on (02) 9922 6189". The prank came in response to Howard's dismissive attitude to half a million protesters marching against the invasion of Iraq. Howard's number was blocked by the afternoon after being flooded with calls, and federal police raided The Chaser's office. (wiki)
Of course it wasn't always that way ... something happened back in the dark ages of the intertubes ... as recorded here ...
Ah mammaries, and the pond had to cut that off in mid-sentence (it was "before the stunt had aired"), but there's more at the link and those with a taste for nostalgia will rush off to complete the read, and might even miss the last small gobbet from Sam ...
What a titillating bit of information, insufficient, but titillating, and the pond did love the notion that the Dominator "should probably apologise."
It was the "probably" that did it for the pond, hinting, as it did, at a lack of regret, a defiant attachment to post-ironic comedy stylings ... because where's the harm dressing in a manner designed to suggest that you were always down with The Young Ones and giving that bastard hippie Neil an 'orrible 'ard time ... perhaps even a dose of the ancient art of ecky thump with a bit of black pudding...
If ever the reptiles are looking for a replacement for Lloydie of the Amazon, surely Sam is probably a good contender. Perhaps possibly, no probably, even a resident comedian.
Polonius would probably love the comedy stylings, what with his taste for the Chaser boys ...
The pond should probably pitch Sam as science graduate writing on climate science to the reptiles, but probably should move on ...
And speaking of science, Killer Creighton was also out and about this day ... doing the usual Killer thing ...
"Cooker"? Yeah, nah, the pond will stick with "Killer", because it's long admired Killer's work in the killing fields ... it's astonishing how he always manages to slip in a reference to his fear of vaccines and masks ...
And then to the pond's even greater astonishment and delight, Killer assured the pond that it was a right-winger, and perhaps even a devotee of Ron DeSanctimonious, what with a stove using gas just a few yards away from the pond's keyboard ...
Indeed, indeed, which is Killer's way of saying that nobody should worry too much about climate science, because really, what's wrong with cooking the planet?
Still, it was such an extremely unique subject (*ABC licensed) that the reptiles felt the need to provide a link to the study, and as the pond aims for complete coverage, and its screen caps never convey hot links, here's the link to the study ... but please, stick with the Killer comedy ...
Of course, of course, all this talk of asthma is just part of the international climate science conspiracy, a cabal of sinister thought police ...
Truly the Killer can unearth a climate science conspiracy quicker than an Italian hound can find a truffle.
As if climate science was actually real, as if there was anything to worry about, as if cooking the planet wouldn't produce a very tasty stir fry, Sichuan peppercorn paraesthesia style, because who doesn't like feeling comfortably numb?
And so to a last, very short Killer gobbet ...
The pond was transported back to the good old days yet again, when the reptiles whipped themselves up into a lather about light bulbs.
The pond hesitates to mention it, what with energy saving life bulbs in a range of colour temperatures now being all over the place, and the fight to save tungsten bulbs completely forgotten by vulgar youff ...
It also happens to involve being self-referential, and being back in 2009, and fluff-gathering and navel-gazing and post-ironic post-modernist thinking, and all that, because way back then, the pond was reporting on little Timmy Bleagh and his valiant fight to save the bulbs ... (links no longer valid but the Wayback Machine did produce one snapshot, and the pond can't be bothered with the rest).
What a day for nostalgia and the pond owes it all to Sam and the Killer (*potential film title copyrighted to the pond) ...
And now as is traditional, to end with an immortal Rowe, also travelling abroad in the USA ... and jolly Joe hands the mango Mussolini yet another 'get out of jail free' card ...
In among his usual blather and bullshit, the Killer may have accidentally included one accurate point - that the best answer to the “New York Times” headline asking how much people should worry about their gas stoves is “Probably not very much”.ReplyDelete
I don’t base that claim on any scientific evidence (I’ve learned well from the Reptiles), but rather on Betteridge’s Law of headlines, which basically states that the appropriate response to any headline ending in a question mark is “No”. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Betteridge%27s_law_of_headlines
The Law can certainly be usefully applied to the Reptiles’ own scribblings - Scientific Sammy Carroll provides a perfect example today.
"Remember when being ironically offensive was funny ?" No.Delete
(But I do remember Barry Humphries.)
"Henderson, Director of right-wing think tank The Sydney Institute..." Aaarrgh. Can we please stop this "think tank" nonsense - there's no thinking of any recognisable kind in The Sydney Institute (amongst many others eg IPA). Can we please start to call them what they really are: agitprop mills.ReplyDelete