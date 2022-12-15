Say what? Bucket-hole fixing on a Thursday, with an ample supply of straw?
The pond had to check the date quickly, but it wasn't a Friday, our Henry had bolted from the gate early, such was his sense of impending doom and grotesque depravity ...
But before getting there, the pond must pause to note and honour the correspondent who drew attention to SloMo's wretched performance before the Robodebt inquiry.
You won't find any of that at the lizard Oz because the reptiles have lowered the volume on their coverage to the point of invisibility so the pond thought it might celebrate with a meme that's been doing the round. If anyone's seen it, never mind, just pass it on ...
And with that done, the pond can move on to the hole in the bucket man, and once again, we must forsake Thucydides and all the rest of the ancient Greeks and Romans, but perhaps a trip back to the time of Gough might be allowed, if paranoia and hysteria are to remain supreme ...
Ah, the pond believes that's a reference to Psalm 146:3-5, so it seems that at last Henry is calling on an imaginary friend, the God of Jacob, for help ...
The pond will call on a Wilcox ...
And so to a bonus, and it wasn't a big set of choices ...
Reptile Goff was in a frenzy and so was comrade reptile Dimitri, and the pond has absolutely no interest in Harry and Meghan and all that jazz, and so it had to be Killer ... though the pond thought it might start with its own bit of musing about history.
What with all the booing that he copped just recently, and the patently nonsensical lies he told about it, as Elon's lickspittle lackeys tried to get the footage taken down wherever they found it, some have begun to wonder how Elon can be such a gigantic tool and so filthy rich at one and the same time, albeit with the riches fading a little.
The pond was reminded of the example of Henry Ford, a fierce anti-semite and Hitler tool ...
Henry did wonders for the production line, but he used his riches to spread anti-Semitism as far and as wide as possible, and it fell on the fertile ground of Adolf's sociopathic madness ...
There's a good Q and A about it at PBS here...
Throughout The Dearborn Independent, Ford published articles that would refer to Jews in every possible context as at the root of America and the world's ills. Strikes: It was the Jews. Any kind of financial scandal? The Jews. Agricultural depression? The Jews. So "the Jew," in a way, became the symbol of a world that was being manipulated and controlled.
To me, that's one of the really crucial forces in this rhetoric -- that things didn't just happen; but rather somebody is orchestrating these developments, and it's the Jews who are doing it for their benefit. They're doing it in order [to] gain the twin-linked goodies of power and wealth.
Ford also republished the Protocols of the Elders of Zion -- what is that?
The Protocols of the Elders of Zion was a notorious forgery that originally came from Russia, and [was] translated into English. [It] claimed the existence of an international Jewish conspiracy -- that a group of Jews got together and basically planned the fate of the world, be it financial catastrophe, be it war. The world was controlled by this little cabal of Jews. [This forgery was] printed in The Dearborn Independent as a factual piece. And so someone reading it would take this to be the news.
And so on ... there's a lot to cover, and many stories and that Adolf connection is also covered here ...
Experts on Hitler have noted Ford’s literature influenced Hitler’s writing in “Mein Kampf.” Reading “The International Jew,” which became a hit in Germany after being published in German in 1922, helped push Hitler further into “conspiratorial anti-Semitism,” Thomas Weber wrote in “Becoming Hitler: The Making of a Nazi.”
“Henry Ford is important for having provided to Hitler confirmation, coming from the very heart of America, of an idea that had been brewing in his mind,” Weber wrote. The idea was that Jews’ control of global finance was behind the world’s problems.
“Henry Ford thus turned into an anti-Semitic icon for Hitler.”
In summer 1938, with the German Wehrmacht having marched into Austria, and despite years of deflecting charges he was an anti-Semite, Ford accepted a 75th birthday present from Hitler. It was the Grand Cross of the Supreme Order of the German Eagle, the highest award the regime bestowed on foreigners.
The golden Maltese cross, surrounded by four small swastikas, was presented to Ford in Ford Motors’ Dearborn offices by Fritz Haller, the German vice consul in Detroit.
The pond has never had much time for Fords, or Führer wagons, though the pond will concede that if you went down the list and struck off all the collaborators, you'd have to add BMW, IBM, Mercedes and dozens of other abiding businesses to the list.
As for that mention of Mein Kampf, the pond can hear the rustle on the bookshelf, with some wondering why there's no mention of Ford in their edition ... but it was only in the early edition and you should have read an annotated copy ...
in the British battle against the German Empire, suddenly broke ranks and chose a path of
their own?
Ford’s newspaper, Dearborn Independent. Hitler was very interested in Henry Ford’s
theories. Northcliffe was a title Baron Northcliffe bestowed on Alfred Harmsworth, a
newspaper magnate who was also called Lord Northcliffe. He controlled the Times and other
papers and was known for influencing propaganda against the Germans in the First World
War.)
Today, the destruction of Japan is not in the political interest of England, but it does match
the desire of the Jewish leaders and their longing for a Jewish world-empire. While England
over-exerts herself to maintain her position in the world, the Jew is organizing an attack in
order to conquer it.
The Jew already sees the present European states as tools in his fist, controlled by either the
indirect means of western democracy or in the form of direct control through Russian
Bolshevism. The old world is not the only one that he holds in his net. He also threatens the
new world with the same fate.
The Jews rule the financial powers in the American Union. Each year they become more and
more the master, controlling the working power of one hundred and twenty million people.
Today, there is one great man, Ford, who has preserved his independence and is still
irritating the Jews.
carmaker Henry Ford. This reference may have been removed at the request of Henry Ford
due to social and political pressure he received because of his anti-Semitism; however, it is
more likely it was removed by order from Hitler because of a public apology Henry Ford
made to the Jews in 1927, which was issued after he was forced to shut down the
newspaper, and in court Ford claimed he had no idea what his anti-Semitic newspaper had
been publishing.)
In short, it's possible for a very rich man to be both filthy rich and a complete tool, and so the pond has set the stage for Killer to do his thing ...
