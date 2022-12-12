In which there's a squillionth picture of satanic windmills to accompany the Caterist, and why not nuke the planet before we overheat it?

Richard Ackland had the pond from the get go, what with comparing Chairman Rupert to William Randolph Hearst and dragging in Orson Welles and one of the pond's favourite movies, Citizen Kane ...
It's all there in the Graudian, What sort of country are we? That’s the question implicit in Lachlan Murdoch v Crikey.
Ah, memories. The pond once took the trip to Hearst Castle, if only to confirm the size of the fireplace featured in the film ...
In later times, the chairman and brood could only boast of a TV series, which has been very popular and was slickly done, but isn't quite on the same turf as Welles' masterpiece, or his persecution, or the film's narrow escape from destruction.
Still it remains a popular pond parlour game, working out who was the more heinous mogul.
Hearst and his minions helped start a war, and destroyed many lives and careers, but having lived through it, the pond is always inclined to celebrate the deeds of the chairman ... surely contributing to the destruction of the planet and the destruction of democracy in the United States must be valued, and besides, Hearst showed an unnerving interest in show folk and other people, not least his mistress, Marion "Rosebud" Davies ...
It led to amusing anecdotes, where people were bumped down the table until they took the hint and left the table.
Sure Chairman Rupert once owned a studio - it was obligatory for fashion-conscious moguls - but the chairman has only ever shown an interest in raw, unbridled power, and his behaviour is strictly transactional, and his marital follies (there have been a few) never quite measured up to Hearst's devotion to his Rosebud, or hers to him ...
Never mind, the pond will leave that game to others, because today is Caterist day and FUD is all the go ... as it always is, as reliable as Pinky's devotion to the Brain's endless quest to rule the universe ...
Fifty years or more? So all that talk of the air war in the second world war was a nonsense? It seems that the main risk to the bomber squads making those epic trips to Germany and back wasn't the flak or the German fighters, but the lack of reliability in the aircraft ...
As for commercial aviation, might the price of the ticket have had something to do with it?
Or it could just be that as always the Caterist is prone to rhetorical flights of enormous stupidity ...
Before anyone reverts to nostalgia about the early days of flying, there was this about how global travel took off ...
In the pond's experience, if the rich find something expensive and perceive it to be relatively safe, and the common mob are kept away from the fireplace, then it will become extremely fashionable ...
Luckily there was a Rowe on hand to celebrate the landscape arising from the latest Caterist effort ...
And so to what the pond won't be covering this day ... because the Major went there ...
There you go, there's nothing like talk of "the need for more strategic nuclear weapons" to get the pond excited ... it doesn't just bring back memories of the pond's favourite comedy (how many times can you talk of precious bodily fluids and fluoride? As many as you like!).
The notion that you can drop the odd nuke and nobody will much mind is a wonderful notion, extremely strategic, and it reminded the pond of the great days of MAD, and not just Dr Strangelove, but also films such as Lumet's 1964 Fail Safe, and the whole MAD syndrome ... (not to mention the talk of copyright infringement, as dire as any nuclear armageddon).
The pond doesn't often spend time with the Dibbster, but the pond found his talk of a renewed nuclear arms race immensely cheering.
Instead of over-heating the planet, why not just blow it up? Or at least bung on a third world war and let the nukes fall where they may ...
Ah yes, the virtue of being practically continuously at war, and didn't the US teach the Taliban a lesson, and hasn't that been spectacularly good for Afghan women ... and then there was the lesson they taught Iraq, another sublime outcome, not to mention the lesson they taught Libya and the sort of lesson in Syria ...
So many lessons, so little time, but then the pond decided to abandon the Dibbster when he proposed that the thing that's needed are more serious studies in the public domain ...
Apparently he's unaware that he's scribbling behind a paywall, and that in reptile parlance, the public domain consists of paying a weekly shekels stipend to the chairman ... though it's unlikely he'll ever build a zoo of the kind Hearst did, because lashing his minions onwards is much more fun than caging wild creatures ...
No comments:
Post a Comment
Comments older than two days are moderated and there will be a delay in publishing them.