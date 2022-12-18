In which the pond's final Sunday posting for the year features the usual, and a very odd double bunger couple...

As usual, the pond would like to start proceedings with the beguiling Weekly Beast headline, News Corp ends year on a low note as another senior figure investigated over alleged behaviour at staff drinks, so that anyone who wants to skip this outing has somewhere droll and amusing to go ...
In shorter poetical form ...
That done, because this is the pond's last Sunday posting for the year, the pond wanted it to go out with a bang for the stayers, there's an epic cornucopia of reptiles on parade ...
Admittedly it starts off a little tepidly, with prattling Polonius sounding more and more like a tired old duffer, inclined to ever more tedious complaints about the ABC ... but the pond hopes that no one displays the bitter cynicism of some ...
Waste?! Gad, sir, show some respect, if not for the liar from the Shire, then for the tired flunkey still trying to boost him. Remember that they shoot horses and send them to the knackery, and Polonius might be on his last legs as he neighs away ...
Being deeply conservative, the pond notes that in the old days it was taught that respect had to be earned. It didn't come with having been in an office, it came with what was done in office. If a liar from the Shire peddled lies and incompetence and secretive, furtive ministerial follies, then simply having been called PM didn't earn him respect ...
That noted, at last some other institution than the ABC has got under Polonius's very thin skin. And to read Polonius, you'd think that Katharine Murphy was a nobody working for a nothing, a small online newspaper ... and yet
...
Katharine Murphy has worked in Canberra’s parliamentary press gallery since 1996 for the Australian Financial Review, The Australian and The Age, before joining Guardian Australia, where she is the political editor. She won the Paul Lyneham Award for Excellence in Press Gallery Journalism in 2008 and has been a Walkley Award finalist twice. She was awarded an honorary doctorate by the University of Canberra in 2019. She is a director of the National Press Club and the author of On Disruption and Quarterly Essay The End of Certainty.
Yes, at one point, she was an actual reptile, until presumably she couldn't stand the shyte anymore...
But the pond isn't here to defend Murphy, she can look after herself. What's great is that she's a woman and she clearly irritates Polonius, as intelligent, forceful women not short on insights and opinions are wont to do ...
The old "sufficient retribution" routine? Well the onion muncher is out of government, but also out of parliament, while the liar from the Shire decided he'd hang around, trouser taxpayer cash, and do a bit of seat warming.
That doesn't rate as sufficient retribution. The ratbag is still blustering, bullying and denying, and wasting a seat better occupied by almost anyone in the land ...
And yet Polonius has given himself the miserable assignment of defending this wretch ...
Sorry, that's not how it works. Some PMs were treated with laughter - Billy McMahon - some with scorn - the Roller driving, spats wearing Stanley Bruce, and some, of the Billy 'conscriptionist' Hughes kind, with befuddled perplexity that a rat should match a cat at having nine lives.
It's heroic of Polonius to take this line about respect, but you have to earn respect via actions and deeds, and the liar from the Shire simply can't cut it ...
And now let the pace pick up because the reptiles delivered a real double bunger letterbox busting gem ...
The pond gets personal with reluctance, but that joint teaming raises the question as to who would take the advice of one of them (both for that matter)?
There's more here at the TNR
, but that's enough before getting on to the next gobbet ...
Oh heck, they had to mention food and cognitive ability and personal and social success ... how could the pond resist a mention of food?
Okay, the pond can't keep interrupting with all these footnotes and asides ... nor can it spend any time elaborating on Jordan Peterson's credentials as a climate scientist. Why not just munch on some lettuce instead? Or a double bunger word salad ...
Even back in the old days there were doubters, as in The Graudian in February 2018
...
Not everybody is persuaded that Peterson is a thinker of substance, however. Last November, fellow University of Toronto professor Ira Wells called him “the professor of piffle” – a YouTube star rather than a credible intellectual. Tabatha Southey, a columnist for the Canadian magazine Macleans, designated him “the stupid man’s smart person”.
“Peterson’s secret sauce is to provide an academic veneer to a lot of old-school rightwing cant, including the notion that most academia is corrupt and evil, and banal self-help patter,” says Southey. “He’s very much a cult thing, in every regard. I think he’s a goof, which does not mean he’s not dangerous.”...
...The key to Peterson’s appeal is also his greatest weakness. He wants to be the man who knows everything and can explain everything, without qualification or error. On Channel 4 News, he posed as an impregnable rock of hard evidence and common sense. But his arguments are riddled with conspiracy theories and crude distortions of subjects, including postmodernism, gender identity and Canadian law, that lie outside his field of expertise. Therefore, there is no need to caricature his ideas in order to challenge them.
Dame Slap's sort of man ... now on with the piffle ..
Or perhaps be efficiently lifted out of their bizarre diets and self-indulgence stupidity? Never mind, there's just one gobbet to go ... and the pond must keep its interruptions short because there are two reptiles to follow, impatiently waiting in the wings ...
This double bunger is a perfect example of how the lizard Oz is helping to fuck the planet, but quickly now, on to our Gracie celebrating vulgar youff.
As this is the last chance to feature our Gracie this year, the pond just had to do it, and there is a point, as will be seen when the pond rolls out that tedious old fart, nattering "Ned" as evidence that vulgar youff can't do any worse than the likes of "Ned" ...
That talk by our Gracie reminded the pond of a grand reptile experiment. The pond hasn't a clue about how its going or whether vulgar youff have taken to it, but the pond did enjoy the high comedy of the launch
... back in April ...
Crackaclackin? Drop some fire? Mockery of decrepit lunatics writing heinous offensive shit?
This sort of comedy will surely help the reptiles build their main brand and it won't be long before the pond gets on to nattering "Ned" for some heinous offensive shit ...
Meanwhile, our Gracie is all in on vulgar youff ... with the younglings the bromancer's only hope for his war on China in the new year ...
Then in her final gobbet our Gracie wanders off into the thickets of the report, and the pond lost interest, but includes it for the sake of completeness ...
After all, the main point of this celebration of vulgr youf is really because that doddering old fart "Ned" had been waiting in the wings to celebrate the way that the mutton Dutton is getting into the grassroots...
Why "Ned" as the pond's weekend closer? Why the usual Everest to climb?
Well there were a number of other options, but the pond simply couldn't go there ...
A rabid Dame Slap, or simplistic Simon "no conflict of interest here" Benson?
Sorry, not a chance, nor could the pond go here, despite the appeal of a fundamentalist tyke celebrating Harry and Megan...
Oh she does love a goss ...
And there was the standard, almost obligatory bit of black bashing ...
Callinan? That name rings a bell ...
Callinan’s book will not gain fame as an elegant work of fiction: the writing is flat, the conversation stilted and the characterisation wooden. The sex scenes, which the broadsheet journalists had to go to quite a lot of trouble to find, are crass and perfunctory. Nevertheless, the novel is fascinating – because the author is a High Court judge...
...The book as a novel – plods along well enough; as recent legal and political history – not too reliable; as the author’s views on law and lawyers – prefers judges who say they are applying the law rather than those who shape it for political ends (which should add an interesting dimension to the scrutiny of the author’s judgments up there on high); as the author’s views on life, at least as between men and women – in need of refinement. The book as a whole – not a reason not to carry on judging.
(in full here
)
So it was left to "Ned" to natter at length, though to be fair he was only five gobbets long. To borrow from Kenneth Slessor ...
I looked out my window in the dark
At waves with diamond quills and combs of light
That arched their mackerel-backs and smacked the sand
In the moon's drench, that straight enormous glaze,
And ships far off asleep, and Harbour-buoys
Tossing their fireballs wearily each to each,
And tried to hear your voice, but all I heard
Was a boat's whistle, and the scraping squeal
Of seabirds' voices far away, and gobbets,
Five gobbets. Five gobbets coldly ringing out.
Five gobbets.
It immediately became clear to the pond that it would need to do something to spruce "Ned" up, to turn him into a spruce goose at it were, and perhaps an infallible Pope could help ...
It's always the details ...
Yes, a few interstitials will lighten the load ...
A snap of Jane Hume? The pond can match that with a snap of Kudelka
...
Now back to befuddled "Ned" still trying to work out what went wrong and what to do about it, though with "Ned" as coach, a wooden spoon beckons...
Game plan? Yeah, sure coach, what's say we sink a few and kick it around a bit?
And now perhaps a Wilcox ...
And with this filibustering, there's only two gobbets of tedium left, though the last vulgar youff probably left the room years ago ...
So much handwringing and the pond suddenly realised, why stop with local cartoonists for distractions, because after all, who gives a fuck about the mutton Dutton getting his shit together?
After all, it wasn't so long ago that the Liberal party was looking abroad for inspiration, tranny bashing, black bashing, homophobia, climate science denialism and the like ...
The pond can't get enough of it, and now there's only a gobbet of forensic analysis to go ... though really "Ned" should have looked at the elephant in the room ...
Perhaps discover a snap of a cock as part of the game plan?
Back to the challenged Liberals for a final "coach Ned" encouraging word ...
And so concludes the last pond weekend post for the year, and the pond feels it's done its duty, and all that remains is to complain about the Crikey Arsehat awards one more time, and wonder why there wasn't a proper set of categories and nominations, so that great contenders might get their nanosecond in the sun ... to name just one ...
