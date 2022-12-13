In which the pond tries to work out where Barners, the Groaner and the bromancer sit on the traumatisation mythologies meter ...

The pond was very attracted to this recovering Republican's traumatisation scale, featured in Salon ...
It would need some tweaking to turn into a reptile traumatisation scale, but the basic elements are sound. It omits, for example, fear of masks and vaccines, and a reluctance to treat a pandemic as a pandemic ... still lingering below the fold in the comments section ...
Allysia """ Finley and the good old vile 'leets, and perhaps in the body of the text, she joined Elon in demanding Fauci's immediate arrest - Elon Musk Sets Medical Twitter on Fire After ‘Prosecute’ Fauci Tweet - but the pond didn't bother finding out, because meanwhile the reptile tree killer edition was screeching to the high heavens ...
Yes, it's still a thing, and surely vaccines and masks shouldn't be demonised, but if you walk in the streets with a mask on, you're likely to cop random abuse from a stranger.
The pond is reminded of the time it first visited Japan, and it was deemed polite and a common courtesy that if you had a cold, the sniffles or the flu, you should mask up while on a train or out and about in public ...
Speaking of Asia, keen eyes will have noted that Barners was out and about this day ... and of course he had to be made the pond's top feature. We Tamworth folk must stick together, and Barners' ability to mangle the English language is legendary, and as usual there was a surprise ...
Smarten up! The pond hasn't heard that one since the days it attended Tamworth Primary and students were always being urged to smarten up, or look smart, or be smart about it, or get ship-shape, and be quick about it ...
Still it was an important message from a politician who routinely manages to look like a beer-swilling slovenly slob, and the pond took it to heart ...
Oh yes, heaven forbid that anyone should do climate change research, though if that's a complete waste of time, why was time researching SMRs, when, after all, there is nothing to worry about ...
As for food, never mind that the Nationals turned Gina's mob and have turned into the National Mining Party, and presided over the destruction of the Hunter Valley, and were quite happy to do the same to the Liverpool plains, following the mantra of dig it up and ship it out... you know, back in the days of unbridled romantic naivety, and a deep, abiding love for clean, innocent, dinkum Oz coal ...
But enough of the brooding, Barners can alway s talk about the realities underpinning the new global Gina power paradigm ...
And so to the final gobbet that pleased and delighted the pond, and spoiler alert, the pond will spill the beans before presenting it ...
Barners had gone full Confucian and is compelled by the Confucian ethos ... (please make sure to confuse Asia and China and Buddhist and Islamic countries ... just lump them all together as a "them", it's the dinkum way) ...though the pond senses that some vulgar youff might have difficulty treating Barners' as a respected elder, what with him blathering about respect for family, and some still having enough memory cells to remember Barners' actual behaviour when it came to family ...
Ah, yes, the perils of an all-inclusive culture. If you remember that scale, the needle might be hovering somewhere between 5-6 and 7-8 at the thought of all those threats to the likes of Barners, but enough already, if you can't savour the poetry in that last line, you must surely be a heathen or a philistine ...
It was just as well Barners was to hand, because this day's Groan was dull and predictable, and the pond's heart sank the moment it saw the teaser at the top of the digital page ...
Yes, snowflakes it's apocalyptic disaster Tuesday time, and the usual epic catastrophist groaning ... but to be honest, the only question for the pond was whether the reptiles would use a snap of demonic, satanic windmills as the opening image ... only to be disappointed by the ongoing lack of imagination in the lizard Oz's much reduced pictorial department ...
Just an indeterminate shot of a power station? Really reptiles, is that the best you can do?
Please pay attention, elsewhere in the digital edition there was a valiant warrior at work ...
What a heartfelt plea, what a rigorous pleading for dinkum, clean, innocent, sweet, virginal coal ... and the pond felt replenished and in good cheer as it returned to the apocalyptic catastrophist urging terror and FUD on the land, as a way of teaching snowflakes how to be truly anxious, nervous nelly snowflakes ... watch out, there's a snap of an actual Satanist in the next gobbet ...
The pond will, of course, follow the golden rule when it comes to the Groaning and not mention climate change or its costs ...
The new cloud research indicates that the lower estimates for warming are highly unlikely. Instead, the recent papers estimate that CO2 levels of 560 ppm would probably result in at least 3 or 3.5 degrees of warming.
That doesn’t mean that the world will definitely hit 3 degrees of warming — if countries continue to shift to clean energy, CO2 in the atmosphere could be stabilized at a level significantly below 560 ppm. But it does mean that the most optimistic estimates for how warming will unfold have been taken off the table.
Plans for a publicly owned energy company could see bills reduced and renewable supplies directly benefit communities, a minister has said.
The proposal is for a joint venture between the Welsh government and developers.
Profits would be used to construct wind turbine sites owned by communities.
Climate Change Minister Julie James says "it sticks in my craw" that foreign governments get profits from wind farms in Wales.
Why that's just one step away from the long march through the institutions and the sort of Marxist Leninist thinking that could reduce a reptile to tears, or lead to an even louder groaning, and a jump way up the traumatisation meter ...
In short, there's nothing for it, but to return to coal, or in lieu, ramp up the reptile devotion to gas, or perhaps nuke the country by introducing an SMR in each state by Xmas ... and meanwhile, just carry on groaning ...
Oh the bastards, the heartless bastards, first coal, then gas, where will it all end? Well, likely it does mean that the most optimistic estimates for how warming will unfold have been taken off the table.
Meanwhile, the immortal Rowe
has a cartoon designed to cheer up the Groaner ...
Range anxiety!
And so to the bromancer.
The pond realises that this makes for a long post, just as the pond is preparing to take time off for the holyday season, but it takes immense power for the pond to resist the bromancer, the sort of energy requirement that could fuse the grid.
Better to give in with good grace and go with the flow. It's a long one, five fathoms full, but rich with the fear and paranoia that would see it rate well on any reptile scale you might devise ...
Foreign interference in Australia pervasive?
It was at that point that the pond realised it was reading a column in a newspaper owned by a foreign crime gang syndicate, always intent on interfering in Australia in an insidious and pervasive way ...
....No satisfactory discussion of the present state of the Liberal Party is possible without looking at its toxic dependence on News Corp, a company that, by Kelly’s own admission, is aligned with the Coalition.
Why is the Liberal Party seen as the party of climate denialism? Why is it seen as a party hostile to women? Why is it regarded as a party obsessed with culture wars rather than real issues for working households? The answer in each case involves News Corp, and not peripherally, but in a way intrinsic to the current functioning of the Liberals. That’s happened in two ways.
The first is that News Corp — by acting as the in-house media organ of the Liberals, both MPs and members — has shaped what is regarded as acceptable policy within the party, and who is seen as an acceptable leader. News Corp was crucial to the ousting of Malcolm Turnbull in 2018. It has been crucial to attacking any serious climate action. Its own obsession with culture war issues has meant the Liberals felt either emboldened or obliged to prosecute them. And it provided the Liberals, up to and including Scott Morrison, with a parallel universe within which to live and operate, ultimately to their downfall.
In the News Corp universe, climate action was the obsession of a few inner-city soyaccino drinkers, trans people were enemies to be smitten hip and thigh as a first-order matter of public policy, gender and workplace issues were a minority obsession foreign to the experience of ordinary Australian women, and Morrison was a political genius and master tactician. Sadly, May 21 2022 confirmed this parallel universe had minimal overlap with planet earth.
The second is that News Corp is a fundamental part of the Liberals’ campaign strategy, just as it is for the Tories in the UK. News Corp is crucial for amplifying Liberal attacks on Labor, for demonising opponents, and for using its staff to harass the Labor leader on the campaign trail.
This isn’t just a case of fellow travellers working toward shared goals; News Corp’s role is planned and relied upon by the Liberals’ campaign strategists, drawn from the ranks of CIT Group and its alumni.
Again, May 21 2022 showed News Corp struggling to deliver for its partners. As in the Victorian election, its attacks on Labor appeared ineffective, and may have even blunted the impact of more legitimate negative coverage by actual media outlets such as Nine.
The reader searching for a comprehensive account of the current state of the Liberals in News Corp publications will look in vain: the role of News Corp in the disastrous state of the party is never mentioned. Its commentators operate — again, as in a parallel universe — as if they are thoughtful, independent analysts, when they are defeated players whose own performance should be examined along with the politicians now the subject of their commentary.
Yes, that sounds like a foreign owned company routinely interfering in Australia, but never mind, on with the bromancer, doing his best to distract by fear mongering about other FUDs ...
Oh dear sweet long absent lord, did the pond just read that about the lizard Oz? Is it true that the paywall isn't enough and that assorted reptile campaigns about climate science, pandemics, masks (please a tip of the hat to Killer), trans folk, and such like misinformation and disinformation campaigns still spread like viruses through the communities, especially as the ABC spends a lot of time recycling foreign owned News Corp stories in lieu of doing it for themselves?
Would this be mentioned, perhaps even the way the most intimate details concerning the Higgins matter have been blazed across News Corp publications, with ritual humiliations and misinformation offered on a daily basis?
Not bloody likely, as they used to say in musicals ...
And there's a clear connection between authoritarians and authoritarian-loving companies ...
The pond can only hope, but suspects that, much like that wascally wabbit, the foreign interventionists will keep on intervening ...
Hmm, was that the bromancer railing at the globalists? Should the pond bother to decode what that actually means, should it check with MTG, or should the pond just put it somewhere on the GOP turned useful reptile traumatisation scale?
Meanwhile, a final gobbet from a scribbler for a company with a globalist reach and a habit of interfering in the governing of each country within which it resides ...
A zeitgeist radical? Blathering about foreign activism and with the bromancer too modest to claim a spot as a diligent worker for a foreign owned, profoundly activist company?
At this point the pond would usually reach for an infallible Pope, but he's too slow this morning, and instead this Wilcox will do the trick ... what with globalism copping a mention ...
