In which the pond maintains its petulant Peta ban, leaving only the bromancer and a little Killer entertainment ...

Given the recent fuss about microphones, the pond decided to do a little explore, and sure enough the two Musks of their day - Edison and Bell - always with a sharp eye for ripping others off and claiming the credit - still remain household names, at least in households not dedicated to bigotry and ignorance - while the man who filed the patent, Emile Berliner, remains largely unheralded, or worse, confused with Adolf.
Even more ironic, Berliner was an agnostic Jew ...
The pond did appreciate an attempt to give James West the credit for inventing a particular form of much used microphone, but the Jews have it ...
What else? Well it wasn't astonishing that Warnock won, it was astonishing that the state of Georgia came within a bee's whisker of having 50% of the state vote for a spectacular maroon of the first water.
What's that you say? Tamworth regularly supplies the vote that sees Barners score a seat in parliament, so perhaps the pond shouldn't be so righteous ...
Fair cop, and no need to mention the member for the Philippines or the rest of the loons and of course all this is a filibuster, as the pond must begin to explain why it can't be fucked covering the reptiles this day.
For a start, petulant Peta indulging in the now regular reptile sport of black bashing and so is right out ...
How tiresome and tedious they are.
It's the reptile way isn't it, to run the debate off the rails and then whine and moan at how the debate has gone off the rails ... get 'em coming and going, and that's how you can briefly fuck a country by telling an onion muncher what to do ...
The comments section was equally unappetising, a bucket of onions ...
The pond has never been able to develop a taste for that rat from the deep north ranks, the minor Milner, and where were all the reptiles to shed a tear and cry alarums at the latest reptile EXCLUSIVE?
Right at the end, the bromancer lets out a cry of pain, and spoiler alert, the pond will reproduce it here.
"Many accusations made against Trump are not true, or greatly exaggerated."
They can't resist, can they, still feeding the chooks the line of persecution and paranoia ... and yet ...
Okay, okay, the pond is feeling a little light-headed, and the bromancer does get around to recognising that Faux Noise and the Murdochians, have done their level best to encourage a disaster, and now it's a bit tricky walking it back ...
Enjoy the Twitter files while you can? What a goose he is, and a corn-fed one at that, though turning him into a pâté would forever ruin the notion that it's a luxury item ...
And now for the pond to offer, in its lazy way, a final gobbet from Mona, because dammit, she deserves the final word after that Killer stew of nonsense ...
The Killer as Lady Macbeth?
Well if Rudi can dress up in drag, and the Oathkeepers and the mango Mussolini still cheer him on ...
... then surely the Killer could take a shot at it ...
then, 'tis time to do't.--Hell is murky!--Fie, my
lord, fie! a scribbler, and afeard? What need we
fear who knows it, when none can call our Faux Noise power to
account?--Yet who would have thought the old man
to have had so much blood in him.
The thane of Murdoch had a Killer wife: where is she now?--
What, will these hands ne'er be clean?--No more o'
that, my lord, no more o' that: you mar all with
this starting.
Here's the smell of the blood still: all the
perfumes of the lizard Oz, the Times and the WSJ will not sweeten this little
hand. Oh, oh, oh!
Wash your hands, put on your nightgown; look not so
pale.--I tell you yet again, Herschel's buried; he
cannot come out on's grave... unless mayhap he really is a vampire ...
Is that Ted 'the man from Cancun' Cruz's face we see under the piano lid ? Hmmm.ReplyDelete
"Teen at Sen. Ted Cruz's home hospitalized after 'self-inflicted cutting' emergency call"
https://www.theaustralian.com.au/arts/teen-at-sen-ted-cruzs-home-hospitalized-after-selfinflicted-cutting-emergency-call/video/354825d6522c568488901509da542adf
So indeed, the Bro has adopted the Slap's MAGA cap finally. Saves her from admitting she ever wore it, I guess. "Many accusations made against Trump are not true, or greatly exaggerated." he says.ReplyDelete
Well that's kinda easy to say, isn't it. No mention of how "many" accusations that is, or how serious they are, but "not true, or greatly exaggerated" just rolls off the tongue, or the keyboard, without any effort, or any honesty, doesn't it.
But hey, that's the reptile way: "if I don't ever mention it again, then it never really happened" so just by never mentioning a great many of Trump's lies and acts of crookedness, they can be happily ignored. And the Bro is a past master at that.
I would have thought the notable thing about Trump is that the facts keep piling upDelete
https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/president-trumps-team-recovered-classified-documents-search/story?id=94721758
Bo Jo, Trump, Morrison and just about anyone the Bro supports all turned out to be who they appeared to be at the first glance, but apparently this isn't a pattern, it's just a series of unforeseeable surprises.
Setting aside the temptation to write 'If Miranda deserves a Pulitzer for her forensic coverage - Pul the other one'. Does our Killer understand what 'forensic' means?ReplyDelete
But set such indulgences aside - of course we should all be chastised by the opinions of Glencore's board and executives, even though that corporation seems to have the ethics of the characters who knock on your door and tell you they have a truck of readymix, surplus to a big order, and will do you a driveway - just as soon as you can run your credit card through this portable gadget they just happen to have with them.
More detail on Glencore ethics readily available on the 'Wiki' - for which I have recently renewed my contribution (declaration of interest).