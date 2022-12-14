In which the pond is left with a prize RN maroon and nattering "Ned" ...

The pond is both bemused and in awe at the devotion shown by Dame Groan cultists, even though the old biddy is just carrying on as if she was still the Chair of Santos and still delivering speeches of the 2009 kind, still celebrated by gas lovers in search of the gaseous.
As for the pond, it's inclined to be more severe, and has no problem cutting a reptile dead if the tedium gets too much to bear.
The pond won't even offer a little finger as a handshake to an offending reptile - the pond always had a lot of time for Becky Sharp - and so today the pond won't even bother giving Dame Slap the finger...
Fie, still blathering on endlessly about the voice, still bashing difficult, uppity blacks? Talk about Janet one note, though when you consider her contributions to the Higgins matter, she sometimes manages two ...
Yeah, nah, and that's how the pond ended up with a lightweight tosser of the swishing Switzer kind, proposing one of those turgid listicles only a reptile could deem a form of thinking ...
When the pond steps into this kind of gutter, it looks for the use of key words to indicate the level of moronic thinking, and there were rich pickings, though if "woke" gets mentioned even once, the pond might be tempted to leave the room to indulge in a screaming fit ...
Ah, "the four fronts", which immediately whisked the pond back to the "four pests"
campaign ...
Straight into the heart of stupidity, and for anyone wanting even more, as usual there's a wiki listing a whole range of them
, from the hundred flowers campaign, through the great leap forward, to the destruction of the four olds and the campaign to denounce the gang of four ...
What is it with the number four, given that the Chinese deem it unlucky, and sometimes treat it like a missing 13th floor when putting up a building?
The pond thinks it's because it's a number which stretches limited intellects when engaging in analysis.
The number can't be five, because that's way too many, and yet the number can't be three, because that suggests an insufficiency, and so the number must be four ... and so the listicle begins ...
Oh fucketty fuck. The pond will leave others to deal with that extremely stupid explanation of the causes of inflation, because the pond must leave the room for a little while to lift a window and scream to the world, "I'm as mad as hell and I can't take any more crap about the 'woke' and Xianity and western civilisation and family units and all that shit any more."
Sure, it's nice to know that the level of analysis isn't going to get any higher than an Elon tweet or a mango Mussolini speech, and so deserves nothing much more than idle abuse, but the pond reckons that even the pictorial department were taking the piss by inserting a shot of King Chuck III as a example of all that we should value ...
You know, huzzah for talking tampons and mother fixations and all that ... even though the doddering old fart is dedicated to quackery in many forms
... not least the Gerson regime
, wherein fruit juices, coffee enemas and weekly vitamin injections will cure the cancer that ails you ...
What's all this about King Chuck?
Well the pond was foreshadowing a snap of western civilisation's finest flowering, and now we're on to that snap of the talking tampon ...
By the by, the pond doesn't do links, but should really note that reference to a prominent classical liberal journalist
was actually to the bromancer, a fundamentalist tyke, thereby guaranteed to produce a gale of laughter in reptile devotees.
It was followed by another link to the very same ratbag
doing a Dame Slap about the voice, and the shock and hostility was poor old Noel Pearson
, who once was a reptile favourite, until they discovered that they preferred to pay a higher Price ...
Still, it was so rare for the reptiles to invite readers to step out of the walled garden, that the pond was in some kind of shock, and almost forget to note the obligatory mention of "zealotry" and "eco-zealots", the usual form of idiotic abuse offered by useless climate denialist idiots in lieu of any constructive suggestions as to how to deal with the effects of climate change ...
You might at least have hoped for some mention of fusion as being the new fix ...
Well as a pond correspondent noted, there's no need to stay on the pond when news is afoot elsewhere ... though the game changer is likely years away from when it might matter ... and meanwhile ...
Strangely, there was no mention of catastrophist thinking by the RN hack, but that was because the swishing Switzer is inclined to be a catastrophist himself, and so to the last in this painful listicle ...
Um, what was that "It should be a wake-up call for the governments of nations whose way of life is under the greatest threat"?
But didn't the pond just read of the doom induced by "a growing belief that it is the state's place to sort out every problem a society faces"?!
What a maroon, as Bugs might say, and if anybody wonders why the pond never bothers to listen to RN these days, there's your answer. You've got the swishing Switzer as a presenter, and the only listener seems to be prattling Polonius, so he can get agitated about all the leftists in the place ... as if a loon blathering about the woke and snowflaking for governments to fix it could pass as a leftist ...
And what of a bonus as the pond prepares to wind down for the holyday season?
Well as there's no Dame Slap - here, have a shake of the pond's little finger - there's nothing for it than a dose of nattering "Ned", though the pond does warn the gainfully employed of nodding off mid-week when there are targets to reach and the quarter is drawing to a close ...
It's just "Ned" doing his usual Chicken Little routine, looking at the sky, alarmed at the sight of clouds and running about squawking, but here the pond must interrupt to express some disappointment.
It's true that the reptile faithful will be appropriately alarmed by that snap of the great Satanist at the head of the piece, but where were the windmills, or at least a snap of a row of solar panels?
Surely in the great tradition of a reptile column about energy, there should be demonic windmills or perhaps a gratuitous, meaningless shot of a power station, or something to do with energy ...
Oh wait, the pond interrupted too soon, showed too little faith in the abundant skill of a pictorial department charged with making "Ned's" natter sound interesting ...
The pond has its own ideas of a visual companion for "Ned's" natter ...
And so on with the natter ...
Sheesh, the pond is finding it extremely hard to stay awake, and it's not the weekend ...
Perhaps a coffee enema?
No, something much better ... there's an infallible Pope to hand and it's on topic...
And as the infallible Pope was offering apologies to Matisse, presumably he was referencing this well-known study of the Dance ...
Now that's exactly the sort of break the pond needed, before turning to yet another snap of the demonic Satanist getting the reptile faithful agitated...
Did the pond ever think it would be referencing Taylor Swift?
Cause baby, now we got bad blood
You know it used to be mad love
So take a look what you've done
'Cause baby, now we got bad blood (hey!)
Now we got problems
And I don't think we can solve 'em
You made a really deep cut
And baby, now we got bad blood (hey!)
Of course the pond could have referenced Creedence, but didn't want to give away its age ...
I see the bad moon a-risin'
I see trouble on the way
I see earthquakes and lightnin'
I see bad times today
Don't go around tonight
Well it's bound to take your life
There's a bad moon on the rise
I hear hurricanes a-blowin'
I know the end is comin' soon
I fear rivers over flowin'
I hear the voice of rage and ruin
Don't go around tonight
Well it's bound to take your life
There's a bad moon on the rise, alright
Hope you got your things together
Hope you are quite prepared to die
Looks like we're in for nasty weather
One eye is taken for an eye
That's more than enough of that, and the pond can only think that the bad blood and big trouble coming arises from the bizarre notion that Australian citizens own Australian resources and should use them, in a thoughtful way, to improve their lot ... and that looting and pillaging the country is a privilege with a price, not a droit de seigneur to fuck the country on a whim in the quest for a massive profit ...
But when you scribble impotent nonsense for a foreign owned company you might well have difficulty with such a simple concept ...
Speaking of the old system being ready, is it too soon to forget the old system at its finest? Yes, even as the pond types, the old system has some explaining to do ... not that you'd ever know any of it was happening if you stuck with the reptiles ...
The Braidwood Times turns up before the lizard Oz on a google search?
Never mind, being ACM, they've also got a paywall, so the pond will close with a cartoon celebrating the old system at work ...
